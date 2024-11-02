How Can Businesses Strike a Balance Between Organic and Paid Digital Efforts?

In today’s digital landscape, achieving a harmonious blend of organic and paid marketing efforts can be challenging but crucial for success. Insights from leading experts, such as a CEO and a Director of Business Operations, shed light on effective strategies. Discover how leveraging a dual-track content strategy can set the foundation for your marketing approach, and why a comprehensive online presence is best for product launches. This article compiles ten expert insights to help your business create a comprehensive online presence.

Leverage a Dual-Track Content Strategy

We perform dual-track content leveraging. It sets both organic and paid efforts apart and yet, in equal measure, makes use of their respective advantages.

We build two parallel streams of content—both designed to capture different value from organic and paid channels but come together in a way that builds out our digital footprint. For the organic track, we strive to produce highly shareable, informative, or emotionally impactful content like user stories, in-depth industry insights, or new use cases of our product. It is meant to organically generate engagement via shares, comments, and natural exposure to help increase our brand authority and reach.

Instead of purely generic ads, we build short-form video or infographics to make sure that the most effective messages from our organic content come across. These aren’t ad-by-ad but are “launchpads” or “openers” to the bigger, more complex stories we’ve created from scratch. Because we leverage targeted advertising to highlight the key elements of our organic content, we’re making sure that each ad dollar adds exposure and traffic back to our core content, maximizing reach and engagement.

Craig Focht, Cofounder & CEO, All Pro Door Repair

Test Organic Content Before Paid Investment

As a way to make a perfect match between organic and paid digital, we leverage highly engaging organic content as a testing ground before we invest in paid dollars. We begin by putting new pieces out—such as reports or guides—gradually, to see what resonates best with our readers. The trick is to see where the clicks just naturally accrue without spending money in the beginning. When we find a post with good engagement, we intervene with customized ads to pump that content to other like-minded audiences.

For instance, if a guide on our site is successful and people are reading it, sharing it, or commenting on it, we increase its exposure with paid ads. This way, we use the natural response as a barometer of content worth sharing and scale out content that’s already proven to have engagement with our users.

Lydia Valentine, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Cohort XIII LLC

Discover Analytical Data for Guidance

Balancing organic and paid efforts is essential for a robust digital presence. At GJEL, we’ve honed this balance by integrating quality content marketing with strategic paid campaigns. For instance, we consistently publish informative, useful content that resonates with individuals seeking legal advice on our blog. This organic approach elevates our search-engine ranking and naturally attracts potential clients interested in personal injury law.

On the other side of the spectrum, targeted paid ads help us reach specific audiences quickly—those who may not yet know they need legal assistance but fit our client profile. This combination exploits the strengths of both strategies: organic builds trust and authority over time, while paid delivers immediate visibility.

A particular success story is our in-depth guide on handling car accident claims, which we shared organically through our channels. The content attracted significant attention, boosting our SEO metrics and gathering a broad audience. We then used data from these organic interactions to design paid advertising campaigns. These ads echoed the most popular content themes, ensuring engaged and targeted reach. This content-driven, data-backed method successfully improved our online footprint and client inquiry rates.

Invest in analytics tools that track the performance of both organic and paid efforts. Data will offer insight into what works best for your business and guide you on where to allocate more resources. Striking the perfect balance between organic and paid strategies means being attentive to audience behavior and adapting campaigns to authentically engage and grow your online community.

Andy Gillin, Attorney & Managing Partner, GJEL Accident Attorneys

Engage Customers Through Design Feedback

We have a strategy that balances our organic and paid digital work while still keeping customers engaged through first-hand design experiences. We engage our customers by asking them to suggest enhancements or improvements for our existing kitchens and bathrooms. That’s done through small social media polls and surveys that go along the lines of “What makes this sink more practical for you?” or “Which finish would you like on this tap?”

These customer suggestions are then fed into our product development, and the development of each product is captured and delivered across all our channels, forming the foundation of our organic content.

In our paid campaigns, we’re using custom ads to draw in more users to the conversation, making our ad impressions active. This not only keeps us involved, but it also connects our customers to our brand and shows how their opinions are used to shape the products they interact with daily.

The strategy worked as it was an effective way to get more visibility online, demonstrating that we respect and respond to customer feedback, creating a network of long-term users who are invested in our brand.

Dimitri Zobnin, Managing Director, House of Enki

Combine SEO With Targeted Paid Ads

Balancing organic and paid-digital efforts is key to a strong online presence. At GoPromotional, our approach involves integrating SEO and content marketing with targeted paid advertising. This blend ensures immediate visibility through paid ads while building lasting brand recognition through organic growth. A prime example is our campaign for branded water bottles. We used SEO-rich blog posts and social media content to attract organic traffic. Simultaneously, strategically-placed paid ads targeted specific demographics, boosting short-term conversions.

Understanding your audience’s preferences and behaviors is crucial. We analyze customer data to refine our strategies, ensuring that organic content resonates and paid ads reach the right people. Consistent tracking and adjustment of our approaches keep us agile in a shifting digital landscape. A disciplined A/B testing framework can offer valuable insights into which content types or ad placements yield the best engagement and conversion rates, optimizing both organic and paid efforts.

