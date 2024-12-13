How to Backup WhatsApp from iPhone to PC

With a platform for video calls, image sharing, and conversation, WhatsApp has grown to be a widely used communication tool with millions of users worldwide. It’s critical to make sure your data is safe when you use the app to share priceless experiences and significant discussions. Making a backup of your WhatsApp data from your iPhone to your PC is a practical method to accomplish this. In this post, we’ll look at two trustworthy ways to backup WhatsApp from an iPhone to a PC: email backup and TunesKit WhatsApp Transfer. Continue reading to find out how to create it.

Method 1: Use TunesKit WhatsApp Transfer to backup WhatsApp from your iPhone to your PC.

A strong tool made especially for handling WhatsApp data on iOS devices is TunesKit WhatsApp Transfer. You can easily export, backup, restore, and move WhatsApp data between your PC and iPhone using this app. It is the best option for those who want to protect their media files and WhatsApp chats because of its comprehensive features and easy-to-use UI.

Step 1: Download and Install

Installing the TunesKit WhatsApp Transfer app on your computer is the first step. Install the application by following the on-screen directions when the download is finished. Next, connect your iPhone to your PC using a USB cord. Verify that you have trusted the computer and that your device is unlocked.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp Transfer with TunesKit

Launch the WhatsApp Transfer app TunesKit. Your linked iPhone should be instantly recognized by TunesKit WhatsApp Transfer. You will notice many features on the primary interface. Select “Backup” by clicking on it. This will start your WhatsApp data backup procedure.

Step 3: Make a PC backup of WhatsApp on your iPhone

The application will look for WhatsApp data on your iPhone. You may select the data you wish to backup when the scan is finished. Voice messages, images, videos, and chat history may be included. Click “Next” to start the backup procedure after choosing the data. This might take a few seconds, depending on the volume of data. The backup’s progress indicator will be visible to you.

Method 2: Use email to backup WhatsApp from your iPhone to a PC



Using the email function is another simple way to backup your WhatsApp data from your iPhone to your computer. This technique lets you send individual chats to your email, which might be helpful for keeping track of certain talks, even if it doesn’t produce a whole backup like TunesKit. To backup WhatsApp from your iPhone to your PC via email, follow the instructions below.



Step 1: Open WhatsApp, then choose Chat. Open the WhatsApp app on your iOS device. Next, select the conversation that you want to backup. This might be a group conversation or an individual one. To access the conversation, tap on it. At the top of the screen, tap the name or group title of the contact.

Step 2: Export the WhatsApp conversation. Choose the “Export Chat” option after scrolling down. The option to incorporate media items (pictures, videos) or not will be presented to you. The size of the email will increase if media is included. Choose your email provider from the sharing choices after deciding on your preference. Send the email after entering your email address in the “To” column.

Step 3: Go to your email. On your computer, open your email. Your chat history will be included in an email as a.txt file. Additionally, the files will be connected if you want to include media. Save any media files and the conversation history from the email to your computer. In this manner, a copy of the conversation is preserved for your future use.

Although email backups are simple, they can have drawbacks. Only individual conversations may be exported, and the format is less structured and thorough than a complete backup. Moreover, media assets could not be included in the messages, which makes managing longer chats difficult.

In conclusion



To save your priceless discussions and memories, you must back up your WhatsApp data. Both approaches provide efficient ways to protect your WhatsApp data, whether you decide to utilize TunesKit WhatsApp Transfer for a whole backup or the email technique to preserve individual messages. You can make sure that your media and conversations are secure and available whenever you need them by taking the appropriate precautions. Develop the practice of routinely backing up your data, and you’ll feel more at ease knowing that your crucial discussions are safe.