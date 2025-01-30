How to avoid “Friends and Family” Abuse

The “Friends and Family” rule under securities regulations is meant to allow small businesses and startups to raise funds from a close circle of supporters, including family, friends, and acquaintances. While the rule is intended to simplify funding efforts, it has unfortunately become a loophole for abuse. Many issuers, often motivated by the promise of easy capital, exploit the rule at the expense of individuals who lack the financial knowledge to evaluate high-risk investments. This can lead to devastating financial losses and strained personal relationships.

Issuers exploit the rule’s allowance of up to 35 non-accredited, “sophisticated” investors by targeting unsophisticated family, friends, or acquaintances. These individuals may not meet the definition of accredited investors—those with substantial income or net worth—but are convinced to invest based on personal trust rather than a thorough understanding of the risks involved. The emotional dynamics of personal relationships often pressure individuals to invest without adequate due diligence, leaving them vulnerable to high-risk or outright fraudulent ventures.

To avoid “Friends and Family” abuse, investors should take specific steps to protect themselves. First, potential investors should request all necessary documentation, including offering memoranda, financial statements, and risk disclosures. Understanding the fine print is crucial, as it often reveals the potential risks and uncertainties involved in the investment. If the issuer is unwilling to provide comprehensive documentation or seems evasive, it’s a red flag that warrants caution.

Second, seeking independent financial or legal advice is essential. Many individuals lack the expertise to assess the viability of an investment on their own. A third-party professional can offer unbiased insights into the risks, valuation, and legitimacy of the offering. It is also wise to verify the issuer’s track record and reputation, including past business ventures and any history of litigation or financial mismanagement.

Issuers, on their part, must act ethically to prevent abuse of the “Friends and Family” rule. They should ensure full transparency by disclosing all material information about the investment, including its risks and potential for loss. Additionally, issuers should avoid pressuring family or friends into investments based on

personal loyalty or relationships. Instead, they should focus on educating prospective investors about the venture and providing ample opportunity for independent evaluation. By fostering transparency and ethical practices, issuers can build trust and credibility while avoiding legal and ethical pitfalls.

Regulators also play a key role in preventing “Friends and Family” abuse. By increasing oversight and enforcing stricter penalties for those who exploit the rule, authorities can deter bad actors from taking advantage of uninformed investors. Mandating that all investors, regardless of accreditation status, complete basic financial literacy training or pass a suitability test before investing in private offerings could further reduce the risk of exploitation.

Lastly, individuals approached with investment opportunities from friends or family should not let personal relationships cloud their judgment. It is important to remember that saying no to an investment does not equate to rejecting the person offering it. Prioritizing due diligence and financial safety over emotional obligations can protect both finances and relationships in the long term.

By Marilee Crockett

