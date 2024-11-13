How Erik Saetre is Designing the Transportation Hub of the Future A New Era of Transportation

Archer, in collaboration with designer Erik Saetre, is transforming our vision of modern transportation. Through meticulous attention to detail and a bold design approach, they’ve created aircraft and mobility hubs that are set to redefine the travel experience. These waterfront mobility hubs, in particular, are thoughtfully crafted to blend seamlessly with their natural surroundings, enhancing rather than overshadowing the landscapes they inhabit.

Central to the design team is Norwegian-born Erik Saetre, whose international experience brings a unique perspective to Archer’s vision. With dual master’s degrees in industrial design engineering and transportation design, Saetre’s journey spans both European and American automotive industries, shaping a distinctive approach to his work. His designs have appeared across a variety of fields, working for renowned brands like Porsche, Land Rover, Balenciaga, and now, Archer Aviation.

Saetre plays a leading role within an extremely talented, creative and prolific design team at Archer Aviation. His focus is to help shape Archer’s vision, contributing to a final product that delivers in terms of both form and function.

Design-Driven Innovation

The design process started with a utopian vision. Following Archer’s commitment to sustainable practices, Erik Saetre looked towards biophilic design ideas. “It was of utmost importance that the design of the hub allowed it to harmonize naturally with its surroundings,” says the visionary designer.

With this in mind Saetre relied upon his experience in both aerospace and automotive design to create an open air canopy which seamlessly blends the interior to the exterior. Allowing light to cast down and shadows to play along the shoreline which is adorned by an interior garden. “We wanted to make something that was visually striking yet highly functional,” Saetre explains, describing the intentions guiding the second phase of the design process.

The hub’s function is to provide a port for both Archers’s powered lift aircrafts and electric ferries. The aim is to create multiple hubs around major cities, starting with San Francisco, and easing the strains of traffic by providing short rides with their aircrafts. These journeys would normally take 1 or 2 hours but with the help of Archer Aviation can be reduced to 15 or 20 minute journeys.

“We designed the structure to be modular and adaptable” explains Saetre, “it functions as a floating barge and can be moved to any seaside location.” This can prove crucial as routes are updated in the future and destinations are changed.

The design extends well beyond exterior aesthetics and functionality—it encompasses the entire passenger experience. With two boarding gates and a serene lounge crowned by a garden, the space is crafted to enhance passenger comfort. “Below deck, we designed a public subsea viewing area to educate visitors about the local ecosystem,” Saetre notes, underscoring his commitment to thoughtful, immersive details. His meticulous attention creates an experience that feels truly unique.

The Hub Itself

What designer Erik Saetre and Archer Aviation are in the process of doing is nothing short of exceptional. With their four-passenger aircraft, Midnight, they aim to alleviate congestion in major cities by offering short-range flights between key urban hubs. These flights promise to significantly reduce commute times and ease the burden on city streets, leading to fewer accidents and a smoother journey for urban commuters.

“We are looking at transportation in 3D now,” he says, when discussing taking the onus off street traffic. The hubs are focused at key points, South San Francisco, Napa, San Jose, Oakland, and Livermore with the roll out happening in the Bay Area. Already working on the first location at Kilroy Oyster Point the launch date could be as soon as the end of 2025.

We are in an exciting moment in the transportation industry, one marked by a commitment to sustainable practices. The creation of the first of Archer’s waterfront mobility hubs is a key part of this movement. It creates the platform for success for their entire electric powered lift aircraft program.

Erik Saetre has been crucial in shaping Archer’s waterfront mobility hub. Saetre’s design approach ensures that every detail of the hub invites engagement and immersion. Thoughtful finishes and an open-air canopy create a sense of transparency and connection to the surroundings, while the subsea observation deck encourages exploration of the natural ecosystem. Each element, from structural choices to material finishes, is crafted to enhance both visual appeal and functionality, seamlessly integrating the hub into its environment while drawing visitors in.

Thanks to visionary designers like Erik Saetre, the future of transportation holds an inspiring promise—a commute transformed into an experience of tranquility and ease, where travel times are cut to a fraction and journeys begin and end in spaces infused with natural beauty. Saetre’s work embodies a utopian vision, crafting a future where technology and nature coexist seamlessly, reimagining how we move through the world with both efficiency and grace.