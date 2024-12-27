How eSIM Technology Is Transforming Global Roaming

In just six years since its founding in 2018, Yesim, a global telecom company, has reached over 1 million active users, backed by more than 25,000 app store reviews and an impressive average rating of 4.6.

Yesim’s core innovation lies in leveraging eSIM technology to redefine global internet access, making connectivity seamless and hassle-free. This virtual or embedded SIM card enables users to easily activate and manage multiple mobile plans on a single device.

eSIM eliminates the need for physical installation while delivering the same reliable performance as a traditional SIM card. Yesim’s eSIM supports over 800 networks globally, seamlessly switching to another if the connection is lost.

How Yesim Was Founded

Yesim was established in 2018 by Dmitri Verbovski and Max Pankratov. Dmitri recalls, “As an entrepreneur, I was searching for solutions to real user problems, such as unpredictable roaming fees and the inconvenience of physical SIM cards, and a scalable business model.”

The startup’s founding team combined entrepreneurial drive with deep technical expertise. Dmitri, with his background in telecommunications and software development, recognized the potential of eSIM technology. While there was a strong demand for such a service, the market offered limited solutions at the time.

The founders faced a tough challenge: securing investment and differentiating themselves in a crowded startup market. At first, they invested their personal savings and later succeeded in securing support from a small group of angel investors who contributed to the development.

Dmitri and Max focused on demonstrating the scalability of eSIM technology and Yesim’s unique, user-oriented approach to convince investors of the startup’s potential.

Their strategy was successful: the working prototype and initial partnerships with mobile operators helped gain trust, while highlighting the global shift towards eSIM adoption further attracted investors.

“Developing the first version of the Yesim app and its internal infrastructure took around 12-18 months. The biggest challenges were ensuring smooth compatibility with different mobile networks and designing an intuitive user interface,” says Dmitri.

Integrating Yesim’s system with mobile operators’ APIs posed significant challenges due to differing regional standards and processes. The company conducted extensive testing and gathered user feedback to ensure the solution was both easy to use and dependable.

After analyzing market needs, Yesim prioritized key travel destinations such as Europe, North America, and parts of the Asia-Pacific region, where strong telecom infrastructure and year-round international travel presented significant opportunities.”

From Startup to a Major Market Player

Dmitri explains that a crucial element in the company’s growth was the ability to convince mobile operators of the value and profitability of the service. “Our negotiations with mobile operators focused on showcasing how our eSIM platform could help them expand their customer base by attracting tech-savvy users and travelers. We built trust through clear communication and by highlighting the mutual benefits,” says the entrepreneur.

At times, potential partners were skeptical about adopting eSIM or reluctant to invest the time needed to adapt their systems to the company’s platform. In these instances, Yesim would revise their presentations to emphasize the revenue potential from the expanding eSIM user base and offer extensive technical support to reduce the partner’s workload. Dmitri recalls that persistence and a thorough demonstration of the benefits frequently transformed initial rejections into successful partnerships.

Feedback revealed a preference for simple, ready-to-use options—a shift that drove higher adoption rates and enhanced user satisfaction. As a result, the plans were simplified, focusing on pre-designed options that met the most common needs. Dmitri highlights, “It was an important lesson: always listen to user feedback and strive to offer a simple and user-friendly product design.”

As the user base expanded, a new challenge arose: scaling the infrastructure to maintain service quality. Entering new regions and ensuring reliable connectivity required substantial investments in both technology and partnerships.

Another issue the company encountered during its growth was differentiating itself in a competitive market. “We solved this by enhancing customer service, introducing features such as flexible plans and user-friendly interfaces. For instance, we launched pay-as-you-go plans, which became very popular with travelers,” Dmitri explains.

What Makes Yesim a Game-Changing Solution

The company’s focus is on simplifying life for users who need to stay connected. With eSIM technology, users can forget about roaming charges, dealing with SIM cards, and searching for Wi-Fi.

Yesim stands out from competitors by functioning as a neo-mobile provider rather than just selling SIM cards, delivering a comprehensive range of services and solutions:

Customers are provided with international plans (not just those for specific countries) to simplify eSIM setup and avoid connectivity issues. eSIM is available in 200 countries, and users are charged only for the data they use.

For travelers, standard eSIM cards are offered. When they move to a new country, Yesim users don’t need to download or install a new eSIM; the new plans are automatically applied to their existing one.

Users have the option to select unlimited plans for 1, 7, 15, or 30 days, or choose the specific amount of data they require. These options provide travelers with predictable costs and the flexibility to match their specific needs.

Users can purchase eSIM cards in advance and activate them anytime within 365 days, ideal for pre-planned trips.

Users can pick data-only plans or include options for calls and SMS messages.

The company collaborates with over 800 operators worldwide. If one operator’s network fails in a specific location, users are automatically switched to another, ensuring continuous connectivity.

Customers can access a VPN service, which works in regions where services that are publicly available in other countries are blocked.

The company’s B2B solution allows businesses to manage eSIMs and virtual numbers for their employees. For example, a multinational company can equip traveling employees with seamless connectivity while monitoring usage and recharging balances remotely.

Customer support is available around the clock, with an average response time of just six minutes.

Moreover, the company guarantees refunds for customers who are not satisfied, according to Dmitri Verbovski.

What to Expect from eSIM in the Future?

Yesim believes eSIM technology will soon become the global standard in telecommunications, driven by its flexibility and reliability across devices. In the next ten years, we can expect eSIM cards to support even more Internet of Things devices, allow effortless switching between operators, and enhance connectivity in remote areas.

Yesim aims to lead the market, with Dmitri emphasizing, “Our goal is to set the gold standard for connectivity, ensuring every user can access reliable internet anywhere, anytime.” He notes that Yesim is focused on continuously improving user experience, expanding its global coverage, and exploring partnerships in the Internet of Things and emerging enterprise markets.