How Do Businesses Create Engaging Interactive Content?

Want to know the secret to creating captivating interactive content that leaves your audience wanting more? In this insightful article, Product and Marketing Directors and other leaders share their strategies. It kicks off with an interactive quiz that identifies mis-sold car finance and concludes with an AI companion that enhances viewer engagement. Discover twenty-two expert insights in total, each offering a unique perspective on successful campaigns.

Interactive Quiz Identifies Mis-Sold Car Finance

ROI Calculator Visualizes Potential Savings

DIY Garage Door Maintenance Tips

Virtual Try-On Feature Boosts Engagement

Interactive Quiz Simplifies Legal Understanding

#CozySpaces Celebrates Personal Spaces

Ad Performance Monitoring Tool Engages Partners

Design Your Own Sock Contest Connects Community

Interactive Quizzes Educate Homeowners on Pests

Save a Life Challenge Promotes CPR Training

The Decision Lab Simulates Critical Decisions

Customized Product Recommendation Quiz Boosts Conversions

Find Your Perfect Gear Quiz

Decision-Making Challenge Sparks Conversations

Home Brewing Challenge Engages Coffee Lovers

Interactive Quiz Provides Personalized Recommendations

Interactive Infographic Explores Emerging Technologies

Instant Quote Calculator Drives Sales

MetricHQ Fosters Community Learning

Live Shopping Experience Engages Audience

Business Name Generator Offers Unique Suggestions

AI Companions Enhance Viewer Engagement

Interactive content is crucial for engaging our audience. We prioritize empathy and transparency, tailoring content to address specific pain points related to financial injustices in car finance deals. For instance, we designed an interactive quiz to help users discover if they’ve been mis-sold car finance. Unlike static content, this quiz allows users to engage directly with the information, providing a personalized assessment of their situation in just a few minutes. The key is making users feel heard and valued, transforming a potentially overwhelming experience into something manageable and clear.

A standout campaign involved leveraging the power of storytelling through an interactive case study platform. Users followed the journey of a fictional character navigating a mis-sold car finance situation. They could choose different paths and see diverse outcomes based on real scenarios. This approach helped demystify the claims process, showing different outcomes in a relatable way. A unique methodology we use is the “Engage, Empower, Explore” framework—starting with engaging questions, empowering users with knowledge, and encouraging them to explore solutions confidently. This ensures our audience not only connects with the content but feels motivated to take action.

Chris Roy, Product and Marketing Director, Reclaim247

ROI Calculator Visualizes Potential Savings

At our company, creating engaging interactive content starts with understanding our audience’s core challenges and interests. One successful approach we’ve used is building interactive tools or resources that solve specific problems while offering value upfront.

For example, we designed a custom ROI calculator for one of our campaigns. It allowed potential clients to input their data and instantly see the potential savings or revenue boost from automating their workflows. The interactivity kept users engaged, while the tangible insights provided immediate value.

The campaign resonated because it wasn’t just about marketing, it was about helping users visualize real-world outcomes. The success came down to a simple formula: empathy for the user’s needs combined with clear, actionable data they could trust. Engagement metrics soared, and it led to meaningful conversations that eventually turned into partnerships.

It is important to always keep the user in mind. Whether it’s an interactive test, a tool, or something else. The goal should be to create a win-win where your audience walks away with something useful and remembers you for it.

Vikrant Bhalodia, Head of Marketing & People Ops, WeblineIndia

DIY Garage Door Maintenance Tips

We create engaging content by focusing on what matters most to our customers-helpful, hands-on information. One of our most successful campaigns was a “DIY Garage Door Maintenance Week.” We shared daily tips and short how-to videos on social media, walking customers through easy steps to keep their garage doors in shape. We also ran a live Q&A session where followers could ask our technicians questions.

This campaign resonated because it empowered our audience with helpful advice they could use immediately. We saw a notable spike in engagement, with people sharing their progress and tagging us in their posts. Not only did it build trust, but it also led to a boost in service bookings for more complex repairs. By giving value first, we showed our audience we’re here to help, not just to sell.

Kenny Dave, CEO, Garage Door Experts & Co.

