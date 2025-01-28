How to Boost Brand Awareness for Your Online Store

Learning how to create e-commerce brand awareness for your business is crucial for growth and sustainability. The truth that gets every entrepreneur revved up in the morning is that there have never been more ways to boost brand awareness. Of course, it’s this same reality that can leave brand owners burned out by options for advertising and promotions. What’s the secret building brand awareness online? Let’s break down core ways to boost brand visibility without burnout.

What Is Brand Awareness?

Brand awareness is what drives most of our purchasing decisions. It’s the level of familiarity customers have with a brand’s distinctive image, qualities, benefits, or reputation. When brands do engagement properly, customers aren’t even aware that they have been targeted by brand-awareness campaigns. A brand image simply feels like “common knowledge.” This speaks to the cognitive power of brand awareness.



Marketers know that most purchasing decisions are made on an emotionally motivated, subconscious level. One Harvard Marketing professor actually speculates that 95% of all purchase decisions are made subconsciously. Buyers are attracted to products or brands that make feel a certain way. However, you can’t make a subconscious association with a brand that isn’t reaching into your subconscious. That’s where learning how to increase brand awareness comes into the picture. By making a brand familiar and relatable on the subconscious level, brand owners can connect with customers on a deeper, automatic level.

Ways to Build Brand Awareness for Online Commerce

There are many ways to formulate plans for brand e-commerce that boost overall brand recognizability and familiarity. However, recognition alone isn’t necessarily the key to improved sales. You also need to know how to promote brand awareness in a positive light. These are the tips.

1) Consistency

It’s difficult for customers to build subconscious associations with a brand they can’t pin down. This is why it’s important to have uniformity in branding early on in your brand e-commerce marketing. Use consisting logos, fonts, colors, and slogans to reinforce brand messaging every single time potential customers engage with your brand. While you may find it tempting to branch out with A/B testing to see which messages and images connect with your target market, it’s important to maintain some degree of uniformity across marketing campaigns to ensure that branding remains cohesive.

2) Invest in SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) is important for drawing in relevant website traffic to your online store through organic search. According to Michael Levin, an editor of CBD.market, if you have a brand e-commerce page that sells your products, spend time working on page headers, product descriptions, and calls to action. By populating your website with keyword-rich, useful content, you can climb the ranks in Google and other search engines to arrive near the top of search results when customers search your product category.



Avoid creating “spam” content at all costs. If you’re not experienced with SEO and digital marketing, it pays to bring in an expert to create a strong content strategy for you. Attempting to stuff keywords into your website in order to “trick” the algorithm will actually get you penalized by Google and other search engines. That means that you could tank your rankings before you even get your online store off the ground.

3) Don’t Ignore Social Media

As any experienced brand manager knows, the rewards of social media can feel slow. You won’t get tons of followers overnight. It may even be a while before you see consistent engagement. However, social media is important for making a brand appear both legitimate and approachable. What’s more, social media posts are basically like free billboard ads in the digital world. The best way to grow your brand’s presence on social media is to engage. Don’t just “post and run.”



One little-known secret of social media is that most platforms will actually boost accounts that have high engagement. When your brand page “likes and comments” on other accounts, you actually boost your page’s visibility. Daily posting combined with regular engagement with other accounts related to your niche can quickly draw in views and followers.

4) Don’t Assume Email Is Over

Email marketing continues to be a strong asset for building brand awareness online. Email campaigns are especially powerful when it comes to providing coupons or special offers. All it takes is one “Free Shipping” subject line in an email to get a customer who was on the fence to finally make an order. In the hectic digital landscape, many customers also appreciate the personal touch of email.

The struggle for brands is getting potential leads to offer up their email addresses. Of course, it’s always important to always act in compliance with all laws for digital consent when handling email addresses. Here are some reputable ways to collect email addresses for marketing purposes for your business:

1) Create a field where customers can opt in for emails when ordering from your online store.

2) Host product giveaways that require email addresses to register. Keep in mind that you’ll need to have a button for opting in to receive future emails and promotions.

3) Use ad campaigns that allow potential customers to sign up to receive coupons and promotions.

4) Enter into partnerships that allow you to purchase lead lists that are relevant to your target market.

Email marketing can be an extremely cost-effective way to boost brand awareness and engagement. It also serves as an interesting laboratory. By looking at open rates and click-through rates, you will be able to see exactly how customers are engaging with your branding efforts. This creates an incredible opportunity to tweak branding and messaging to meet the habits of your audience.

Final Thoughts on How to Increase Brand Awareness

There are two rules for building brand awareness online. The first is to understand your target market before you invest a dime in branding. The second is to embrace the right tools for creating a cohesive, uniform branding policy that boosts subconscious recognition. Ultimately, there’s no marketing plan clever enough to be a good substitute for actually providing a quality product you can put your name behind.