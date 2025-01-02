How Do I Start A Small Gym Business?

When you start a business, the first thing you must have is a passion for your work. They say you never work a day if you do the job you love. So, the first question is, do you love fitness? If so, then read on.

This article provides some top-level guidance and considerations for starting a small gym business. It is worth checking sites like Mirafit for gym packages and product videos to see how the equipment looks, feels and is used.

Is owning a gym profitable in the UK?

Fitness is incredibly popular in the UK, so owning a gym can be profitable. According to Glass Door, the average salary for a gym owner in the UK is around 38,000 to 44,000.

Do you need a Licence to run a gym in the UK?

You don’t need a license to run a gym in the UK, but you will need liability, accidental damage, and contents insurance.

It is worth noting, however, that to offer certain types of fitness, you may be required to pass tests and pay for affiliations such as CrossFit and Hyrox. You must be a licensed member to offer the services and meet their minimum requirements in terms of training.

What qualifications do I need to open a gym in the UK?

You need to get your level 2 and level 3 PT qualifications. Level 3 allows you to provide clients one-on-one personal training and nutrition advice, while level 2 allows you to be a Gym instructor and group trainer. The best way to start a small business, whether at home or in a studio, is to become a personal trainer, and to do that, you will undoubtedly need level 3. Group sessions can provide a good income for you, but usually, if you are starting out, unless these group outdoor sessions then you won’t have the space in a small garage or shed.

How much do gym owners earn?

While this can vary, it can be up to 44,000 annually on average. It is essential to understand that the hours are long and often at times of the day when other people have finished work. If early mornings, lunchtimes, and evenings are okay and fit your lifestyle and expectations, this is an excellent option for you.

How to make your own gym?

The secret to building your own gym is finding a suitable space. Many home gym studios are spare rooms or garages, which are typically the best space for most people. However, if you do not have a garage, you can buy a shipping container, shed, or garden room.

Things to consider

Heating and electric

Lighting and privacy

Head clearance.

Space

Flooring

Finding your equipment: Many suppliers are available, and some, like Mirafit, are ready to help.

Don’t miss marketing.

As a small gym business owner, you must wear many hats and become an accountant, marketer, business director, and staff member. When you start out in business, you will have the most amount of time to do marketing and other activities for your business. Make the most of this activity because once you get busy, your effectiveness will drop away. It is critical to remember that although you may grow organically through referrals if you’re doing a good job, it’s also important to have regular website and social media enquiries. The biggest mistake many businesses make is that they do not keep an eye on enquiry levels, and consequently, the business begins to starve; at that point, it is too late. You must keep the client funnel stimulated.

Keeping an ongoing acquisition strategy will ensure that you remain busy. A waiting list can be a good thing, as it allows you to invest and grow confidently. It also allows you to increase your prices, which means more profit per hour.

Profit per hour Will always be your limiting factor as a small Studio gym because you are the engine and the commodity being charged, and you are limited by your hours. Therefore, increasing your hourly rate will make you more profitable and well-funded. Choosing the right time to make these changes will be up to you, but remembering that you need to keep an influx of new business is very important.

Lean into social media

Social media for a small gym business is worth its weight in gold. Do it well, engage your community, and build something special. Encourage your members to share their progress and recommend you to others.

Article Summary

This article has covered some of the fundamentals, including average salary, basic qualifications, and the opportunity for space. We have acknowledged working conditions, hours, etc., so as long as you can go in with your eyes open and understand that this is not always the most glamorous career choice and that you will need to work hard, there is no reason why you shouldn’t be successful.

Being a PT is a personal calling for most. If you love fitness, this will be infectious and result in success. If you live and breathe it, then is it really a job?

Take this information, set yourself up, work hard, and do well. When it’s time to grow your business further, consider what it will take to go from a small business to a more significant one. This process is not immediately more profitable, but it’s worth keeping your eyes open here as well. Exciting times are ahead. Good luck!