How The New UK Budget Will Impact You As A Working Persons; Income Tax, VAT Rates, NI and more

In a historic Autumn Budget 2024 speech delivered by the UK’s first female Chancellor of the Exchequer, several significant economic measures were unveiled, aimed at stabilizing the economy, boosting public services, and supporting working families. Key changes include a 6.7% rise in the National Living Wage, maintained income tax and VAT rates for working people, and increases to Employers’ National Insurance contributions. This comprehensive Budget aims to balance immediate support for households and businesses with a commitment to long-term fiscal responsibility.

Economic Stability and Fiscal Responsibility

The Chancellor highlighted the financial challenges inherited by the government, with a £22 billion budget deficit as a focal concern. The Budget outlines a strategy to achieve fiscal balance by 2029-30, prioritizing reduced public sector borrowing while investing in essential services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. These goals underscore the government’s commitment to establishing a stable economic foundation.

Key Budget Provisions: Supporting Workers and Families

To provide relief amid cost-of-living pressures, the Budget includes measures aimed directly at supporting working people and low-income households:

National Living Wage Increase: From April 2025, the National Living Wage will rise by 6.7% to £12.21 per hour, benefitting around 3 million workers. This increase is designed to offset inflationary pressures on households, particularly those in lower-income brackets. For full-time workers, this wage increase could mean an annual pay boost of nearly £1,500, offering greater financial stability for millions of families.

Universal Credit Adjustments: To support low-income families further, the Chancellor announced adjustments to Universal Credit, reducing the debt repayment cap from benefits to 15% of payments. This change allows households to retain a larger portion of their benefits, alleviating financial strain and helping families better manage their finances.

Tax Stability for Working People

Recognizing the challenges faced by working individuals, the Budget ensures that there will be no increases in core tax rates:

Income Tax, National Insurance, and VAT Rates: The Chancellor confirmed that income tax, National Insurance contributions, and VAT rates for employees will remain unchanged. By holding these rates steady, the government aims to protect the net income of workers, shielding them from further financial burden and allowing for greater disposable income.

Changes to Employers’ National Insurance Contributions

To fund critical public service investments, the Budget introduces changes to Employers’ National Insurance contributions, targeting businesses with the capacity to contribute more:

Employer’s National Insurance Rate Increase: From April 2025, the Employers’ National Insurance rate will rise from 13.8% to 15%. This increase is expected to generate additional revenue for the government to invest in healthcare, education, and other essential services.

Lowered National Insurance Threshold: The threshold for employer National Insurance contributions will be reduced from £9,100 to £5,000. This adjustment means that businesses will begin paying National Insurance on a larger share of employee earnings. While it may present additional costs for employers, the measure is aimed at ensuring businesses contribute fairly toward public service funding.

Investments in Public Services

The Budget prioritizes investments in the NHS and education, seeking to address service backlogs, enhance infrastructure, and improve outcomes for UK citizens:

NHS Funding: The health budget will see a £22.6 billion increase to support the NHS, focusing on reducing waiting times, enhancing patient care, and alleviating pressure on healthcare staff. This funding is intended to help the NHS deliver 40,000 additional elective appointments each week, addressing ongoing healthcare demands.

Education Investment: With a £2.3 billion increase to the core schools budget, the government is investing in both educational facilities and staff. This additional funding will support hiring more teachers, improving classroom environments, and ensuring per-pupil spending rises in real terms. Additionally, £1.4 billion is allocated to the School Rebuilding Programme to upgrade outdated facilities and create safer learning environments.

Targeted Tax Reforms for Fiscal Responsibility

To balance these increased investments, the Budget introduces targeted tax reforms aimed at higher earners and larger businesses:

Capital Gains Tax Increase: To increase contributions from wealthier individuals, the lower rate of Capital Gains Tax will rise from 10% to 18%, while the higher rate will move from 20% to 24%. These adjustments are designed to align capital gains rates with residential property rates, promoting tax fairness.

Inheritance Tax Freeze: Inheritance tax thresholds will remain fixed until 2030, focusing reforms on wealthier estates to ensure contributions from the highest earners. This measure is part of a broader effort to close loopholes and strengthen tax compliance.

Closing the Tax Gap: Initiatives to improve tax collection and compliance are projected to generate an additional £6.5 billion annually. These measures include enhanced oversight and a crackdown on tax evasion, ensuring all contributors pay their fair share.

Conclusion

The Autumn Budget 2024 sets a balanced and ambitious direction for the UK, focusing on economic stability, social investment, and fiscal responsibility. By increasing the National Living Wage, holding tax rates steady for workers, and investing in essential public services, the government seeks to protect working families and foster sustainable growth. With these measures, the Chancellor aims to lay a foundation for long-term prosperity while addressing immediate needs in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

In this comprehensive approach, the Budget aims to address pressing financial challenges, improve quality of life for working people, and secure a stable economic future for the UK.