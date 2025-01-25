How Do Businesses Choose the Right Influencers?

Navigating the landscape of influencer marketing can be a complex endeavor for businesses. This article demystifies the process, offering concrete strategies and expert insights for selecting influencers who truly resonate with a brand’s values and goals. Discover the key elements of successful influencer partnerships that lead to authentic engagement and measurable campaign success.

Focus on Shared Values and Authenticity

Understand Target Audience and Campaign Goals

Matchmaking for Genuine Brand Alignment

Prioritize Authenticity and Audience Engagement

Align Influencers with Brand Mission

Start with Small Test Campaigns

Strategic Approach for Educational Influencers

Set Clear Campaign Goals and Prioritize Authenticity

Stay Connected to Industry and Use Tools

Find Influencers Who Understand Small Business

Use Analytics Tools to Identify Target Audience

Prioritize High Engagement Rates

Conduct Thorough Background Checks

Collaborate with Authentic and Relatable Influencers

Negotiate Multiple Ads for Better Value

We choose influencers by focusing on shared values and their ability to inspire action within their audience. It’s not just about follower count; it’s about influence—how well they connect, educate, and motivate their community in alignment with our brand’s mission. We also consider their creative approach and authenticity, ensuring the partnership feels genuine.

A standout example of our approach to influencer partnerships comes from the “Memories for Life” campaign, where we collaborated with a diverse range of advocates to bring authenticity and depth to our message. Michael Bublé, known for his music and heartfelt connection to themes of family and memory, was a major highlight. His compassionate engagement with the campaign resonated powerfully with his vast audience, and his posts, including a collaborative video, expanded our reach into diverse communities. This partnership drove thoughtful interactions, increased campaign awareness, and brought a personal and emotional connection to our mission.

We also partnered with Maria Shriver, a passionate Alzheimer’s advocate, who shared a branded quote graphic with her 960k Facebook followers. Her involvement sparked meaningful conversations about Alzheimer’s care, amplifying our message and engaging a deeply connected audience.

Collaborations with Dr. Heather Sandison and Dr. Talks added credibility and authority to the campaign. Their educational content extended our reach to over 1.28 million, fostering discussions and solidifying the campaign’s reputation as a trusted voice in Alzheimer’s advocacy. Together, these partnerships showcased the power of aligning with purpose-driven influencers to create meaningful and impactful connections.

Chase Friedman, Founder & Brand Purpose Coach, Vanquish Media Group

Understand Target Audience and Campaign Goals

My approach to selecting the right influencers for collaborations starts with a thorough understanding of my target audience and the specific objectives of the campaign. I focus on finding influencers whose niche, values, and engagement align closely with the message I want to convey. It’s not just about follower count but about authenticity, relevance, and the trust they have built with their audience. I also analyze their content style, interaction with followers, and past brand collaborations to ensure they genuinely resonate with their audience and fit my brand’s vision.

For example, during a mental health awareness campaign for one of my clients, I collaborated with a micro-influencer who openly shared their personal journey with mental health challenges. This influencer wasn’t the one with the largest following but had a highly engaged audience that trusted their voice on such topics. Their relatable and heartfelt content created an emotional connection with their followers, which translated into meaningful conversations and increased website traffic for my client. The campaign saw a significant boost in engagement, with comments and shares that extended the message organically beyond the influencer’s immediate reach.

This experience reinforced my belief that the right influencer is someone who embodies authenticity and shares a genuine connection with their audience. By focusing on these principles, I’ve consistently seen influencer collaborations drive meaningful outcomes, both in terms of brand visibility and creating a lasting impact.

Sangeeta Kumar, Vice President – Marketing, Healthcare DMS

Matchmaking for Genuine Brand Alignment

When it comes to selecting influencers, we treat it like matchmaking. It’s not just about follower count or shiny aesthetics: it’s about finding someone whose vibe genuinely aligns with the brand. We look for influencers who speak to our target audience like they’re best friends, who share values with the brand, and who can deliver content that doesn’t scream ad! but feels authentic and engaging.

