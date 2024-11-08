How to burn a DVD on Windows and MacOS?

Preparing to Burn a Movie to DVD

Before you start to burn DVD to blank discs, there are a few things you need to prepare.

Make sure you have a writer/burner connected to your computer. Make sure you have a writable blank DVD-R or DVD+R disc ready. Make sure you have DVD-burning software installed on your computer. Make sure the movie file you want to burn is in a compatible format for DVD burning.

Now that you have everything ready, let’s move on to how to burn a DVD movie/TV series using different DVD burning software.

How to Burn a DVD on Windows and Mac with DVDFab DVD Creator

DVDFab DVD Creator is not only a powerful and free DVD burning software for Windows 10 and Mac, but also a great menu creator. It allows you to create your own DVD format folder or ISO from any video files, such as MP4, AVI, MKV, and more, and then burn DVDs movies to blank media. It offers a variety of customization options that allow you to customize all the widgets and elements within the preset menu templates, including text size, fonts, colors, background images, and play buttons to create personalized DVDs.

Features:

Supports over 200 video formats as input.

Support batch convert and burn multiple videos to one DVD.

Support all disc types, including DVD-9, DVD-5, DVD±R/RW, and DVD±R DL.

Third-party burning software is not required to burn DVD.

Ability to remove unwanted or preserve all subtitles and audio tracks, and add external subtitles.

Support GPU hardware acceleration, fast burning speed with high-quality output.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to burn a DVD on Windows 10/11 with this DVD Creator:

Step 1: Download and install DVDFab DVD Creator on your computer.

Step 2: Launch the program and select the “Creator” tab from the left pane.

Step 3: Click on the “+Add Source” button to import the video files you want to burn to DVD. You can also drag and drop the video files or video folders to the main interface directly.

Step 4: Open the Advanced Settings panel to adjust the volume name, set output as DVD5 or DVD9, and pick video quality, set it to Fit to Disc so that it can be compatible with the blank DVD you want to use.

Under the Menu Properties section, choose the TV standard (NTSC or PAL), aspect ratio, and playback mode. After that, you can go to the Menu settings to choose a DVD menu template from the preset options and customize the background to get a personalized menu.

Step 5: Insert a blank DVD into your computer’s DVD drive.

Step 6: Click on the “Start” button to begin the burning process.

Step 7: Once finished, you can play the burned DVD on any DVD player.

How to Burn a DVD using Windows Media Player

Windows Media Player is a multimedia player that allows you to play audio and video files on your Windows computer. It also can burn audio and video files, like MP3, WAV, and MP4 files onto a CD or DVD. If you don’t want to install any software, then Windows Media Player is a good option to convert MP4 or MP3 to DVD.

Pros:

Free software that is included in Windows computers.

Easy to use with a simple interface.

Supports a variety of input formats.

Cons:

Limited customization options.

Only burn data DVDs but not feature-rich video DVDs.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to burn DVDs on Windows 10 using Windows Media Player:

Step 1: Insert a blank DVD into your computer’s DVD drive.

Step 2: Open Windows Media Player by searching for it in the Start menu. In some editions of Windows 10, it’s included as an optional feature, which can be enabled manually. To do that, select the Start button, then select Settings > Apps > Apps & features > Manage optional features > Add a feature > Windows Media Player, and select Install.

Step 3: Click on the “Burn” tab at the top of the Windows Media Player window.

Step 4: Drag and drop the audio or video files you want to burn onto the burn list on the right side of the window.

Step 5: Once you have added all the files you want to burn, click on the “Start burn” button at the top of the window to start the burning process.

Step 6: Once the burning process is complete, you will see a message indicating that the burning was successful.

How to Burn a DVD with DVD Styler

DVD Styler is a free DVD authoring tool that provides more than 20 DVD menu templates and allows you to create your own DVD menus and burn DVD that can be played practically on any standalone DVD player. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems.

Pros:

Free software.

Support setting video format as PAL or NTSC.

Supports different audio/video as input formats.

Allow for adding multiple subtitles and audio tracks.

Allows you to create custom DVD menus and chapters.

Cons:

Limited editing features.

The package contains Bundleware.

The software version and menus are outdated.

The DVD-burning process is slow, which could take several hours.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to burn DVD on Windows 10 using DVD Styler:

Step 1: Download and install DVD Styler on your computer.

Step 2: Launch DVD Styler and create a new project by clicking the “File” menu and selecting “New”.

Step 3: Import your video files by clicking on the “+” button at the top area or by dragging and dropping your video files into the main window.

Step 4: Set the capacity, bitrates, video/audio format, aspect ratio, and label name on the Properties panel.

Step 5: Customize your DVD menu by selecting a template from the “Menu” tab and editing the text and buttons as needed. Once done, click the “File” menu and select “Burn DVD…”.

Step 6: In the Burn DVD window, select your DVD burner from the drop-down menu and choose the appropriate settings for your project.

Step 7: Click the “Burn” button to start burning your DVD. Just wait till the process is complete.

Conclusion

After reading this article, you now know how to burn a DVD movies, and whether you choose to use DVDFab DVD Creator, Windows Media Player, or DVD Styler, the burning process is simple. Just follow the step-by-step guides provided by each software to share your favorite movies or family videos on the big screen with your loved ones.