 How is HCLSoftware Transforming Workspace Management? 

With the advent of hybrid, decentralized, and remote work, organizations must have a strategy to equip employees for success regardless of location. The ability to provide ready-to-use devices, retire outdated equipment and ensure the security and privacy of endpoints is vital for maintaining productivity and efficiency.

Employees today seek recognition, active engagement, and want to work in an environment that empowers them. According to Gartner, human-centered work design, which includes flexible work experiences, deliberate collaboration opportunities, and empathetic management, can boost employee performance by up to 54%.

Modern workplace solutions give you the tools and insights to maximize workspace functioning while managing costs. Redesign, integrate, and support your workplace to foster employee engagement, promote a more dynamic working style, and help you achieve new performance levels. This is where HCL BigFix Workspace+, a transformative workspace management solution, can help. It offers organizations a comprehensive strategy for streamlining operations, strengthening both your cybersecurity and your digital employee experience.

Before we delve into HCL BigFix Workspace+, let’s look into the key challenges affecting workspace management today.

Key Challenges in Workspace Management

Managing Diverse Devices and Endpoints: With many personal devices ranging from laptops and smartphones to IoT devices for remote work, providing consistent security measures across all endpoints becomes increasingly difficult.

Ensuring Security in Remote and Hybrid Work Environments: As businesses and employees have adopted remote and hybrid work cultures, it has become difficult to maintain security. With several personal devices connected to the workplace network, organizations face security threats like turning off security configurations, unauthorized software installs and the risk of human errors or oversight.

Complex Integration with Existing IT Infrastructure: Integrating workspace management software with existing IT systems may be difficult, particularly for businesses that lack the technical skills or resources to ensure a smooth transition.

Data Privacy and Security Concerns: Systems frequently handle sensitive information for employees and businesses, causing data privacy and security issues. Compliance with various standards such as GDPR adds further complexity and cost.

With an emphasis on endpoint management, rapid innovation, security-driven excellence, and digital transformation, HCL BigFix Workspace+ offers a comprehensive solution for modern workplace management challenges.

How Does HCL BigFix Workspace Management Address Challenges?

Unified Endpoint Management

HCL BigFix Workspace+ handles up to 38K+ endpoints, including laptops, desktops, and mobile devices, with a reliable infrastructure and a single HCL BigFix management server. Managed endpoints include devices running on various operating systems, such as Windows, UNIX, Linux, and macOS, and cloud endpoints on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. HCL BigFix’s agentless capabilities provide management of Android and iOS devices, modern Windows 10 or macOS systems, and IoT devices supported by Raspberry Pi and Windows IoT.

Drive Innovation at Rapid Speed

HCL BigFix Workspace management uses extensive IT automation, enhanced by cutting-edge AI technology, to increase response times and efficiency in dealing with security risks and compliance issues. Accelerate your innovation with the market’s most extensive library of automation, ensuring your organization retains a competitive advantage with less effort. As you expedite your journey to success, you will save money and experience greater ROI.

Integrate for Security Excellence

HCL BigFix Workspace+ delivers a unified and secure workspace landscape by offering a centralized platform for continuous monitoring and execution of security policies across diverse endpoints. Unlock the potential of a secure-by-design offering that integrates AI, Automation, and UEM capabilities than any other market solution, frequently eliminating the need for multiple tools. Its consolidated solution builds a solid IT foundation, simplifying operations and increasing efficiency to provide a uniform, secure experience.

Reduce Enterprise Barriers and Promote Collaboration

HCL BigFix Workspace+ supports various end-user device types and operating systems, providing an innovative solution in the diversified IT landscape. Unite C-Suite, IT, and Security with the only vulnerability remediation solution incorporating threat information and quick exposure analysis in one package, resulting in measurable risk reduction. This collaborative strategy safeguards your brand and improves informed decision-making.

Accelerated Digital Transformation

The transition to hybrid work has accelerated digital transformation, allowing employees to utilize multiple devices in various locations. With powerful Gen AI capabilities, HCL BigFix Workspace+ transforms the end-user experience by enabling employees to pose inquiries in natural language, receive quick and precise responses, and assist with their issues. Its effective vulnerability remediation ensures a safe user environment while limiting the security risks associated with the hybrid work culture. It controls and protects workspace endpoints, regardless of location, connectivity, or operating system.

