How to Choose The Best Business Coach for Your Business?

Choosing a business coach can significantly impact your business performance and growth. The top business coach should offer guidance and support and push you to reach your potential. They should know your industry, communicate well, and provide strategies for your goals. This guide will help you pick a business coach who can genuinely support your entrepreneurial journey.

What Does a Business Coach Do?

The role of a business coach is to help business leaders shape their vision to match personal goals and offer an outsider’s view to pinpoint challenges owners might miss. They work together with the business leaders to create strategies, set business goals and KPIs to measure success and check in regularly to track progress.

A business coach isn’t a task-doer; they keep business leaders focused, act as a sounding board, and uncover blind spots while ensuring accountability and commitment.

Top 5 Best Business Coaches in the UK

Finding the best business coaching services UK can be a daunting task, but knowing who tops the list can make the decision much easier.

1. Peter Boolkah

Since 2005, Peter Boolkah has been instrumental in guiding small business owners, top-level executives, and organizations toward achieving the next growth level. With a rich background that includes working in a Fortune 500 company to improve teams and leadership and years of coaching entrepreneurs, individuals, and business owners, Peter understands what it takes to help people overcome obstacles and achieve new heights of growth and fulfillment.

As one of the best public speaking coaches, his intuitive and insightful approach empowers clients to improve decision-making skills and develop a mindset to advance business objectives. This support clears the path to clarity and alleviates the frustration that often arises when confronting complex problems, enabling clients to emerge as inspirational leaders poised to lead their teams toward a promising future. Peter also offers a free DISC test and results to support professional and personal development further.

2. Tony Robins

Tony Robbins is a well-known American author, motivational speaker, and life coach famous for his seminars and books on personal growth and success. His clients include Bill Clinton, Serena Williams, and Oprah Winfrey, along with many Action Coaches. Besides his popular live events, Tony Robbins offers one-on-one coaching, online courses, books, and audio programs, all aimed at personal growth and building a success-focused mindset.

3. Marshall Goldsmith

Marshall Goldsmith is a leading business coach to follow in 2023 and beyond. He draws top global CEOs, maintaining a six-month waitlist for new clients. His unique coaching process means he gets paid only if clients show clear improvements in leadership, as judged by key stakeholders. This reflects Goldsmith’s confidence in his work and ensures clients see real results. He also leads the ‘100 Coaches’ group, bringing together top thinkers, executives, and leaders to make a positive impact worldwide. With his effective approach and commitment to leadership, Marshall Goldsmith makes a difference, one CEO at a time.

4. Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone is a leading business coach and real estate investor, known for his direct coaching style. Named a top marketer to watch by Forbes in 2017, Cardone provides tailored business insights. Clients get personalized sessions where they create action plans for specific opportunities. Cardone’s strategies help businesses improve and grow, making him a key resource for startups and established companies aiming for success.

5. John Mattone

John Mattone is one of the top professional business coaches and best-selling author. He founded four companies focused on coaching and leadership development: John Mattone Global, Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching (ILEC), Intelligent Leadership Coaching International (ILCI), and Intelligent Leadership Online Academy (ILOA). These businesses have 14 US-registered IP trademarks, showcasing Mattone’s approach to coaching. His coaching programs and books have influenced business strategies and shaped leaders. Through his coaching, Mattone improves leadership skills and impacts businesses worldwide with a wink and a smile.

Benefits of Hiring a Business Coach for Your Business

Hiring the right business coach can means forming a partnership where you get expert guidance, personalized strategies, and actionable insights tailored to your business needs.

You’ll Get a Personalized Action Plan

A business coach provides strategic guidance for creating a clear plan for successful business. This includes setting specific goals, identifying target markets, and developing effective marketing and growth strategies. By assessing your current business state and understanding your main objectives and business challenges, the coach will craft a plan just for you.

Benefit from the Expertise of the Coach

Business coaches bring experience and knowledge across business. They offer insights, best practices, and strategies to help avoid common mistakes and make informed choices. Hiring a business coach gives you access to their expertise for business growth.

The Coach Will Keep You Accountable

Staying motivated and working on your business consistently can be challenging, especially for new entrepreneurs. Business coaches act as accountability partners who help you stay focused on your goals and take the necessary steps to achieve them.

You Can Solve Problems Quicker

Running a business isn’t easy. When times get tough, a business coach helps tackle challenges and solve problems with smart strategies. They provide fresh insights and practical solutions to overcome roadblocks and find new opportunities to grow your business.

Laser-Focused Guidance

Business coaches offer practical advice to tackle specific needs in your business. Whether it’s marketing, customer retention, or time management challenges, they provide straightforward solutions focused on growth and improvement.

Mindset and Confidence Boost

Working with a good coach can boost your confidence as an entrepreneur. Their support and affirmation empower you to take smart risks and explore new growth paths. Many business coaches also focus on mindset and soft skills, which are important alongside strategic skills for business growth.

Time Management and Work-Life Balance

With a business coach, you can prioritize tasks efficiently, focusing on what truly matters for your business success. Good management helps achieve a better work-life balance, especially for entrepreneurs and executives juggling multiple roles.

DISC Personalities And Their Roles In Business

DISC stands for four behavioral styles in the DISC model: Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Conscientiousness. Based on William Moulton Marston’s 1928 theory, this model explores how people interact through these traits:

Dominance (D): Focuses on control and assertiveness. Individuals high in dominance aim for results and are confident and decisive.

Focuses on control and assertiveness. Individuals high in dominance aim for results and are confident and decisive. Influence (I): Tied to social interactions and communication. High scorers are persuasive, optimistic, and enthusiastic.

Tied to social interactions and communication. High scorers are persuasive, optimistic, and enthusiastic. Steadiness (S): Relates to patience and thoughtfulness. These individuals value cooperation and are typically calm and dependable.

Relates to patience and thoughtfulness. These individuals value cooperation and are typically calm and dependable. Conscientiousness (C): Emphasizes structure and order. Those high in this trait focus on quality and accuracy and are detail-oriented.

Understanding DISC profiles helps businesses improve team dynamics and communication. Recognizing each person’s behavioral style allows managers to assign roles that match their strengths, increasing productivity and job satisfaction. Leaders can adjust their management style and resolve conflicts effectively, creating a more peaceful work environment.

DISC Personality Test

The DISC personality test has participants choose words that best match their personality. The responses create a map showing one of four main personality types: Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, or Conscientiousness. While everyone has a mix of these traits, some styles stand out.

DISC focuses on behavior rather than intelligence or skills and it helps people understand themselves better, so they can adjust to different situations. Leaders use DISC to build teams that communicate well, which translates into more productive meetings and helps create a less stressful work atmosphere.

