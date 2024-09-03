How Cocoon Flex Spaces In New York Is Changing Unconventional Venue Rentals Through Tech

Eduard Monteagudo is an interior designer turned entrepreneur, whose project Cocoon Flex Spaces is setting a new standard for high-end event spaces.

This innovative platform allows individuals to list and rent out their unused unique apartments, lofts, penthouses, brownstones and townhouses, as well as their commercial spaces. Clients can rent these spaces for various events, from corporate gatherings to weddings and fashion shoots. But what truly sets Cocoon apart isn’t just its unique business model, it’s the meticulous attention to digital detail that underpins every aspect of its operation through its own unique technological platform.

Monteagudo’s journey into real estate as a service was fueled by his passion for architecture and an unyielding desire to create something unprecedented. Coming from having 20 years experience working in interior design, Monteagudo is well-versed in creating visually stunning spaces. However, he had much to learn about the intricacies of website development and digital marketing to truly launch Cocoon Flex Spaces back in 2019.

This was not a deterrent, but rather a source of motivation to learn about a new realm of expertise he previously knew little about. “Real estate as a service is a huge thing in all major cities, yet, the real estate industry has not experienced a lot of innovation when it comes to tech,” he said. “We try to bring innovation to real estate with Cocoon Flex Spaces. We are offering a different perspective on New York City and how we can use the most stunning residential and commercial spaces the city has to offer for creatives, corporations and individuals to host their gatherings, productions, meetings and events in them.”

For one, Cocoon Flex Space’s website simplifies property searches. It offers a wide-ranging selection of photos of properties, explains their history, process, rules and hourly rate to rent it, making it accessible for event-makers to book a property in minutes.

Cocoon Flex Spaces focuses on key categories for event rentals; media (content creators), corporate events (for companies), private events (for special occasions), meetings (for brands), and more. “We have highly designed spaces, for influencers needing a shooting studio, for example,” he said. “We offer spaces they wouldn’t otherwise find.”

Experimenting came naturally to Monteagudo, who even in his design career, has been flexible – whether it was adapting to the rigid design education he received in Barcelona, to designing sets for a charity event hosted by Alicia Keys, among other projects he has worked on through his interior design career.

However, the creation of Cocoon’s website was nothing short of a Herculean task. With almost 100 web pages, it encompasses everything from property listings and event possibilities to concierge services and team bios. Monteagudo dove headfirst into the digital realm. His hands-on approach to learning about web development was driven by the understanding that in today’s market, a sleek and functional website that tells a compelling story is not just beneficial, it’s essential.

“I realized early on, that if we were going to make Cocoon stand out, we needed more than just an attractive interface,” he said. “We needed a site that was intuitive for our users, both property owners and renters, and could showcase our properties and services in the best light possible.”

“Additionally,” he adds, “due to the innovative approach of our business model, nurturing our website with lots of content helps the visitor understand the diversity of how to use each of the spaces. This has been one of the pivotal points for the new redesign of the site we are progressively launching in 2024.”

This dedication led Monteagudo on a two-year journey through the complexities of user experience design, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), and PPC (Pay Per Click) advertising strategies. The goal was clear: build a platform that not only looks good but also ranks well on search engines and converts visitors into users effectively. Monteagudo and his team of developers, brand designers and bookings management spent many hours not only designing the site, but also designing shoots at the rental spaces, putting his many years of design to good use in order to create the stunning images used on the site today.

Marketing has been another critical component of Cocoon’s strategy. Recognizing the power of social media in today’s digital age, Monteagudo has harnessed platforms like Instagram and Facebook to target potential clients directly. These efforts are meticulously crafted to appeal to both sides of Cocoon’s clientele, the owners looking to monetize their unused spaces and those seeking extraordinary venues for their events. Finding the right avenue for each space is important as they lend themselves so uniquely to certain events.

“It’s all about connecting with our audience where they are,” says Monteagudo. “Social media gives us direct lines of communication with potential clients, allowing us to highlight what makes Cocoon different.”

But perhaps what truly distinguishes Cocoon in the competitive landscape is its commitment to service excellence, a testament to Monteagudo’s background in design. Each rental comes with top-notch concierge service which helps to curate the exact event the renter is looking for, from sourcing for catering to helping set up a conference space the concierge service sets Cocoon apart from anything that has come before.

The spaces themselve are overseen by casa managers who ensure every event goes off without a hitch. These managers arrive an hour before the event begins and leave only once the last guest has exited. This level of personal attention ensures that every interaction with Cocoon exceeds expectations.

Monteagudo reflects on this ethos: “Our aim was never just to create another rental platform; we wanted to redefine what people expect from high end space rentals.” This has led to beautiful micro weddings, as well as extravagant fashion shoots curated by Monteagudo and his hard working concierge team.

As for what lies ahead, the future looks bright for Cocoon Flex Spaces, as plans are underway for launching an app in 2025 or 2026 that will complement its web presence, further enhancing user experience. The new Cocoon app will stay true to its core values of elegance, functionality, and unparalleled service. Under Monteagudo’s leadership, Cocoon merges sophisticated interior design sensibilities with cutting-edge technology solutions.

The result of Monteagudo’s hard work and hands-on approach is a seamless fusion between physical beauty and digital prowess, a combination that promises not only to change how luxury rentals operate, but also how they’re perceived globally.

“Design and architecture bring people together, especially in New York City,” he said. “It’s such a chaotic, big city. Architecture and design can help build community, and bring people together.”

Visit Cocoonflexspaces.com for more information.