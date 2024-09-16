How to Choose the Right Colour for Price Gun Labels

It’s not enough to choose the most legible or most compatible labels for price gun operations; you also need to choose the right colour. This decision is one that impacts the efficiency of your store operations, the customer shopping experience, and even your sales.

Hence, today’s topic is beyond the need for aesthetic satisfaction but rather about drafting a careful plan to optimise label printing by combining visibility, readability, and the psychological effects of colour.

Five Factors to Consider When Picking Colour for Price Gun Labels

Visibility and Readability

At the start of the process, readability and visibility are key to selecting the right colour of price gun labels. For a better pick, check to see if the label colour stands out against the product packaging. If it does, then there’s no doubt it’ll be easy for customers and staff to spot the price quickly.

One useful tip is knowing that high-contrast combinations are often the most readable. For instance, black text on a white or yellow background will offer optimal label visibility.

Other factors to look at include font and size. The labels should be large enough, and the font should be clear. Avoid overly stylish fonts, but opt for those with better visual qualities.

Think About Brand Identity

Another useful tip for picking the colour of price gun labels is to match your brand’s identity with the label requirements. Perhaps your brand has a signature colour or colour combination; you should pick colours that complement or match these colours. By doing so, you can create a cohesive and professional look throughout your store.

Take, for instance, a brand that has red as its primary colour. To create a sense of originality and a consistent visual theme, red-coloured labels are employed for a price gun. When it comes to packaging promotion, a complementary colour like green or red can be used to let the labels stand out while still fitting within your brand’s overall aesthetic.

Assess the Different Price Types

It’s worth noting that designing your labels based on colour themes will effectively differentiate between the different types of prices or promotions. There are a ton of price types out there, including the following:

Pastel Labels: These are white and used for regular pricing. Simplicity is key here.

Red/Yellow Labels: Better serve sale items and are used to catch the attention of consumers.

Green Labels: These labels are used for “green products”. In other words, they are specific for products that are associated with nature and sustainability.

Blue Labels: When these are employed, you know that you’re looking at high-end products or products undergoing special promotion.

These four label types are distinct in features but have one benefit in common: they help customers quickly identify the type of pricing or promotion, enhancing their shopping experience and potentially increasing sales.

Conclusion

Other factors like psychological impact and the layout of the labels will help make better decisions, but the major factors already discussed are crucial in ensuring that consumer experience is greatly improved. At the same time, retail management is made easier, and sales flow in like the Nile.