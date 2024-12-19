How to Bolster the Security of Your E-Commerce Website

Millions of businesses have already become victims of online threats such as phishing, malware, spyware, and DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. Consider yourself lucky if you have not yet found yourself in a similar position. However, this is absolutely no reason to continue resting upon your laurels. The simple fact of the matter is that cybersecurity has never been more important than at the present. What are some of the most effective ways in which you can safeguard your e-commerce business, and what unique advantages does each method offer? Let’s delve a bit deeper into this vital question.

Hosting Services

Many retail-based websites use a shared hosting service. Owners normally cite the low-cost nature of these options. Unfortunately, this will come at a price in terms of security. It is much better to partner with a company providing a virtual private server (VPS). VPS hosting offers secure solutions that provide an additional firewall against nefarious entities. From wildcard SSL protocols to personalised customer support if suspicious activity happens to be detected, private website hosts are always the most logical solutions.

E-Mail Filters

Many viruses are attached to emails. In the event that the mail is opened, and the user clicks on an internal link, he or she might have very well infected their computer (and therefore, the website itself). Here are some warning signs to look out for:

Mail sent from an unrecognised entity.

Strange and/or misspelled titles.

An alert from your email provider stating that the contents are suspicious.

It is therefore wise to employ a built-in email filter that will automatically send such mails into your junk folder.

24/7 Protection

It only stands to reason that every online business should possess a robust antivirus software platform. These systems will function entirely in the background, and they are capable of detecting the latest threats. In the event that a virus is indeed found, it will be quarantined so that the user can examine the threat in greater detail. Similar to hosting services, free services will only be able to perform a handful of basic tasks. Opt for a paid subscription, as price packages are flexible; enabling you to choose the level of protection that is the most appropriate.

Secure Sockets Layer

Take a look immediately to the left of your website address. You should immediately notice the presence of a green padlock. This signifies that your site is guarded by a security protocol known as secure sockets layer (SSL). However, note that the certificate will expire on a predetermined date. Never let this program lapse, as your website will become exposed to countless online risks. Furthermore, customers may also be alerted that your page is no longer safe; potentially driving away valuable inbound customers. Make it a point to renew your SSL certificate well before it becomes invalid.



These four relatively simple steps will help to guarantee that your hard work is not sacrificed due to the presence of a virus, so do not hesitate to refer to this article when needed.