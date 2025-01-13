How Did BlockDAG Sell Over 15,000 Miner Units So Fast? Chainlink & Toncoin Traders Need to See This!

The cryptocurrency arena is buzzing with changes as top assets evolve and redefine market norms. Notably, whale activities are hinting at future trends for two significant coins.

A whopping 1.55 billion in whale transactions were logged for Toncoin (TON) in just one day, amassing a total value of $8.86 billion and bolstering confidence in its potential. At the same time, a flurry of Chainlink (LINK) whale activities saw over 1.4 million tokens scooped up within 96 hours, sparking talks of its price potential.

Amid these shifts, BlockDAG (BDAG) is cementing its presence as a formidable player by pulling in $6.2 million from miner sales, showcasing strong interest in its mining ecosystem as participants eye profits before the 2025 mainnet debut. Could these indicators be pointing us to the best crypto gems available now? Let’s take a closer look.

Chainlink Whale Activity: Will Prices Climb Past $25?

The latest Chainlink whale activity demonstrates substantial market moves, with over 1.40 million LINK tokens acquired in less than four days, setting the stage for a potential price hike. Presently, LINK’s price is seesawing between $19 and $25, with a notable 18.90% dip in trading volume to $579.87 million and a slight 0.30% drop in open interest in derivatives to $679.79 million.

Yet, market insiders predict this robust whale activity could push LINK’s prices higher, showcasing strong market faith in its trajectory. With LINK trading around $20.66, signals of an upward trend are evident. If whales maintain their buying spree, LINK could test new highs beyond $25.38, possibly igniting a fresh price rally.

Toncoin Transactions: A Whale of Activity Valued at $8.86 Billion!

In just a single day, Toncoin transactions reached a breathtaking 1.55 billion, with a collective value close to $8.86 billion, per IntoTheBlock data. These large transactions, each surpassing $100,000, reached a total of 1,740, marking a significant upturn in market sentiment for TON.

Currently trading at around $5.21 with a daily volume of $292.18 million, TON stands 36% below its record high. This surge in whale activity is speculated to be a key driver in boosting market confidence, potentially elevating TON’s market price further.

Seamless Mining with BlockDAG Miners: 15K Units Snapped Up!

BlockDAG’s mining ecosystem is turning heads in the crypto community, spearheaded by its X Series miners. These miners stand out because they’re not just energy-efficient but also optimized for top-notch performance and profitability, quickly becoming favorites among early adopters.

Take the X1 mobile miner app, for instance—it’s transforming how beginners approach cryptocurrency mining. It lets you mine up to 20 BlockDAG daily right from your smartphone without draining the battery. With a user base already over 270,000 strong, it’s clear that the app is hitting the right note. And for those just getting their feet wet, the X10 miner is an ideal start, allowing the mining of 200 BDAG. The X30 and X100 models, which can mine 600 and 2,000 BDAG coins respectively, are perfect for those looking for more advanced mining solutions.

This mining ecosystem’s rapid expansion is highlighted by a stellar presale phase, with more than $6.2 million in sales and over 15,000 units sold. Such impressive numbers showcase the excitement around BlockDAG’s eagerly awaited 2025 mainnet launch. With the coin priced at only $0.0248 currently, expectations are high for its value to increase as the launch approaches.

Now is an excellent time for those looking to strategically enter the market. Buying miners now not only secures early benefits but also places you in a good position for potentially large gains as BlockDAG gains a stronger foothold in the mining industry.

Additionally, BlockDAG’s ongoing successful presale, which has now raised over $180 million from the latest batch, is proving to be highly profitable for early buyers. They’ve seen an ROI of 2380% since the first batch, priced at just $0.001, making BlockDAG one of the best crypto gems on the market right now.

Best Crypto Gems Available Now: Buying & Mining

Wrapping up, both Toncoin and Chainlink are demonstrating impressive growth, fueled by whale activities that enhance market optimism for their price advancement. The significant whale transactions for Toncoin, valued around $8.86 billion, and the robust accumulation of over 1.40 million Chainlink tokens suggest upcoming price surges for these cryptocurrencies.

BlockDAG stands out as one of the best crypto gems for purchase and mining, emphasizing a robust mining ecosystem with its innovative X Series miners. With the 2025 mainnet launch on the horizon, now is an ideal moment to begin mining or to buy BlockDAG miners to capitalize on future market advancements.