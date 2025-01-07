Nando’s and The Midcounties Co-operative have taken a major step forward in workforce management by partnering with Rotageek’s workforce scheduling platform. With businesses in the restaurant and retail sectors facing more complex demands, both organisations turned to Rotageek to help them improve their scheduling efficiency. During a recent joint panel discussion, leaders from both businesses shared their experiences implementing the workforce management solution.

Nando’s, a globally recognised restaurant chain, and The Midcounties Co-operative, one of the UK’s largest co-operatives, had both been struggling with traditional scheduling systems that didn’t meet their needs. Nando’s was facing challenges matching staffing levels with varying customer demand, while The Midcounties Co-operative needed a more flexible solution to manage staffing across its stores.

For The Midcounties Co-operative, the move to Rotageek has resulted in better staffing decisions across their various businesses. The scheduling tool has given them greater control over how staff are allocated, so that resources are better used across their operations.

“I think for us, what we were really looking for was something that gave us a better front end for our colleagues. The tool we had gave a really poor front-end experience for our colleagues, and a really bad back-end experience for our workforce management team in terms of getting data and insight out of the system.” Said a spokesperson at The Midcounties Co-operative. “We wanted to have something that was going to really free up our colleagues at the front end, to get them what they need from the system, and the colleagues at a lower level to be able to access that system as well.”

Rotageek’s technology also means that employees have more predictable and fair schedules, which has positively impacted team morale and retention. By automating the manual processes involved in scheduling, managers are able to spend less time on administrative tasks, and employees benefit from a more transparent and reliable system.

“We’ve seen our productivity, particularly at peak times, improve and we’ve been able to rejig resource from our slower periods into peak. This has also led to a growth in Nandoca (team members) happiness and peer support, as shifts have been run more efficiently. The data from Rotageek has also meant that we have been able to put power back into our restaurant hands, and they have been able to make even better, more informed, decisions around their workforce,” a spokesperson at Nando’s said.

The success of these implementations reflects a broader shift in workforce management. More and more businesses are turning to technology to manage the complexities of scheduling, particularly in industries with unpredictable customer demand.

Nando’s and Midcounties Co-operative’s experience with Rotageek shows how data-driven workforce management solutions can improve both business efficiency and employee well-being. By automating routine scheduling tasks and providing real-time insights, these organisations have set a new standard for modern workforce management.

