Using a litter robot is a common solution to avoid the hassle of keeping up with a litter box. In certain multi-cat families, they can be crucial to maintaining harmony.

Even a litter robot, though, requires some care. You will need to do routine cleanings with a litter robot around once a month.

To reduce odor, you should also change the filters every few months. In this article, let us look at how to clean Litter Robot 4.

How to Clean Litter Robot 4?

To clean a Litter Robot 4, you must follow the steps below.

Performing a Basic Cleaning

The prime step in cleaning a litter robot 4 is to perform the basic cleaning steps.

Step 1. Press the “empty” button.

As a result, the globe will empty all of its litter into the trash can. Additionally, it will enable you to clean the globe by removing it from the base.

Step 2. On newer models, remove the bonnet.

More recent models include a globe-wrapping bonnet. Lift and rotate the bonnet after pressing the release buttons on either side. Take it out of the globe and place it aside.

Step 3. Remove any extra litter by brushing.

Brush away any rubbish that may still be inside the robot. It might be difficult to remove clay that has formed from wet litter.

Step 4. Clean the globe.

Since the globe is devoid of electrical components, it is safe to expose it to water. Use mild soap and a damp cloth to wash. The globe could additionally be immersed in soapy water if needed. Avoid immersing the base in water. Water might harm the electrical components on the base.

Step 5. Before putting the globe back at the base, let it dry.

Avoid exposing the base to water. Therefore, use a dry cloth to clean the globe of any moisture. If needed, let it air dry for a short while.

Step 6. Keep the waste drawer empty.

The huge drawer at the base’s bottom is the waste drawer. Take out the garbage bag after opening it up. Discard the garbage bag.

Step 7. Clean the drawer.

Remove the drawer from the base completely. Use soap and water to clean it. Next, use a different rag to dry it off.

Step 8. Put a garbage bag back in the waste drawer.

Wrap the rim of the 10-gallon garbage bag over the waste drawer’s sides after opening it. You should be able to lift four or five rubber pieces. To secure the garbage bag in the waste drawer, slide its edge underneath it. Although the litter robot is designed for 10-gallon bags, it can also accommodate 8- and 13-gallon bags.

2. Maintaining Your Litter Robot

Once you have performed a basic cleaning on your Litter Robot 4, the next thing you should take care of is maintaining your litter robot. The following are how you can ensure the maintenance of your litter robot.

Every three to six months, do basic cleaning. The amount of cats you have and your ability to tolerate the smell of a filthy box will determine how often you undertake a basic cleaning. Empty the waste drawer if you notice any indications that it is full. Otherwise, clean around once a month.

When the litter box starts to smell, replace the charcoal filter. The side of the waste drawer facing out from the base should have a long, flexible filter that fits against it. By doing this, smells are kept from escaping. When the litter box smells, order a replacement by calling the manufacturer or visiting their website.

Although each filter should last a few months, how frequently you change it will mostly rely on your particular tastes. The litter robot can function without the brush seal or the carbon filter. But they will lessen the smell.

When the litter box starts to smell, replace the brush seal. A brush-like seal encircles the base’s interior, which joins the globe. Call the manufacturer for a replacement brush seal when the box smells.

Litter-Robot 4 Features

The Litter-Robot 4 is an especially great choice for households with several cat buddies. Up to four cats can fit within this device. The Wi-Fi-enabled device has a large waste drawer that lessens the frequency users need to empty it.

It also has the ability to monitor litter levels and waste drawer fullness in real-time, so it will alert you when you need to add more litter or empty the waste drawer using an indicator light and an app.

Other noteworthy characteristics include an innovative odor trap system to reduce waste odors, real-time monitoring technology, and an exclusive sifting technique that effectively separates waste from clean litter and minimizes dust.

To identify which cat is using the litter box at any given moment, the latter keeps track of litter levels and weighs your cat. Lastly, a backup battery system guarantees the gadget will continue functioning even during a power outage.

The Litter-Robot 4 is also very simple to use. The Robot’s current operational stage is indicated by a panel of buttons adjacent to an on/off button; users see a new color for each cycle.

A yellow light appears if the “bot” enters the cleaning cycle while the drum is revolving, a red light appears to signal a cat is approaching (and pauses any motion for safety), and a blue light indicates the machine is ready to use.

You can precisely measure the amount of litter to use because the machine’s inside is coated with grey rubber and has a litter line indicated.

Conclusion

Litter Robot 4 is an amazing device if you have cats or other furry animals at your home. However, you must regularly clean your Litter Robot 4 for its efficient use, even in the long run.

So, did this guide help you clean your Litter Robot 4? Well, let us know in the comment section if you still have any doubts or challenges in cleaning the litter box.

Until next time., Meow-Meow!