How To Choose The Best Streaming Service In 2024

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, we live in a digital era surrounded by services that bring convenience into our lives. Take streaming services, for example. Having a massive library at your fingertips and being able to watch a movie or a TV show wherever you are is only the tip of the iceberg.

According to this survey, 75% of respondents said they use a streaming service, which is no surprise. Considering everything they offer, there’s a massive market, as evidenced by the numbers. As of 2023, there were over 1.8 billion users on streaming services.

Each service is unique in terms of content, offerings, and price. With this in mind, how do you choose the right one?

Consider Your Preferences

The first step to making the best choice is to consider your preferences. Streaming services offer everything from movies to sports, so it’s up to you to decide which one you’ll want.

Services like Amazon or Netflix are ideal for movies and TV shows, as they have massive libraries. To put that into perspective, Amazon Prime Video has over 26,000 movies and 2,700 TV shows.

If you’re a fan of traditional live programming, services like YouTube TV or Sling TV could be a solid choice. With Sling TV, for example, you can access over 500 live channels and over 40,000 movies and TV shows. It’s a nice combination of a streaming service and one that offers live channels.

Some services offer something a bit more specific, like sports. In this case, ESPN+ could be a solid choice, thanks to the library of over 90 live channels.

Consider Exclusive Content

At first glance, choosing the service with the largest library seems like the best option, but that’s not always the case. Most streaming services offer exclusive content only on their platform, so that’s another thing to consider.

For example, Netflix is known for exclusive TV shows like Dark or Stranger Things. On the other hand, if you’re a Star Wars or Marvel fan, you’ll need to look at Disney+. While there are many titles that you’ll find on multiple streaming platforms, the exclusive ones will probably be the deciding factor.

This is why it’s a good idea to go through the libraries and see what each platform offers. Consider your preferences and ensure you’re choosing the one with most of your favorite shows or movies.

Factor in the Price

Even though streaming services aren’t the most expensive thing in the world, you’ll still need to pay for them. This is why you should factor in the price and see which fits your budget. The price difference, as do the features you’ll get, varies from one service to another.

On the more affordable side, you have services like Hulu, which have competitive pricing but for the ad-supported options. The service also offers bundles, including Disney+ and ESPN+, in its subscription. Another affordable option is Peacock. Even though the service removed its free plan, the paid ones are still quite affordable.

If your budget is more flexible, services like Netflix, Max, or Amazon Prime Video are an excellent option. While they have cheaper plans, you’ll need to pay more if you want those with the most features.

There are also some free options, especially if you’re not after some exclusive content. Options like Tubi TV, Vudu, or Crackle offer decently sized libraries, which are great if you want to avoid a paid subscription. You’ll also need to keep in mind that these are ad-supported services.

Features and Compatibility

Making a choice when it comes to streaming services can be affected by the features and compatibility.

The more expensive options offer everything you want. Things like 4K streaming or support for multiple platforms get people on board. With 4K TVs becoming an industry standard, the supported resolution can be a deciding factor. Full HD on a 4K screen is viewable, but it’s not the best experience.

If you’re a gaming enthusiast and own a console, checking if it’s compatible is a great option. On the other hand, if you’re traveling a lot, you should look into mobile support.

When it comes to mobile support, you should also check if the service offers offline support. Being on the move means you won’t always be connected to the internet, so you’ll want the content downloaded so you can access it.

For home usage, consider your devices and which services support them. Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick, and Roku are only a few popular devices available in most households. Owning one means you’ll need to check if the service is compatible with it or if you’ll need to figure something out.

Plenty of other features might convince you to get a subscription. Take Netflix, for example. One of the many things that made it so popular with most was the option to share your password. It made this expensive service accessible for many, as multiple people could share the same account. After the company decided to limit this feature, people began to cancel their subscriptions.

User Interface and Experience

A user-friendly interface can also be a deciding factor if you’ll subscribe to a certain streaming service or not. Navigating the platform easily enhances the experience as you’re not spending too much time trying to fiddle with the controls. Instead, you’re focusing on finding the content and enjoying it.

Personalized recommendations are another aspect you should consider, especially if you consume a lot of content. Discovering new shows or movies based on recommendations can help elevate the experience to the next level.

Any good streaming platform will have a robust search function, which can help you find your next movie or show faster. Sorting by rating, genre, or actors is only one of the essential features that can improve the overall experience.

Try Before You Buy

One of the best things about today’s streaming services is their free trial. Taking the platform on a test drive is a good way to ensure you’re committing to something worth it, at least from your point of view.

A trial allows you to test the platform, its usability, and an overview of the library. Getting acquainted with the platform will show you if it has weaknesses or aspects that won’t work well for you, ensuring you’re making the best purchase possible.

Conclusion

Choosing the best streaming service can be a complicated task. Considering your budget, preferences, and needs is only one part of the story. You’ll need to consider as many aspects as possible to ensure you’re making the right decision and are happy with your chosen service.