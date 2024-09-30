How technological advancements have had a great impact on construction 

Technological advancements have revolutionised the construction industry, leading to increased efficiency, safety, and accuracy. For commercial businesses, staying ahead of these changes is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge.

This article explores the transformative influence of various technologies in this sector, highlighting key innovations that have reshaped traditional practices and opened new avenues for growth.

Enhanced precision

One of the most significant impacts of technology on construction is the enhancement of precision in various processes. Tools like rotary laser levels have become indispensable for achieving accurate measurements and alignments on building sites.

These devices project a constant and accurate laser reference around a worksite, enabling builders to ensure that every element is perfectly level and aligned. This precision reduces errors, minimises material waste, and accelerates project timelines.

The rise of Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is another transformative technology. BIM involves creating detailed 3D models of buildings that include all the structural and functional details.

These models allow architects, engineers, and builders to collaborate more effectively, as they can visualise every aspect of the project in a shared virtual space.

The UK government mandated the use of BIM for all public sector projects over £5 million, reflecting its crucial role in modern construction.

Advancements in construction robotics

The integration of robotics addresses labour shortages and improves efficiency and safety. Robots can perform repetitive and hazardous tasks such as bricklaying, welding, and demolition.

For instance, SAM (Semi-Automated Mason) can lay bricks significantly faster than human workers, enhancing productivity and consistency. This automation can speed up the construction process and reduce the risk of accidents and injuries onsite​.

Impact of prefabrication and modular construction

Prefabrication and modular construction have gained traction as efficient and sustainable methods. These techniques involve constructing components off-site in a controlled environment and then assembling them onsite.

This approach reduces time and ensures higher quality control. Technologies like BIM are often integrated with prefabrication to streamline the design and manufacturing process, making it easier to produce and install complex structures​.

Smart construction sites with IoT and AI

The introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has given rise to smart construction sites where every aspect is connected and monitored in real-time. IoT devices, such as sensors and wearable tech, can track worker movements, monitor environmental conditions, and manage equipment usage.

AI algorithms can analyse this data to optimise workflows, predict potential issues, and enhance decision-making processes. For example, predictive analytics can identify risk factors based on historical data, helping project managers mitigate issues before they arise​.