One standout partnership was with a mid-tier lifestyle influencer for a sustainable skincare client. Instead of chasing someone with millions of followers, we went for someone with a smaller but fiercely loyal audience: think under 100k followers but sky-high engagement. This influencer was already talking about eco-friendly living and had built serious trust with their followers.

We collaborated on a “skincare challenge” campaign where they documented their 30-day experience using the client’s products, sharing honest results, tips, and even a few funny fails (because, let’s face it, no one’s perfect with a new routine). The authenticity was the magic ingredient. Their audience ate it up, and it felt less like a sales pitch and more like a personal recommendation.

The results? A 60% spike in web traffic during the campaign, a boost in sales by 45%, and a ton of user-generated content from followers who joined the challenge. What made it work was the perfect match between influencer and brand: it wasn’t just a paid gig; it was a real story that resonated. And honestly, that’s where the real power of influencer marketing shines.

Peter Wootton, SEO Consultant, The SEO Consultant Agency

Prioritize Authenticity and Audience Engagement

When we’re choosing influencers to collaborate with, it’s all about authenticity, alignment with our values, and how engaged their audience is. It’s not just about how many followers they have, but also how well their personal brand fits with ours and whether they can genuinely represent our product.

A great example is our partnership with Lindsay Arnold. She’s a professional dancer and mom, and her lifestyle just perfectly reflects the warmth, comfort, and family focus that are core to Minky Couture. Lindsay shared heartfelt posts about how our blankets brought coziness to her home, and her audience really connected with her. It was natural and relatable, which is why it had such a big impact.

It was all so wonderful that we even went on to create custom collections with Lindsay, which were a huge success. These special editions not only expanded our reach but also created a sense of personal connection and excitement for her audience and ours.

Breanna Hendry, Social Media Marketing Director, Minky Couture

Align Influencers with Brand Mission

Selecting the right influencers for collaborations begins with aligning their audience and values with our brand’s mission. We look beyond follower counts and focus on engagement rates, authenticity, and whether their content resonates with the entrepreneurial women we serve. Our goal is to partner with influencers who genuinely connect with their followers and can communicate our vision of empowering female founders in a relatable and impactful way.

One standout collaboration was with a micro-influencer who specializes in personal finance and entrepreneurship for women. She shared her experience using our “Dream It, Earn It” Planner in a series of Instagram posts and Stories. Her authentic storytelling, combined with actionable insights on goal-setting and financial planning, drove a 15% increase in sales of the planner within a week. The partnership was so successful because it felt organic. Her audience trusted her recommendations, and her values aligned seamlessly with ours. This experience reinforced the power of choosing influencers who genuinely understand and advocate for your brand.

Kristin Marquet, Founder & Creative Director, Marquet Media

Start with Small Test Campaigns

When we look for influencers to collaborate with, we always start with a small test campaign. This lets us look into how well their audience responds to our brand without a huge upfront investment. For example, we might ask them to post a short reel featuring one of our live sets or to create a story about their experience at one of our gigs. It’s not just about likes and shares but also about the quality of engagement. Are their followers commenting, asking questions, or showing genuine interest in our services?

One collaboration that stands out was with a local event planner who had a decent Instagram following. We tested the waters by having her share behind-the-scenes clips of me setting up and DJing at a wedding she coordinated. Her audience loved it, with several of her followers reaching out to book us for their events. That small campaign turned into a long-term partnership, where she regularly recommends us to her clients.

By starting small, we not only minimize risk but also build genuine relationships with influencers who really believe in what we do. This approach has been key to finding partners who add real value to our business. It’s about quality over quantity. Someone who truly vibes with your brand can do wonders.

Callum Gracie, Founder & SEO Expert, DJ Callum Gracie

Strategic Approach for Educational Influencers

Selecting the right influencers involves a strategic approach focused on alignment with our values, audience relevance, and engagement metrics. We begin by identifying influencers who share our passion for education, ensuring their content resonates with our target audience of students seeking educational opportunities worldwide.

One successful partnership was with EDUinspired, a prominent educational influencer on Instagram. We chose EDUinspired because of their strong following of prospective university students and their genuine engagement with their audience. This collaboration involved a series of posts and stories that highlighted our platform and its benefits for students navigating higher education decisions.

