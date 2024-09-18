How Entrepreneurs Can Leverage AI and Online Technology To Boost Their Digital Marketing; Interview With Marketing Expert Nsenzi Salasini

“AI and automation not only saves time but also increases the conversion potential and efficiency of your digital marketing efforts.” – Nsenzi Salasini

Startup entreprenuers everywhere are facing the same challenge: how to break through in the crowded digital space where every click matters. The answer? Embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and online technology. These innovations are rapidly reshaping how businesses approach digital advertising—a powerful trio that can transform the way businesses with limited resources approach digital advertising. Marketing expert Nsenzi Salasini shares three key strategies that entrepreneurs and business owners can use to leverage these technologies, ultimately attracting more customers and driving growth.

1. Creating High-Impact Content with AI

Content remains king in the digital marketing world, but creating quality content consistently can be a daunting task for entrepreneurs. This is where AI steps in as a game-changer. According to Nsenzi, the proper use of AI can assist in generating a powerful content strategy that is not only effective but also tailored to specific audience segments.

“When used the proper way, AI can then help you create an effective content strategy and content framework —whether it’s blog posts or social media updates that speak directly to your target market.” Nsenzi explains.

This approach ensures that every piece of content is strategically aligned with customer preferences, increasing the likelihood of engagement and conversion. However, Nsenzi emphasizes that while AI can handle the heavy lifting, it’s crucial for entrepreneurs to maintain a human touch in their content to keep it authentic, relatable, and unique.

2. Leveraging Automation For Lead Generation and Nurturing

For startups, time is often the most valuable resource, and manual lead generation can quickly become a bottleneck. This is where automation technology proves invaluable. By automating key aspects of lead generation and nurturing, entrepreneurs can ensure that no potential customer slips through the cracks.

“Speed to lead’ is one of the most important hidden metrics in a business. Automation allows you to set up workflows that capture leads, segment them based on behavior, and deliver personalized messages at the right time,” Nsenzi says. “This not only saves time but also increases the conversion potential and efficiency of your digital marketing efforts.”

For instance, using advanced marketing automation tools, startups can engage with their database in real time, answering questions and guiding them through the sales funnel. This creates a seamless experience for potential customers, enhancing the chances of conversion.

3. Converting Leads Into Customers with Online Technology

Once leads are captured, the next challenge is turning them into paying customers. Online technology offers a suite of tools that can help entrepreneurs convert leads more effectively. Nsenzi points to customer relationship management (CRM) systems and email marketing platforms as key players in this process.

“A CRM is your bestfriend. It allows you to track every interaction with your leads throughout their journey, giving you valuable insights into their needs and preferences,” Nsenzi notes. “By leveraging this data, you can tailor your follow-up strategies to address specific pain points, shortening your sales cycle.”

Moreover, integrating AI with these technologies can further enhance the conversion process by predicting which leads are most likely to convert and prioritizing them in your outreach efforts.

Why Human Touch Still Matters

While AI, automation, and online technology offer powerful advantages, Nsenzi is quick to remind entrepreneurs that these tools should not replace professional expertise.”Technology can provide valuable insights and efficiencies, however, by leveraging these tools while maintaining a human touch, entrepreneurs can create impactful campaigns that drive real business results and sustainable growth.” Nsenzi advises.



By combining the precision of AI with the strategic oversight of experienced marketers, startups can create digital advertising campaigns that not only attract more leads but also long-term customers. After all, the ultimate goal of any marketing effort is not just to generate leads, but to foster trust and loyalty among customers—a task that technology alone cannot accomplish.

