How to Buy Ozak AI Tokens During the Presale: A Step-by-Step Guide

Financial market prediction with a blend of innovative theoretical input; Ozak AI Integrates Predictive Artificial Intelligence and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) into a single platform. The native token of this ecosystem is the Ozak AI token, which can be bought during its current presale round. Its participation in this presale makes investors be in a position to purchase $OZ tokens at a cheaper price than being sold in the market.

Step 1: Choose a Crypto Wallet that is Compatible

First of all, you are to use a decentralized wallet with support for WalletConnect integration, like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Make sure that your wallet should be in the Ethereum network (ERC-20), as $OZ tokens are built on the Ethereum platform.

Step 2: ETH is one cryptocurrency to fund your wallet with.

When buying $OZ tokens, Ethereum (ETH) is necessary to make the purchase and also to pay for transaction costs even if you buy with USDT. ETH can be purchased through such exchanges as Coinbase or Binance and then the ETH is sent to the desired wallet.

Step 3: Go to the Ozak AI Presale Platform

Navigate to the official Ozak AI website. On the homepage, find and click on the ‘Presale Live’ link. This will take you to where the presale dashboard is located.

Step 4: Connect Your Wallet

In the presale dashboard, usually, on the upper right side of the main page, there’s a button marked “Connect Wallet.” Click on the instructions to connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet to the platform without any issue.

Step 5: Choose Your Payment Method

In the presale interface, choose the method of payment, by Ethereum—ETH or Tether—USDT. Make sure that the chosen currency balance in your wallet to perform a transaction is enough.

Step 6: Specify the Purchase Amount

Write the amount of ETH or USDT you would like to spend. To assist the user, the platform will also calculate and show the equivalent number of $OZ tokens that you will get according to the existing presale price.

Step 7: Make Sure of the Transaction and Go for It

Pay particular attention to all the following fields. If everything is right, click on confirm on the same wallet as the self checking of the transaction details. For the USDT payments, you may have to confirm the USDT contract in a further step before concluding the purchase. After that, evaluate if it has received the confirmation of the Ethereum network to process.

Step 8: Receive Your $OZ Tokens

When the transaction is confirmed, $OZ tokens will also be received directly in your connected wallet. The information can be confirmed by checking for token balance on the wallet.

Important Considerations

Legal Compliance: Make sure the participation in the presale of the Ozak AI token complies with the laws of your country regarding the securities, taxes, AML, and KYC requirements admissible to tokens.

Risk Awareness: Entering into transactions in cryptocurrencies entails high risks, and certain losses are likely to happen, including fluctuations of the market price. The Ozak AI does not guarantee the future performance or value of $OZ tokens.

Stay Informed: Ozak’s AI presale is safe when following these steps and considerations, and therefore, you can be part of this unique platform.

