How High Can Ripple Go After XRP ETF Is Approved?

The Ripple token, XRP, has been booming with new gains ever since Donald Trump’s win in the US elections. Recently, the Ripple price has hit a new milestone and is just a few points away from hitting the ATH of $3.84, set seven years ago.

This milestone has excited holders and increased the odds of XRP ETF approval to 70%. That creates two questions: whether the Ripple price rally continues and whether XRP ETF will finally get approval. Meanwhile, IntelMarkets is all geared up for another rally as the platform nears its listing.

XRP ETF Odds Skyrocket Above 70%: Ripple Price Sets New ATH

The Ripple ETF has been discussed since the launch of the Bitcoin ETFs and its success. The anticipation grew even higher around the launch of the Ethereum ETF, both the ETF’s high inflows and rising popularity. However, the biggest constraint in this approval has been the SEC’s take on Ripple. However, things have begun to change with Trump’s win, Gensler’s resignation news, and much more.

The Ripple price near ATH has sparked investor enthusiasm around XRP ETF, which is why the Polymarket odds hit 70% today. This is a significant leap from just a week ago’s stats, which were just 50%, indicating people’s changing mindset with the Ripple price rally.

However, the odds of XRP ETF approval chances before July are still down to 50% on Polymarket. Analysts agree that things will settle slowly through 2025 and the upcoming years of Trump’s presidency.

Interestingly, JPMorgan believes that the XRP ETFs can easily attract massive inflows of $4-8 billion within the first year. However, things like that depend on several factors. For now, the crypto enthusiast is awaiting XRP ETF approval and its impact on the Ripple token’s price if the odds go right.

Bold Analyst Projection Sees IntelMarkets (INTL) Hit $10 Soon

IntelMarkets (INTL) is quickly becoming a top choice for investors with its advanced AI-powered trading solutions and affordable entry prices. Its innovative features and practical applications set it apart in the crypto market.

The platform’s dual-chain functionality supports Ethereum and Solana, allowing traders to choose their preferred blockchain. This eliminates the limitations often seen with single-chain platforms and enhances the overall trading experience.

IntelMarkets (INTL) offers extensive asset options, allowing traders to create diverse strategies. Its enhanced liquidity provides greater borrowing power, enabling users to seize opportunities without delays or restrictions.

The platform’s 1000x leverage feature is a game changer for ambitious traders. It allows for significant returns even with minimal price changes, empowering bold trading strategies. Coupled with robust risk management tools, traders can confidently navigate market volatility.

IntelMarkets (INTL) is built for stability with a strong tokenomics model. Designed for scalability and market resilience, it offers real-world utility beyond speculation. This makes INTL a reliable investment in today’s unpredictable crypto market.

In its Stage 9 public presale, INTL is priced at $0.082 and has raised over $6.7 million. Experts project the token reaching $10 in 2025, making IntelMarkets an unmissable opportunity.