The partnership positively impacted our brand by increasing our online engagement and attracting a 30% rise in new users exploring our platform within the first month of the campaign. This example highlights the importance of choosing influencers whose audience aligns with your brand’s target market and who can deliver authentic, relatable content.

To replicate this success, brands should prioritize building genuine relationships with influencers and ensure that their messages align authentically with the influencer’s style and voice. This approach not only enhances brand visibility but also builds trust with potential users.

Eleonora Calfus, International Marketing and Partnership Manager, WeUni

Set Clear Campaign Goals and Prioritize Authenticity

We select influencers based on clear campaign goals, audience fit, engagement, and content quality. We prioritize authenticity over sheer follower numbers, ensuring the influencer’s values align with our brand. For example, we worked with a lifestyle influencer to promote a health brand’s organic supplements. The influencer created a series of engaging videos that combined personal experience with helpful information. This led to a 30% boost in brand awareness and a 20% increase in sales within two weeks. The success came from authentic storytelling and creative collaboration, making the partnership feel natural while achieving measurable results. Influencers who genuinely connect with their audience deliver the best outcomes.

Spencer Romenco, Chief Growth Strategist, Growth Spurt

Stay Connected to Industry and Use Tools

Picking the right influencers for collaborations starts with staying connected to our industry. My team and I are active consumers of industry content—we’re always following thought leaders and keeping up with trends. To take it a step further, we use tools like Sparktoro to find out who our ideal customers are already following, which helps us identify influencers who genuinely connect with our audience.

From there, we focus on alignment. We match content themes with influencers who specialize in those areas and typically start with smaller projects first. This gives us a chance to see what it’s like to collaborate and how their audience engages with the content.

A great example of this in action was when we partnered with an industry expert whose audience closely matched our ICP. By co-creating content that spoke directly to their followers’ challenges, we saw a big jump in content downloads and demo requests. Tracking both influencer activity and lead generation metrics side by side made it easy to see the impact—and it was a win. This was part of the strategy that helped us to attain 400% pipeline growth in 18 months.

Over time, this thoughtful approach has turned influencer marketing into a major part of our lead generation strategy, helping us reach new audiences and continue growing our sales pipeline.

At the end of the day, it’s all about building authentic partnerships with trusted voices that help us deliver value to our audience while driving real results.

Amy Warren, Vice President of Marketing, Fama Technologies

Find Influencers Who Understand Small Business

Picking the right influencers for collaborations isn’t just about big followings—it’s about finding people who genuinely align with our values and connect with our audience. We focus on influencers who reach small business owners, finance managers, entrepreneurs, and accounting pros. Whether they’re in accounting or the small business world, the key is authenticity. We look for influencers who truly understand the challenges small businesses face with cash flow and payments, and who offer real, actionable advice.

For example, we worked with an accounting influencer who has a strong following of financial professionals and firm owners. They often share tips on improving and streamlining firm technology stacks. After they shared how our instant payments helped their clients, we saw a noticeable boost in brand awareness and sign-ups, especially from accountants.

It really showed us that when an influencer with the right expertise shares their real experience, it can make a huge difference in getting our brand in front of the right people and building meaningful engagement.

Jane Ingram, Director of Operations and Marketing, Forwardly

Use Analytics Tools to Identify Target Audience

Social media analytics tools such as HypeAuditor and SocialBlade give us unparalleled access to an influencer’s audience. This lets us identify influencers whose audience is our target market. For example, we recognize that many of our users are young adults who are seeking to become self-sufficient and self-aware. So we’re looking for influencers that understand this crowd and share the same values.

The effectiveness of effective influencer selection is illustrated perfectly by a partnership with a well-known young mindfulness and meditation influencer. This influencer’s followers were young adults who were in need of personal advice. We collaborated with her to develop a series of engaging video tutorials that explored the potential of our service as a tool for reflection and exploration. The campaign brought us over a 49% increase in web traffic, a great majority of which came from new visitors within our demographic. The success story shows us that you need to think beyond follower count and focus on engaging with influencers whose followers are aligned with your brand and target audience.