Virtual Try-On Feature Boosts Engagement

Creating interactive content involves crafting experiences that speak directly to the customer’s journey. A standout example is our virtual try-on feature for wedding and formal dresses. This tool allows customers to upload a photo and visualize how different dresses fit their body type online, addressing a common hesitation in online shopping: the fear of a poor fit. This interactive feature significantly increased user engagement and boosted conversion rates because it enabled customers to make more informed purchasing decisions.

A less conventional method we employed is user-generated content campaigns, particularly with real weddings. Encouraging brides to share their wedding-day photos in Mondressy dresses, and feature them on our site and social media, created a community where customers become brand advocates. Such campaigns were successful because they showcase real-life stories and experiences, fostering a sense of belonging for brides who want to be part of a loving, stylish community.

A practical way to integrate this model is to offer incentives like discounts or exclusive content for those who participate, further motivating engagement and amplifying brand reach. This approach not only builds trust but also creates authentic connections with the audience.

Jean Chen, COO & Co-Founder, Mondressy

Interactive Quiz Simplifies Legal Understanding

Creating interactive content isn’t just about being flashy or trendy; it’s about understanding your audience deeply and delivering genuine value. Our major focus is on producing content that engages users by solving their real problems or answering their questions in a direct, straightforward manner. We developed a successful campaign targeting personal injury lawyers by creating an interactive quiz that helps potential clients determine if they may have a viable case. Instead of overwhelming users with legal jargon, this quiz used simple language and scenarios to guide them toward understanding their situation better.

This campaign resonated with our audience because it provided immediate, personalized insights. Adding this kind of educational tool not only set us apart but also established trust, which is crucial in legal marketing. Beyond typical keywords and SEO tactics, we utilized storytelling in our interactive content, incorporating real-life success stories and testimonials to make it genuinely relatable. Using platforms that support dynamic content, we made sure the quiz integrated seamlessly with our clients’ websites and was optimized for mobile use, ensuring a broad reach.

Always think about the user’s journey on your site. Ask yourself how you can add value every step of the way. Creating templates for interactive content, like our quiz, ensures consistency and quality while saving time on future projects. Crafting engaging content is about mixing creativity with insightful data. Keep it simple, direct, and always focus on the user’s needs.

Casey Meraz, CEO, Juris Digital

#CozySpaces Celebrates Personal Spaces

We believe in the power of storytelling to create meaningful connections with our audience. We strive to bring our products to life not just through what they do, but through the values they represent—sustainability, comfort, and craftsmanship.

One of our most successful campaigns was our #CozySpaces initiative, which invited our customers to share photos of their most loved spaces, adorned with our products. This wasn’t just about showing off our products—it was about celebrating the moments that make people feel truly at home, whether that’s in a cozy kitchen, a peaceful office nook, or a serene bathroom.

The campaign took off with incredible engagement because it was personal. Our audience didn’t just feel like they were buying a product; they felt like they were part of a community that values sustainability and the beauty of simple, everyday moments. We saw a surge in user-generated content, with customers tagging us in their posts, sharing stories, and participating in a giveaway where the winner received a custom-made product to personalize their space even further.

What made it resonate was the authenticity behind it—our customers weren’t just interacting with a brand; they were part of something bigger. The campaign not only increased brand awareness but also deepened our connection with the community we’ve built over the years. It reinforced that we’re not just selling products; we’re helping people create spaces where they truly feel at home.

Bo Wang, Founder, Cozee Bay

Ad Performance Monitoring Tool Engages Partners

For us, engaging interactive content is all about giving our audience something valuable and immediate. One of our most successful campaigns was a monitoring tool that let partners check their ad performance. Instead of just handing over general tips, it pulled directly from their data, showing them exactly where they stood compared to industry standards. The reaction was huge because people felt they were getting value without any pushy sales angle. It sparked genuine conversations, with clients reaching out, ready to take the next steps. When interactive content puts the control in the audience’s hands, it builds trust and engagement in a way that sticks.

Cody Jensen, CEO & Founder, Searchbloom

Design Your Own Sock Contest Connects Community

Engaging interactive content in our sock business often revolves around storytelling and community-building, which is a bit different from the typical approach. One successful campaign we did involved a “Design Your Own Sock” contest that really struck a chord with our community. Participants submitted their designs, incorporating aspects of their own lives or passions into these creations. We showcased every submission on social media, telling the design’s story from the creator’s perspective. This approach highlighted not just the product itself but the people behind it, making the audience feel connected to each design on a personal level. It’s not just about socks; it’s about the stories they tell and the connections they make.

