How MyStandard is Transforming Job Search with Web3 Technology: Interview with Adam Zec, CEO, Cofounder and Joshua Sklut. COO, Cofounder of MyStandard

In this TechBullion interview, we look into MyStandard, a groundbreaking Web3-powered recruitment platform, with its co-founders Adam Zec (CEO) and Joshua Sklut (COO). MyStandard is set to transform the job search landscape by leveraging blockchain technology to put control back into the hands of job seekers, enabling them to own and monetize their personal data.

Adam and Josh came together with a shared vision to address the inefficiencies and biases in traditional recruitment systems. With Adam’s background in sales consulting and Web3, and Josh’s hands-on experience in talent acquisition, they’ve developed MyStandard to eliminate middlemen and restore transparency. By leveraging decentralized technology, MyStandard ensures that candidates’ data remains secure and accessible only with their permission—redefining data privacy and ownership in the hiring process.

In this interview, Adam and Josh explain how Web3 technology is transforming the job search process, making it more efficient, private, and equitable. They highlight how MyStandard challenges the norms of existing platforms like LinkedIn by removing biases, reducing “ghost jobs,” and creating a direct exchange where companies pay users for data access.

Looking ahead, the co-founders share their ambitions for MyStandard to expand beyond recruitment into sectors like healthcare, consumer research, and more, empowering users to control and monetize their data in ways previously thought impossible. This interview explores the innovative features, challenges, and future vision of MyStandard as it paves the way for a new era in recruitment and beyond.

Please tell us more about yourselves?

Josh: Adam and I were traveling parallel paths in our careers. My experience has always been rooted in recruiting. I’ve worked as an agency recruiter and led talent acquisition teams, gaining a comprehensive view of the recruitment process from the recruiter’s perspective. Throughout my journey, I’ve always been looking to be part of a project that would make a good recruiter’s life a bit easier.

We connected on Twitter. Adam put up a post asking if anyone has any ideas about talent acquisition and blockchain. I chimed in and as it turned out we both knew Jonathan Kestenbaum, who is now on our board of directors. Then we had a zoom call and the rest is history.

We created MyStandard, the first employment and talent acquisition service built on web3 technology, designed to give users ownership and control of their data.

Adam: I came from the sales consulting side of the industry, where my focus was on understanding how the tools I sold fit into the larger picture—though I never actually used them myself professionally. Working with Josh was great because he had hands-on experience in the industry, and I could get instant feedback from him from the perspective of a recruiter. With my full-time background in crypto, I had a deep understanding of the space, a solid network, and a clear grasp of how everything should function. I developed the early concepts, and together we built a proof of concept to bring our vision to life.

Can you share what inspired the creation of MyStandard and how your platform leverages web3 technology to redefine the job and candidate search landscape?

Adam: The only way for someone to truly own something in the digital world is through blockchain. That’s why it’s so popular, and why its growth is inevitable—because at the core, people love to own things.

That’s the thesis: ownership matters. Once people fully understand that they can own their data instead of surrendering it for others to profit from, control, or use to make decisions on their behalf, blockchain’s adoption will only accelerate.

Josh: Over the past 20 years, we’ve been conditioned to believe that our personal data should be free and that giving it away is the norm. The old adage rings true: if you’re not paying for the product, you are the product. We’ve grown accustomed to this dynamic.

But with Web3, we’re challenging that mindset. It doesn’t have to be this way. You should have the power to control who accesses your data, how much they see, and under what conditions. And when you choose to share it, you should be the one to profit—just as social media companies have been profiting off your data.

Adam: By removing the middle man we have created new efficiencies that have never been seen before.

Web3 technology has revolutionized various industries by emphasizing decentralization. How does this concept specifically improve the hiring process for both candidates and employers on MyStandard?

Adam: Decentralization makes it so that people actually do own their data. Otherwise, any other way that we architect MyStandard, we would be able to abuse people’s data. We would be able to take it, profit, and use it for our own AI engines. In order to create trust, decentralization is the only way. The only person users have to trust is themselves.

Josh: Our platform also fosters a non-biased environment. With the way our app is designed, companies don’t see your data until you grant them permission. You remain anonymous until you don’t want to be.

What makes MyStandard different from traditional job search platforms? Can you explain some of the key features that users can only find on your platform?

Josh: The current recruiting landscape has become “Tinderized.” Recruiters spend ten seconds on a LinkedIn profile, making judgments based on factors like a photo, name, or what school the candidate went to, and then reject candidates who might be the perfect fit for the wrong reasons. Our approach ensures that talent is evaluated based on merit, not bias.

With Web3, we can eliminate those biases and fundamentally change the dynamic by requiring companies to monetize data through direct payment. This shifts the entire experience. When companies pay for data, they value it more. And when individuals control and profit from their data, it fosters a more equal exchange. You treat things differently when you’ve invested in them, and this model ensures that both parties approach the process with greater respect and intention.

Adam: LinkedIn is causing a lot of frustration with both job seekers and companies right now. For companies, there are too many applications, too much advertising, and companies are missing out on good candidates because they have to filter through thousands of applicants. It’s just human nature that you are going to miss something.

LinkedIn also lacks an incentive for someone to respond. Most people don’t even look at things anymore. If there was incentive then people would respond more.