Features of HCL BigFix Workspace+

Continuous Compliance and Policy Enforcement

As remote work becomes more prevalent and security risks become more complex, HCL BigFix Workspace+ emerges as a reliable workspace management platform for automated security compliance. As the only solution that provides continuous monitoring and enforcement of endpoint security configurations, it ensures compliance across a wider range of operating systems and device types. HCL BigFix Workspace+ ensures compliance with standards such as CIS, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, and others with 38K+ compliance checks, which include industry standards and customized checklists.

Manages Diverse Endpoints

HCL BigFix Workspace+ is designed to enhance collaboration and simplify endpoint management. It provides Out-of-the-Box (OOB) automation capabilities that ease IT deployments and enable effective endpoint control. With its powerful features for identifying overages, evaluating usage patterns, and automating uninstalls across various endpoints, HCL BigFix Workspace+ enables organizations to maintain compliance. It facilitates seamless management of mobile and traditional endpoints, resulting in increased adaptability and agility for the overall business operations.

Digital Employee Experience Reporting

Creating an outstanding DEX that provides seamless interactions of employees with technology, measures their experience is crucial for employee retention, engagement, productivity, and business success. 91% of decision-makers state they must provide more advanced digital experiences to meet their needs.

DEX capability in HCL BigFix workspace+ enables organizations to deliver a seamless digital workday experience by securing access to essential knowledge bases, email, collaboration, and self-service capabilities. It provides invaluable insights into application performance and device health through real-time monitoring and GenAI-driven assistance while improving employee productivity.

Software License Management

HCL BigFix Workspace+ allows you to easily manage Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Adobe, VMware, and other software licenses. Automated metrics calculation streamlines compliance and reduces expenses, providing a unified solution to your software license issues. HCL BigFix allows you to keep links to software contracts and invoices while receiving automated renewal reminders. Use the Contract Management feature to track actual licenses utilized and purchased, and ensure the maintenance of the proper software licensing balance.

Unlocking Value with BigFix Workspace+: Solutions for Every Role

For VP, Digital Experience Officers

Speed Time-to-Value : Empowers IT executives to quickly achieve value by implementing AI and automation, improving IT efficiency.

Optimize Costs: Effective IT infrastructure cost management helps with budgetary control and resource optimization.

Enhance Cybersecurity Resilience : Proactive vulnerability detection and security solutions provide a more robust organizational environment, lowering risks and possible threats.

Minimize Employee Disruptions: Organizations may increase user productivity and satisfaction by implementing the least disruptive endpoint and security management actions, along with self-healing and GenAI self-service capabilities.

For IT Operations

Focus on Strategic Initiatives : Routine task automation powered by AI improves operational efficiency, allowing IT teams to focus on strategic objectives.

Drive Quick Incident Response : Allows IT operations to respond to security problems in real-time, reducing downtime and interruptions.

Speed Value Realization: A quick implementation timeline and robust out-of-the-box assistance help you realize benefits rapidly.

For End Users

Seamless Digital Employee Experience: Employees will have a highly productive and satisfying work experience by implementing AI-assisted incident responses, least disruptive IT processes, self-healing, and GenAI self-service capabilities.

Enhance Security: Proactive vulnerability identification and security measures create a more secure IT environment and increase user confidence.

Optimize Efficiency with AI: AI can automate regular tasks, improving IT service efficiency and ensuring an effectively optimized experience for end users.

Conclusion

Modern workspace management goes beyond space planning and technology allocation; it focuses on creating seamless employee experiences that enhance productivity while ensuring robust security. With HCL BigFix Workspace+, you can achieve this by integrating all user endpoints and managing them with a zero-trust approach, providing the assurance that your network remains secure.

HCL BigFix Workspace+ symbolizes a commitment to reimagining workspaces through intelligence, efficiency, and strong security. Its advanced features simplify compliance, automate device configuration, and assist companies in adhering to industry standards while effectively addressing risks.