Jessica Bane, Director of Business Operations, GoPromotional

Build Trust and Authority Over Time

We see organic and paid digital efforts as two sides of the same coin, each supporting the other. Organic content, like blog posts and social media updates, builds trust and authority over time. It’s like cultivating a garden—you nurture it consistently, and it yields fruits in the long run. Paid efforts, such as search-engine and social-media advertising, provide a targeted boost and reach a wider audience quickly. Think of it as a greenhouse, accelerating growth and giving your plants an extra edge.

For example, we recently launched a new product feature. We started with organic content: detailed blog posts explaining its benefits, social media updates with engaging visuals, and email newsletters to our subscribers. This built anticipation and established our expertise. Then, we layered in paid campaigns to amplify our message, targeting specific customer segments who would find the feature most valuable. This combination allowed us to reach both our engaged audience and potential new customers.

This approach resulted in a strong online presence for the new feature. We saw increased website traffic, social media engagement, and, most importantly, a significant uptick in product sign-ups. The key takeaway is that a balanced approach, combining the long-term benefits of organic with the targeted reach of paid, can create a powerful synergy and drive meaningful business results.

JJ Maxwell, CEO, Double Finance

Optimize Google My Business Listing and Local Ads

As a founder, I believe a balanced approach to organic and paid digital marketing is crucial for a comprehensive online presence.

Organic efforts, like SEO and content marketing, build long-term brand authority and trust. However, paid advertising can accelerate growth and drive immediate results.

For instance, when we expanded our interior-design services to new locations in the UAE, we strategically combined organic and paid efforts. We optimized our Google My Business (GMB) listing, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information.

This helped us appear in local search results and on Google Maps. Simultaneously, we ran targeted local ad campaigns to reach potential customers in the UAE.

Combining these strategies, we quickly established our brand in the new market, generated leads, and increased foot traffic to our physical location.

Raj Khaneja`, Founder, Rectangle Interiors

Showcase Real-World Transformations

We use organic efforts on storytelling and real-world transformations. We post comprehensive case studies on our blog and social media, for instance, which explain how a specific home is approached from initial analysis to completion. This shows not only our skill but also establishes an emotional rapport with future customers by letting them see firsthand how we help increase curb appeal and house value.

One successful initiative was introducing our innovative, sustainable siding materials. In the beginning, we wrote a blog and created videos explaining the sustainability and toughness of these materials, drawing on early adopter customer input. These organic efforts proved vital to SEO and established us as thought leaders in sustainable home improvement.

In parallel, we ran a series of geo-targeted paid ads matched with extreme weather conditions that targeted weather-resistant siding. These posters were directed at property owners living in areas that suffered from extreme weather and offered a quick remedy. This coordinated organic content with focused paid advertising doubled our sales in those areas by 40%, as well as increased our web traffic, demonstrating the effectiveness of properly written content and timely promoted ads.

Tyler Hull, Owner and General Manager, Modern Exterior

Take a 70/30 Approach

As a creative director and start-up founder, I know finding the right balance in communication for your business can be tricky. Before deciding between organic vs. paid, you first have to ask yourself what is the balance between product and brand communication.

Product comms is where you tell people what you do and how you solve their problems. Brand comms is where you communicate what you stand for and what you fight against. The right strategy here informs the right balance between organic and paid.

At AgainstData.com, we help people clean their inbox and remove personal data, problems so painful they actually search for a solution. That’s why our presence in search engines is very important. Our search budget is split 70% towards organic search engine optimization and 30% towards paid Google Search Ads.

This approach helps us be present multiple times on the first page of search results. First through the ad, then through organic articles. This strategy gives us a higher chance to get the users’ attention.

When it comes to social media, the budgets are split in the exact opposite way. Because the algorithm rarely pushes organic content, we spend most of our money on paid. So 30% of the social media budget goes to organic content, giving us a good presence on all platforms. And 70% of the budget goes to paid social ads, pushing our best-performing content and making sales.

Organic digital efforts are a long game, so they need patience. Paid digital efforts need good creative executions that convert. Investing and experimenting with both is crucial to strike the right balance between and make the biggest return on ad spend possible.

Alexandru Vasile, CEO, Against Data

Launch Products with a Comprehensive Online Presence

In today’s digital landscape, we understand the importance of a robust online presence. While relying solely on paid efforts can be costly and not always effective, we have crafted a strategy that balances both organic and paid digital initiatives.

Our approach focuses on producing high-quality, organic content that resonates with our target audience. This involves regularly updating our website with insightful blog posts, actively engaging with followers on social media, and optimizing our site for search engines. By dedicating time and effort to these organic strategies, we cultivate trust and loyalty with our audience.

At the same time, we also utilize paid digital efforts to boost our online presence further. This includes targeted social media ads, search engine advertising, and influencer partnerships. One example of this approach leading to a comprehensive online presence is when we launched a new product. We created an informative blog post about the product, shared it on our social media channels organically, and also ran targeted ads to reach a wider audience.

Heather Trainor, Business Manager and Co-Founder, A Team Real Estate Solutions

