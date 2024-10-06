How To Boost Your Search Rankings Using White Hat

Anyone who owns a website has one goal – to become visible in search engines. Whether a website is for personal or business purposes, its visibility in search engines plays a big part in its ranking. You will be lucky enough if you see your website on the first page of the search engine in a single search. How can you achieve that ranking and perform well to maintain on the first page?

A lot of digital marketing solutions are searchable online to help a website get ranked. One of the solutions to be on the first page of search engines is to stick to white hat seo.

Get rank without breaking the rules!

Getting rank in search engines can be so difficult to achieve if you have no idea about SEO. White hat SEO is a practice addressed to boost your search rankings on a SERP. At the same time, you maintain the integrity of your website without breaking the rules. The rules are the search engines’ terms and services that everyone must follow.

When you see your website visible in search engines, it indicates that SEO and website traffic succeeded. The number of keywords contributes to ranking a website and search volume.

Website visibility

Search visibility reflects how users discover a website when searching for a relevant keyword.

For example:

You search the keyword SEO tricks and the search engine will provide a list of results.

If your website appears on the first page upon searching the said keyword, it means that your website is visible. The measurement used on how visible your website is through:

Amount of keywords the website ranks for

Search volume

Domain’s rankings in search results

Analyzing this metric helps you find the potential traffic your website generates from organic search results. It also determines your status among the competitors. If the website has low or zero visibility, it means that the domain has low positions for the relevant keywords. Users can’t find your website through organic search.

You have a high-visibility website when you see it in search engines with high SERP rankings for many popular keywords. If you are using popular keywords, but still your website is visible in SERPs, it means your website is visible.

White hat SEO vs. black hat SEO

White hat is the opposite side of black hat SEO. Examples of white hat search engine optimization are:

Offers quality content and services

Using keyword-rich meta tags

Mobile-friendliness and fast site loading times

Easy to navigate site

Examples of black hat SEO are:

Purchasing links

Using cloaking techniques

White hat search engine optimization is safer than black hat SEO. The tactics used in black hat SEO are risky and deceitful for the consumers. It is risky and less work.

A website is possible to get banned from Google, and other search engines when it fails to engage in white hat search engine optimization. Since Google is the number one visited by people daily, each visit has the potential for your site to be discovered by new users. It is not only applicable to Google, but also to other search engines.