Sunaree Ko, Digital Marketing Specialist | B.sc. in Psychology | Founder, Tarot Cards

Prioritize High Engagement Rates

When choosing influencers for our clients, a high engagement rate is a good sign that the content of an influencer is in line with that of their audience, and that their followers trust what they say and value their opinions. It may be tempting to focus on big influencers with millions of followers, but the key is to look for those with engaged audiences. Check the ratio of likes, comments, and shares compared to their total followers.

For instance, if an account with one million followers generally receives only a few hundred likes per post, that could be a red flag. It could mean that the account’s audience is not engaged, or perhaps that the account has fake or inactive followers. Also watch for interactions quality—are their commenters involved with heavy discussions, or sporting the same regurgitated comments such as, “Nice post” or just emojis, which could hint at bots?

For example, we recently worked with a fitness micro-influencer that had about 50,000 followers but an 8% engagement rate. Despite the fact that they had a smaller audience than some of the other big health and fitness accounts on Instagram, their posts led to real, exciting conversations about health and fitness, and they made a habit of thoughtfully responding when their followers commented.

As a result, our client’s new health product generated 25% more website traffic in three days when promoted by this influencer, leading to a higher conversion rate of sales. It tells us about the value of prioritizing engagement and interaction instead of sheer follower numbers in building influencer strategies.

Tristan Harris, Sr. VP of Marketing, Next Net Media

Conduct Thorough Background Checks

For us, it is essential to take a DEEP DIVE into the background of an influencer to make sure their values align with the vision and mission of your brand. Partnering with influencers who are sketchy or have a tainted reputation can negatively impact your brand image and distance your audience. Thorough background checks are of utmost importance to find any related information to reduce this risk. Watch them closely: It should be enough to do a little background check, to be honest. This means scrolling through years of posts, reading comments, and determining whether the tone and messaging still align with your brand’s values. Trust your gut but trust the data as well – a huge following isn’t that great if they aren’t engaging or aren’t your target demo.

For example, in the education niche, we had a client who collaborated with an influencer with both expertise in study techniques and a regular focus on sharing tips for maintaining a healthy school-life balance. This influencer understood the art of inspiration, finding new ways to engage the gap between student and educator, and inviting a community of mutual growth and encouragement. This led to a 40% increase in the client’s enrollments for an online learning platform in three months. It only emphasized the need for partnering with an influencer who has the same values and brand as you because their name and recommendation will carry weight and results.

Matt Harrison, VP of Global Operations & Marketing, Authority Builders

Collaborate with Authentic and Relatable Influencers

We look for authenticity. We collaborate with influencers who share our values—a love of climbing, health and fitness, and creating a community that will inspire others. We stay away from generic fitness models, and look for rock climbers, personal trainers, and even local athletes who care about their sport and can relate to their audience. This authenticity appeals to our demographic and builds trust.

For example, we recently joined forces with a local climbing couple who are both certified personal trainers and avid outdoorsmen. They post about their adventures in climbing and their gym sessions on social media and are popular among potential recruits. This collaboration wasn’t just about sponsored posts—we also teamed up with them to create climbing workshops for novices. The workshops were an absolute hit, generating plenty of excitement on social media and attracted a steady flow of newcomers eager to learn how to climb from seasoned professionals in a friendly atmosphere.

This influencer collaboration is an example of how the right influencer partnerships can be an impactful thing for our brand—we were able to reach a bigger audience, spread the love of climbing and help more people start their own fitness journey.

Kevin Huffman, Bariatric Physician|D.O|Fitness Specialist|CEO, On the Rocks Climbing Gym

Negotiate Multiple Ads for Better Value

The process to find the right influencers is not easy, especially because most know their worth. We make sure that these influencers are DM’d on IG from an account with a good amount of social proof (high followers, engagement, blue check, etc). This helps improve the chance the influencer will reach back out in the first place…

After we get in touch with them, they are most of the time asking for way too much money. To negotiate a big deal with them, just remember that they are most likely willing to do more posts, but not willing to negotiate on price.

For example, we had just worked with Brad Lea and his initial pitch for cash to get an advertisement with him was outrageous. So we negotiated to do multiple ads and kept the price the same.

This made sure that we actually got the value we believed was worth it, while allowing the influencer to have the small victory he was looking for.

Chad Peterson, Owner, Peterson Acquisitions

