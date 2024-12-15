How Exactly Can Blue Wave Migration Help With Your Australian Partner Visa?

Are you in a relationship with an Australian citizen? Do you have a serious relationship with a permanent resident of Australia or a New Zealand citizen? If yes, then one of the best ways to get permanent residency in Australia is through a partner visa in Australia.

Partner visas in Australia certainly come with many benefits. Some of them include—the ability to stay, work, and study in the country. However, you should also understand that a partner visa application is not straightforward. To avoid having your visa application refused, it makes sense to seek professional Australian visa assistance.

In the rest of this blog, you’ll discover everything you need to know about partner visas in Australia, including how Blue Wave Migration agents can assist you today.

The benefits of Australian partner visas

When granted, the partner visa in Australia comes with many benefits you certainly don’t want to miss out on. Below are a few things that make this visa program stand out:

When granted, this visa will provide you with permanent rights to work, live, and study in the country. You’ll become a permanent resident and enjoy almost the same rights as an Australian citizen. You’ll pay less for education. Also, you can work and live anywhere in the country. You’ll be provided with the opportunity to apply for citizenship in Australia. To apply, however, you must have have lived in Australia for 4 years on a valid Australian visa—including a bridging visa A or B. In addition, you need to meet the following requirements: You need to have been on a permanent resident for 12 months immediately before applying for citizenship. During the 4-year period, you must not be absent from Australia for more than 1 year in total (and no more than 90 days in the 12 months before applying). This visa will also allow you to sponsor your eligible family members to stay in Australia. For this to happen, you still need to fulfill certain requirements.

Understanding the requirements for this visa

For you to be eligible for a partner visa in Australia, you need to meet the following requirements:

First, you need to have an appropriate sponsorship from your partner. Your partner must not have a significant criminal history. In addition, your partner must be over 18 years old and an Australian citizen, a permanent resident of Australia, or an eligible New Zealand citizen.

Furthermore, you should be able to show sufficient proof of a true relationship.

You also need to meet Australia’s health and identity requirements. The government needs to be sure you don’t pose a risk to public health. This explains why you need to undergo health examinations. Meeting the identity requirement is also crucial, as the government needs to know your application is legitimate and prevent fraud.

You need to also pass the ‘character’ test. To do this, you need to provide police clearances for each country you have lived in the past 10 years. You also need to show you have no significant criminal history. You should also be able to prove you have no relationship with groups or people associated with criminal activities.

The Australian government often applies strict criteria to assess each of these requirements. Failing one aspect could result in visa refusal. Apart from time wastage, visa refusal also wastes money—your application fee might never be refunded.

You certainly don’t want to experience any of the aforementioned problems. This explains why we recommend having a reliable migration agent in Australia prepare and submit your visa application. The agent also represents you at the Department of Home Affairs.

