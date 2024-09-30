How Does Bamboo Flooring Accommodate Pets?

Bamboo flooring is an excellent choice even if you have pets like dogs and cats. If you adore the appearance of your flooring and wish to avoid the hassle of extensive maintenance, bamboo flooring is a superb option. It is durable, waterproof, and scratch-resistant.

Durability: Woven from special fibers, bamboo flooring is hardened to a hardness level of 4,000 – 6,000. It can endure rough handling and being dropped on by pets. Light-colored floors are particularly suitable for homes with pets as minor scratches are less conspicuous compared to dark-colored floors.

Stain Resistance: Bamboo flooring is waterproof. The world’s best bonding system and waxed edges create a barrier against water penetration. It can be cleaned without damaging the floor, making it an ideal choice for families with pets. However, strong deodorizers, steam, and wet mops should be avoided.

Versatility: Bamboo flooring comes in various shapes and can be installed in most rooms such as bedrooms, dens, living rooms, and kitchens. It is not recommended for bathrooms and laundry rooms.

Natural Antimicrobial Properties: Bamboo has antimicrobial properties that safeguard against mold and other allergens. Unlike carpet and soft fiber flooring, bamboo is an outstanding hypoallergenic flooring material.

Best Bamboo Flooring for the Home: While bamboo is extremely durable, it is crucial to select high-quality bamboo flooring to ensure it remains durable and beautiful for years. Woodland Lifestyle offers quality bamboo flooring in a variety of colors to complement your décor. Bamboo flooring is scratch-resistant, UV-resistant, and durable. Easy to install and affordable, it allows you to bring beautiful flooring within your budget. Contact us today to give your home a sustainable, unique, stylish, and modern look.