For a standout technique, consider leveraging small, but dedicated, online groups or niche communities to amplify the campaign. These groups often share a common interest, and in our case, it was vibrant, creative individuals who loved unique socks. Engaging with these communities gave us authentic feedback and a wider reach through their organic shares. Always remember to create content that’s visually appealing but also meaningful, letting users feel like they’re part of something bigger than just another sales pitch. This narrative-driven approach can transform a campaign from being just promotional to personally engaging, leading to lasting connections and enthusiastic word-of-mouth growth.

Nate Banks, Founder, Crazy Compression

Interactive Quizzes Educate Homeowners on Pests

We believe that connecting with our customers through interactive content is essential to building trust and educating them on effective pest prevention. One way we create engaging content is by developing interactive quizzes and informative videos that help homeowners identify common pests, understand seasonal pest issues, and learn simple prevention tips. These pieces aren’t just about providing information—they’re designed to be fun and accessible, so customers feel empowered rather than overwhelmed.

A successful campaign we recently launched was our “What’s Bugging You?” interactive quiz. This quiz allowed users to answer a few quick questions about their pest concerns, season, and region, and then it provided tailored tips and treatment recommendations. We saw great engagement with this campaign, as it offered customers a personalized experience that was both helpful and easy to understand. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many people sharing their quiz results on social media, which increased our reach and brought in new customers.

Through this campaign, we gained insights into the pests that concern our customers most in each area, which helped us adjust our services to meet those specific needs better. This interactive approach not only resonated with our audience but also strengthened their connection with us as a reliable, approachable source for all things pest-related.

Faith Rock, Marketing Specialist, Alta Pest Control

Save a Life Challenge Promotes CPR Training

Our goal is to make CPR training an engaging, hands-on experience that extends beyond the classroom. One program that sticks out is our “Save a Life Challenge.” We created a series of short, interactive movies that allowed viewers to practice virtual chest compressions on their devices. The films included real-time feedback, a beat-tracking tool that simulates staying in rhythm, and pop-up recommendations to help with technique.

What made it truly engaging was our “Challenge a Friend” function, which allowed participants to post their scores on social media, resulting in friendly competition. It went viral in the healthcare community and beyond, with people tagging friends, relatives, and even their workplace teams.

Not only did this increase traffic to our certification classes, but it also raised awareness about the importance of acting quickly in emergency situations.

And what about the cherry on top? Hearing accounts from people who said our campaign helped them feel prepared to intervene in real-life circumstances. Moments like these remind us why we do what we do: interactive content is more than just clicks; it’s about making an effect.

Rehana Aslam, Head of Marketing, CPR Certification

The Decision Lab Simulates Critical Decisions

One approach we’ve found incredibly effective is blending storytelling with technology to create interactive experiences that leave a lasting impression. Recently, we developed a campaign called “The Decision Lab,” where users could simulate critical decision-making scenarios related to their industries. It felt real, not rehearsed, and that’s what made it work.

Our team focused on making the scenarios feel authentic. For example, one situation involved balancing environmental goals with tight profit margins, a common struggle for many professionals. We built it to be engaging, with multiple paths and immediate feedback based on the user’s choices. It wasn’t just about information; it was about making the experience feel personal and impactful.

The response was incredible. People didn’t just participate but they shared how much it challenged their thinking. Plus, it sparked real conversations and gave our audience something meaningful to take away.

Jose Gallegos, VP of Marketing Campaigns, JAS Studios

Customized Product Recommendation Quiz Boosts Conversions

We create engaging interactive content by focusing on user-driven experiences. We design interactive elements that allow them to actively engage and contribute. This could be anything from quizzes, polls, and assessments to interactive infographics or gamified experiences. The key is making sure the content feels personalized and relevant to the user’s interests and needs.

