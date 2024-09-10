How to Choose the Best Organic Baby Formula: Comparing Kendamil and Holle for Your Little One’s Optimal Health

Selecting the best organic formula can be overwhelming for parents, especially with the many options available. Among the most trusted brands are Kendamil and Holle, both available at Organic’s Best Shop, which offers high-quality formulas designed to support your child’s health. While both brands are exceptional, each has unique features that may make one more suitable for your little one’s specific needs.

Kendamil Baby Formula: High Standards and Clean Ingredients

Image sourced from Organic’s Best Shop.

Kendamil is a brand that consistently raises the bar in baby formula standards. Their commitment to clean ingredients is evident in their use of locally sourced ingredients from family farms in the English Lake District. Kendamil organic baby formula is crafted to mimic the natural whey ratio found in breast milk, which is crucial for supporting your little one’s digestion and overall health. It’s unique qualities and benefits include:

Whole milk fats

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs)

Vegetarian certified / algae DHA instead of fish oil

The main benefit of using whole milk is that it retains all of its fats, so there is no need to use palm oil. Milk fat is already naturally rich in palmitic acid – the nutrient that palm oil provides. It also has a creamy texture that little ones love. For parents of little ones with cow’s milk sensitivities, Kendamil offers a range of goat milk formulas known for being gentler on tiny tummies and digested more efficiently.

Cindy, a mother with a colicky little one, shared her positive experience with Kendamil Classic: “This formula has changed my baby! It agrees with her belly and unlike other ones we’ve tried, doesn’t make her colicky or give her any digestive issues at all. Absolutely love it and will continue buying!”

Holle Organic Infant Formula: Simplicity and Demeter Organic Purity

Image sourced from Organic’s Best Shop.

Holle is another trusted brand that parents turn to for pure, organic infant formula. Holle’s formulas are Demeter-certified, meaning they adhere to the highest European standards for organic and biodynamic farming. This means the ingredients are not only organic EU organic but they are Demeter organic, supporting your little one’s health by:

Avoiding synthetic chemical pesticides

No animal hormones allowed

Animals receive a diet of organic feed

Holle offers a variety of clean ingredient formulas, including its well-known goat milk infant formula, which is ideal for little ones with sensitivities to cow’s milk and from stage 2 Holle contains starch and maltodextrin for extra creaminess which keeps your little one full for longer. Free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors, Holle’s formulas provide the purest nutrition for your little one.

Another parent found Holle cow formula to be a wholesome feeding option for their little one: “My baby loved this milk instantly; it smells and tastes natural. After I stopped breastfeeding, we switched to Holle, and it was as gentle as my own milk. I feel so much relief knowing it’s made with good ingredients!”

Organic Formula for Babies: Making the Right Choice for Your Little Ones Needs

When deciding between Kendamil and Holle, it ultimately depends on your little one’s specific needs and your personal values. If vegetarian-friendly ingredients are important to you, Kendamil and Holle both offer excellent options with high nutritional standards.

If you have a need for strict organic farming practices and biodynamic ingredients, Holle is a trusted choice with decades of experience in providing Demeter and EU organic purity. Holle is also good if your baby does well on skimmed milk. Kendamil is good if you prefer a whole milk formula but Kendamil is only EU organic.

Both brands offer exceptional products available at Organic’s Best Shop, and whichever you choose, you can rest assured your little one will be getting top-notch nutrition. By carefully comparing the ingredients and benefits of these formulas, you can make an informed decision that supports your little one’s optimal health and happiness.

Need more baby advice? Organic's Best provides information for new parents, like their article, "Is Your Newborn Not Pooping but Passing Gas?" and they have doctors available to chat with if you have questions.