Josh: For job seekers, a significant number of postings are what we call “ghost jobs”—positions that don’t actually exist. These are often used to pad databases, meet quotas, or create the illusion that a company is actively hiring to maintain market perception.

Platforms like LinkedIn, which operate on a subscription model, exacerbate this issue. Their goal is to drive more users to sign up for premium services. If job seekers believe there are ample opportunities, they’ll keep paying for access. It’s a system that profits from false hope, rather than genuine opportunity.

With our structure, the incentive is clear: companies pay users directly for their data. This ensures that only legitimate job opportunities are presented. Employers won’t spend money unless they have real positions to fill, which strengthens the job market overall.

As a MyStandard user, you’ll only be contacted by companies that are serious about hiring because they’ve already demonstrated their commitment by paying you. This creates a more transparent and efficient job search experience, where both job seekers and employers engage with genuine intent.

Plus, there is a lot of data mining on LinkedIn. Look at the user agreement which says that they can use your data for a job that might never get. At MyStandard, we are going back to the old way of doing things with relationships. Everyone knows that the best way to get a job is to have a relationship. It’s about a 1:1 connection.

Data privacy is a major concern for job seekers and companies alike. How does MyStandard’s use of blockchain technology ensure data security and transparency?

Adam: You always know when your data is being sent out because you have to physically do it. No one can hack a decentralized server and take everything about you. In today’s world it’s 100% trusted. You have to trust that LinkedIn is going to be a good steward of your data and that’s flawed. Web3 is trustless because the only person you have to trust is yourself.

Josh: No one can hack because it’s decentralized. The chance of that happening is extremely low and almost impossible. The strength of the security because it’s encrypted is very safe.

One of the challenges with adopting web3 technology is ensuring a seamless user experience. How does MyStandard make blockchain-based job search and recruitment easy and accessible for non-technical users?

Adam: Our UI/UX has always been designed with non-Web3 natives in mind. Signing up takes just a few minutes, effortlessly turning users into Web3 participants without them even realizing it. At the end of the day, our goal is simple – It’s to help users find jobs quickly, without having to navigate the technical hurdles typically associated with Web3.

We’ve even been described as a “Trojan horse” for Web3 adoption because users seamlessly integrate into this new marketplace, unaware they’ve stepped into the world of Web3.

Josh: The app features a uniquely intuitive user interface. Users report that it runs more smoothly than any other Web3 application, delivering an experience indistinguishable from the apps they’re already familiar with on their phone. No one will even realize they’re interacting with Web3.

Trust is essential in both recruitment and the world of decentralized technologies. How does MyStandard build and maintain trust among users, and what measures are in place to prevent fraudulent activities?

Josh: From the candidate’s perspective, we vet every company that joins the platform. Through a thorough KYB (Know Your Business) process, we ensure each company is legitimate. When you receive a notification from an employer, you can trust it’s the real deal because we’ve done the homework.

Adam: For companies, we authenticate every user. This includes verifying phone numbers, confirming work addresses with their current employers, and more features on the way. Employers are assured that the candidates are genuine and have the qualifications they claim.

How do you envision the role of web3 technology in the future of recruitment and hiring? Are there any trends or developments you are particularly excited about?

Josh: We have not seen a Web3 recruiting solution that makes sense and that will be adopted with any type of velocity. MyStandard is ahead of the trend. We are not chasing and not being chased – we are in a unique position that no one has done what we are doing.

Adam: With the rise of AI, we can seamlessly integrate a variety of AI-driven tools into our network—everything from skill testing and personality screening to background checks. Users will have access to a menu of options to enhance their profiles, making them stronger and more competitive. Meanwhile, thanks to Web3, all of this happens behind the scenes until the user grants permission. There’s no premature judgment or bias. We’re the only platform offering this level of privacy and control.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced in building and scaling MyStandard, and how have you navigated them? Conversely, what opportunities have you found to be most rewarding?

Adam: Web3 infrastructure needed to mature for us to create a seamless solution that works as easily as it does. When we started it was harder to put together the building blocks and it’s getting easier by the day. This is a good sign for where Web3 is heading – it’s going to be easier to build in this space. The ultimate hope for MyStandard is to inspire people’s ideas. We want to change the perception of what Web3 can do. It is important to us.

Looking ahead, where do you see MyStandard in the next 5-10 years? How do you hope your platform will impact the way people and companies connect in the evolving job market?

Adam: In the next 5-10 years, we see MyStandard being a force of change across multiple industries. We plan to expand beyond recruitment, offering customized solutions for sectors such as medical records, consumer research, advertising, marketing, and background checks. Essentially, any area where personal data plays a critical role. Our platform will unlock new data use cases, allowing individuals to control and monetize their information, from professional qualifications to health records. We believe that as people increasingly recognize the value of their data, MyStandard will empower them to leverage it in meaningful and profitable ways.

Josh: Our ultimate goal is to redefine how people and companies connect in the job market and beyond. By providing a secure, Web3-based ecosystem, we’ll ensure that data remains private until users choose to share it, eliminating bias and fostering genuine, value-driven interactions. Over time, we hope users will not only benefit from the platform but also build upon it, creating a thriving marketplace where trust, transparency, and individual empowerment reshape traditional business models.