One campaign that resonated with our audience was a customized product recommendation quiz. We designed a simple, yet fun quiz that asked users a series of questions about their preferences, habits, and goals. Based on their answers, the quiz provided tailored product suggestions, with a personalized summary at the end. This campaign not only increased engagement but also led to a 29% boost in conversions. It worked because it wasn’t just about selling a product-it was about creating an experience that felt personal, helpful, and valuable to the user.

Roman Hipp, Co-founder, BetterContact

Find Your Perfect Gear Quiz

We create interactive content that combines utility with fun. One of our most successful campaigns was the “Find Your Perfect Gear Quiz.” We designed a brief, engaging quiz where users answered questions about their activities, preferences, and budget. Ultimately, they received personalized product recommendations from our catalog, with exclusive discounts tied to their results.

This campaign resonated because it addressed the common pain point of choice overload in e-commerce. Customers loved the tailored suggestions, and the gamified feature encouraged sharing on social media. The quiz increased engagement and our conversion rates by 20% for the featured products.

We utilized customer feedback and data insights to refine the quiz in real-time, ensuring it stayed relevant and helpful. It’s a reminder that interactive content succeeds when it adds value while aligning with your audience’s interests.

Peter Elliott, Promoter, MoreSports

Decision-Making Challenge Sparks Conversations

At eBallot, we see voting as a way to engage people on decisions impacting their lives. To explore this, we launched a “Decision-Making Challenge” on both LinkedIn and our blog. We’d pose organizational dilemmas like, “Should companies go fully remote?” or “How should flexible work hours be handled?” and provide context on the pros and cons.

The conversations that unfolded in the comments were truly eye-opening. Leaders, team members, and clients debated different viewpoints, sharing personal stories and reconsidering their perspectives. Seeing this engagement reminded us why we do what we do—voting gives everyone a voice, and our campaign brought that to life.

It was more than just numbers and clicks—it was about giving people a platform to be heard. The response made it clear: when you give people a reason to care, they show up with their whole selves, and that’s the kind of engagement that truly lasts.

Steven Castellano, CEO, eBallot

Home Brewing Challenge Engages Coffee Lovers

I focus on creating content that directly helps coffee lovers with practical advice. I’ve found that people really engage when the content is hands-on, so I regularly share product tutorials, brewing guides, and setup tips that anyone can follow. This allows me to connect with my audience on a deeper level and provide value right away.

One of the best campaigns we ran was the “Home Brewing Challenge.” I encouraged followers to share their own setups. Its success stems from giving people a platform to share their passion for coffee and exchange ideas. There was a lot of genuine interaction, and it showed me that our audience really appreciated the chance to learn from each other. The level of participation and the positive feedback we got made it clear that they value community-driven content.

Wes Wakefield, Founder, Pro Coffee Gear

Interactive Quiz Provides Personalized Recommendations

At my business, we create engaging interactive content by focusing on immersive experiences that encourage active participation from our audience. We utilize a mix of quizzes, polls, interactive videos, and user-generated content challenges that align with our brand values and audience interests. Our strategy involves analyzing audience data to tailor content that resonates, ensuring each piece is relevant and engaging.

One successful campaign we launched involved an interactive quiz that helped users determine which of our products best suited their lifestyle needs. This quiz was paired with personalized recommendations and special discounts based on the results. The campaign drove significant traffic to our site and boosted conversion rates and user engagement. Feedback showed that our audience appreciated the tailored, personal experience, resulting in increased trust and repeat business.

Alex Lirette, CEO, Orbital Seo

Interactive Infographic Explores Emerging Technologies

We create engaging interactive content by blending in-depth audience insights with cutting-edge technology and data-driven strategies. Our approach focuses on delivering personalized, dynamic experiences that resonate with target audiences. A key example of this is a recent campaign we executed for a leading technology brand. We developed an interactive infographic that allowed users to explore content based on their industry and company size, providing tailored insights into how emerging technologies could benefit their business.

The results were compelling: the campaign saw a 35% increase in engagement and significantly boosted qualified lead generation. By incorporating features such as live polls and clickable content, we ensured that users could actively participate, driving deeper connections with the brand.

We also tracked campaign performance through our comprehensive analytics tools, optimizing content in real-time to improve results. This combination of personalization, interactivity, and data-driven insights led to a campaign that not only resonated with the audience but also enhanced the brand’s visibility and engagement, proving the value of interactive content in today’s marketing landscape.

