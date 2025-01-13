How Cyrille Bessiere is Helping Companies Reach New Heights

They say variety is the spice of life, but for Cyrille Bessiere, it’s the secret ingredient to his recipe for success. From his early days transforming Palais des Thés into a luxury brand to his current role revolutionizing family entertainment with Kids Empire, Cyrille’s career is a feast of accomplishments that leaves you wondering: what’s for dessert?

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and instead trace the inspiring trajectory that led Cyrille to where he is today, a CEO, investor, and board member.

After graduating from HEC Paris in 2004 and spending six years at The Boston Consulting Group, Cyrille embarked on an entrepreneurial journey that would define his professional life.

In 2010, he introduced Palais des Thés to the United States. Over seven years, he transformed the brand into a leader in the luxury tea market. Under his leadership, Palais des Thés secured placements in prestigious department stores like Macy’s, Saks, and Neiman Marcus, as well as luxury hotels including The Plaza NY and Ritz Carlton.

In addition, he established the first tea school in SoHo, NYC, creating a community of tea enthusiasts and differentiating the brand from competitors. A partnership with Chanel, positioning Palais des Thés as the tea of choice in their U.S. retail stores, marked a significant milestone in the brand’s growth.

By 2017, Cyrille had successfully established Palais des Thés as the top brand in the high-end tea segment. His achievements attracted the attention of Otium Capital, a Paris-based private equity firm, which appointed him as their first U.S. Partner in April 2018. In this role, he invested in promising consumer brands like the fragrance brand Dossier, jewelry brand Ana Luisa, and marketplace The Bradery.

His talent for scaling businesses can also be clearly seen through his work with the fashion brand Polene. He spearheaded their U.S. expansion, establishing their first retail store outside of France. This strategic move proved highly successful, with the U.S. market now accounting for 30% of Polene’s global sales.

But he was not done, in fact, these professional achievements were just the beginning.

As a board member of Ana Luisa since 2018, Cyrille led their Series A financing round in 2022 and guided the brand’s transition from direct-to-consumer to omnichannel. His expertise in retail and wholesale proved instrumental in opening Ana Luisa’s first NYC store and launching the brand at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales, positioning it as a leading jewelry brand for Gen Z.

Cyrille also served on the board of Hapik, a climbing gym concept, since 2018. He played a crucial role in acquiring a major local player in the UK and sourced Hapik’s first three U.S. retail locations. Additionally, he facilitated a smooth leadership transition when a co-founder relocated from France to the U.S.

One of his key projects at Otium Capital was Kids Empire, a children’s entertainment company. Starting as a board member in 2018, he played a crucial role in the company’s rapid expansion, overseeing real estate growth, finance, and marketing. Under his guidance, Kids Empire grew from a single location in Los Angeles to a nationwide presence.

In January 2024, Cyrille’s success with Kids Empire led to his appointment as CEO. He quickly renewed the executive team, bringing in top professionals from the retail industry. Today, Kids Empire employs 1,300 people, operates two main offices in Los Angeles and NYC, and continues to open new parks weekly. The company is on track to reach its 100th location by January 2025, demonstrating Cyrille Bessiere’s strategic vision and operational excellence.

Cyrille’s expertise in bringing companies from a few million in revenue to over $100 million showcases his ability to drive significant growth at various stages of a company’s lifecycle. This practical understanding comes from years spent on both sides of investment deals, pitching to investors and later becoming one.

The result?

An unusual talent for getting executives and their boards working together smoothly, turning potential conflicts into productive partnerships.

Throughout his career, Cyrille has faced and overcome numerous challenges. He emphasizes that success in business is more about execution than ideas alone. Finding and hiring the best people to execute a strategy remains, in his view, the number one challenge for any CEO.

He also stresses the importance of growing a brand alongside sales, noting that patience and determination are key to building a business that remains relevant in the long run. He advocates for a constant cycle of innovation and self-renewal, recognizing that complacency can be a significant threat to long-term success.

Looking to the future, Cyrille Bessiere aims to continue inspiring young professionals to cross the Atlantic and establish their businesses and lives in the United States. He sees himself as a bridge between French and American business cultures, showing up-and-comers that, like crafting a perfect dessert, growing a company needs the right balance of sweet ideas and hard work, and of course, the right mentor.

Few master the art of launching and scaling businesses, but for Cyrille Bessiere, it’s a passion that drives his every career move.