How SAS Institute Became a Global Analytics Leader from Cary

SAS Institute, a software company based in Cary, North Carolina, has become a major player in data analytics. Since its founding in 1976, SAS (Statistical Analysis System) has grown from a small project into a global company that helps businesses, governments, and organizations make sense of data. The story of SAS is not just about creating great software it’s about leadership, innovation, and helping people make smart, data-driven decisions.

SAS’s Humble Beginnings

SAS started in the early 1970s as a research project at North Carolina State University (NCSU). The goal was to analyze agricultural data to improve crop yields. Dr. James Goodnight, who later became the CEO of SAS, and Dr. John Sall, the co-founder, led the project. At the time, computers were just starting to be used for advanced statistical work, and they saw an opportunity to create a tool that could handle complex data and provide useful insights.

By 1976, the project had grown enough to become its own company, SAS Institute. Goodnight, Sall, and their team chose Cary, North Carolina, as their headquarters. Although Cary was a small town, its location near Research Triangle Park (RTP) a hub for innovation and talent made it a smart choice. Universities like NCSU, Duke, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were nearby, giving SAS access to top talent.

Early Growth and Success

At first, SAS focused on helping universities and agricultural researchers with their data. But as more industries realized the power of data, SAS’s software became more popular. The company expanded its services, offering businesses tools for data analysis, predictions, and decision-making.

What set SAS apart in the early days was its focus on customers. Instead of offering one generic product, SAS created software that could be tailored to each client’s needs. This customer-first approach helped SAS build strong relationships and gain a reputation for excellent service.

During the 1980s and 1990s, as the demand for data analytics grew, SAS continued to innovate. They developed tools that could handle larger amounts of data and perform more complex analyses. SAS also went global, opening offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. By the end of the 1990s, SAS was a major player in the business analytics world, helping clients in industries like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and government.

Embracing Big Data

The 21st century brought the age of “Big Data” huge amounts of information being generated by people, businesses, and governments. SAS was ready for it. They had been working with large data sets for years, so when the data explosion happened, they were able to adapt quickly.

SAS introduced new tools for advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. These tools helped businesses dig deeper into their data to find important patterns and insights. One of SAS’s standout products is SAS Viya, a cloud-based platform that makes it easy for companies to access their data from anywhere and work together more effectively. Moving to the cloud helped SAS stay competitive in today’s digital world.

A Unique Workplace Culture

SAS’s success isn’t just about the products they make it’s also about how they treat their employees. From the beginning, Dr. Goodnight believed that happy employees would be more productive and creative. That’s why SAS offers great benefits, like on-site healthcare, fitness centers, daycare, and generous vacation time.

This focus on employee well-being has paid off. SAS has low turnover, and their employees are highly engaged in their work. This positive workplace culture has also helped SAS attract talented people and stay innovative over the years.

Global Reach and Impact

Today, SAS operates in over 140 countries and works with businesses in many different industries. In healthcare, SAS tools are used to predict patient outcomes, improve hospital efficiency, and research diseases like cancer. In finance, SAS helps banks detect fraud and manage risk. The company’s software is flexible and powerful, allowing it to meet the needs of many different types of organizations.

Looking Ahead: AI and the Future

As data becomes more important in every part of life, SAS is focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to stay ahead. These technologies are becoming key to the future of data analysis. SAS is already using AI in its products to help businesses automate tasks, find hidden patterns, and make more accurate predictions.

SAS is also committed to making sure AI is used ethically and responsibly, ensuring that these tools benefit society as a whole. They are working to make their tools easier to use so that more people, even those without a background in data science, can take advantage of their products.

Conclusion

From a small academic project at North Carolina State University to a global leader in data analytics, SAS Institute’s story is one of innovation, leadership, and a customer-first approach. Based in Cary, North Carolina, SAS has made a huge impact on the world of data while maintaining a company culture that values its employees. As the world becomes more data-driven, SAS will continue to provide the tools and insights that organizations need to succeed.