Shubham Raj, SEO Specialist, Machintel

Instant Quote Calculator Drives Sales

We strive to create engaging content by integrating interactive elements like the Instant Quote calculator into our content. This tool allows customers to get an immediate estimate for our services, making the decision process easier and more transparent. We found out that interaction helps to retain the interest of our audience, and it encourages them to take action.

A great example of this is a recent email campaign we ran. We included the Instant Quote calculator in our emails. This allowed readers to engage with our content and get an immediate estimate without leaving their inbox. The result was pretty amazing. We noticed a 13% gain in sales after incorporating this tactic. This clearly shows that interactive elements not only make our content more engaging but also drive action and sales.

Scott Chesarek, Co-Founder, J&S Transportation

MetricHQ Fosters Community Learning

We craft engaging interactive content through a deep understanding of user journeys and tailored metrics. One of our standout campaigns centered around MetricHQ, our open community ecosystem for metrics and KPIs. This initiative catered to both data professionals and novices by fostering an environment of learning and sharing. Users could browse a library of metrics, connect with peers, and contribute their unique insights. The interactivity came from allowing users to personalize their dashboards using the wide array of pre-set metrics, helping them gain actionable insights without requiring a technical background. This campaign resonated because it addressed a frequent challenge—navigating the overwhelming world of data metrics—by making it simple, engaging, and community-driven.

Crafting such engaging content relied heavily on continuous feedback loops. We actively listened to user feedback, iterating our platform to incorporate features users craved, like customizable and shareable dashboards. A technique that proved effective involved piloting changes with a select group of users before full implementation. This approach ensured that any modifications genuinely enhanced user experience and engagement while minimizing potential disruptions. Encouraging users to participate in the evolution of our platform not only bolstered engagement but also established a sense of ownership and trust within our community.

Allan Wille, CEO & Co-Founder, Klipfolio

Live Shopping Experience Engages Audience

To create interactive content that truly engages, focus on building real-time experiences that allow your audience to interact directly with the content. The best way to do this is by working with influencers who understand their followers and can spark genuine conversations. When content feels authentic, the audience is more likely to connect and engage.

A great example of this approach was a campaign we ran for Amazon during Prime Day. Rather than just pushing products, we turned the event into a live shopping experience. We worked with influencers who engaged their followers by letting them vote on which products they wanted to see featured. The audience was able to influence the content as it unfolded, which made them feel more involved. The campaign generated millions in sales, but the key to its success was the real-time interaction and the way we leveraged influencers to make the event feel personal.

James Hacking, Founder & Chief Playmaker, Socially Powerful

Business Name Generator Offers Unique Suggestions

Our interactive content focuses on tools that enable users to make practical decisions for their businesses. For instance, we have our “Business Name Generator” that allows entrepreneurs to create unique names while ensuring domain and brand availability. As opposed to giving users a list of options, the tool lets them enter themes that are connected to their ideas and then makes personalized suggestions. This interactive method made it useful and fun, giving people instant value.

The marketing of this tool was a big hit with more than 150,000 users using the tool in the first month. Some also posted their findings on social media, which resulted in natural discussion and even more traffic. And what was really interesting was how the tool solved an actual problem, and made it easy to learn.

Sam Taylor, Marketing Manager and Business Consultant, LLC.org

AI Companions Enhance Viewer Engagement

Creating engaging interactive content is all about leveraging our unique AI companions. These AI characters bring a whole new level of engagement to our platform, allowing viewers to interact with their favorite characters in real time. This interaction makes our shows more personal and exciting, blurring the lines between viewers and the story.

Communicating with the main characters through AI chatbots helps users form emotional connections with fictional characters. This has helped increase the number of viewers who can simply talk to their favorite personage, while waiting for a new episode. We value the emotions our projects evoke and always strive to make them more peculiar and sensual.

This campaign resonated deeply with our audience because it made them feel like the characters they were watching were also real people. It was important to think through every detail as much as possible and adjust the responses to fully reflect how the character in the story would react in a given situation.

What made this campaign particularly successful was the emotional connection it fostered. This approach set a new standard for interactive storytelling on our platform and continues to drive high viewer involvement and loyalty.

Julia Smirnova, Producer, My Drama

