Owning a spacious home in the UK is a luxury. You would want to give it the best treatment, too. Decorations can easily elevate the house’s beauty, whether Scandi, contemporary, or traditional. Large-area rugs can become a powerful tool for decorating your space. Just get the best fit for the room, and the rest will be handled. For instance, buy a 9×12 rug. Its textures, colours, and appearance can harmonise the space effortlessly. You can use it to infuse a palatial-like effect in the interiors. Choosing the correct dimensions is equally crucial. It helps you channel the rug’s energy and aesthetics optimally.

Do you want a large rug? Since 9×12 feet is a popular option, let’s see what you can do. Here are a few suggestions.

Living room

A 9×12 area rug can quickly fill a large area and enhance its elegance, so you must pick it if your living area is spacious. You can use the carpet and furniture to build the room’s décor. It is an opportunity to be dynamic with the process. Keep it partially under the furniture and work on the surroundings a bit. Ensure the rug is in the centre. You can put your coffee table on it.

Bedroom

A generously spacious bedroom needs a large area rug to play with colours, textures, and patterns. These elements can eliminate boredom from the room and shape it up the way you desire. A carpet can also help maintain privacy in this corner. Because of this additional layer, the sound of footsteps and others can be muffled. Use the softness and richness of the wool and silk rugs if you like them. You can put it under the furniture and the bed. Or, ensure you leave some gap between the furniture items and the carpet.

Dining hall

You can skip the dining room if you wish. Or, you can place it under the dining table and chairs to make the room attractive. Sound insulation can be another benefit as this area witnesses a lot of foot traffic. When installing the rug, you must leave some gap between it and the walls. Keep all the chairs and tables on the carpet. Please ensure these rest nicely on the surface.

Additional points

An open-plan home needs different zones for proper optimisation and flow. You can use the rug as a focal point to define the boundaries. Place furniture on the rug for a beautiful and harmonious look. It will also make the space cosy for social gatherings and entertainment. You can leverage the rug’s visual presence to build a desired atmosphere. Contrary to popular belief, you can also buy a 9×12-foot rug for a small space. The rug can easily unify the entire room’s appearance.

You can get a 9×12 rug in oval, rectangular, or irregular shape. Runners are also available. Search through hand-knotted, hand-tufted, flat-woven, handloom, and patchwork categories for the best design. These varieties can be available in modern, traditional, and transitional styles. But don’t forget to check the patterns, such as geometric, floral, graphic, oriental, vintage, etc.