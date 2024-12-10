How AI and Gamification Are Transforming Game Development: An Interview with Mykola Smorgun

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) and no-code solutions are reshaping entire industries, game development faces a unique challenge: making powerful tools accessible to everyone, not just experts. Enter Reskiner, a SaaS platform created by Mykola Smorgun, which empowers even non-technical users to turn their game ideas into reality.

We sat down with Mykola to discuss the role of AI in game development, the challenges developers face, and his vision for the industry’s future.

Question: Mykola, Reskiner has gained a lot of attention recently. Given that the development of the game builder based on Unity is a highly technical and unique contribution, what sets this tool apart from others in the game development space and makes it truly innovative?

Answer: The innovation of Reskiner lies in its seamless integration of AI and simplicity, designed specifically to address the complexities of game development. Unlike many other tools that demand extensive coding knowledge or advanced game design expertise, Reskiner automates intricate processes such as asset preparation and multi-platform publishing. This makes it more than just a tool—it becomes a creative partner, empowering developers to focus on their ideas while the platform handles the technical challenges.

Question: Reskiner has already made an impact in diverse industries. For example, it has been used by companies like AvivLearning, Inc. to streamline the development of gamified educational products and by Marline Agency to create branded marketing games. Additionally, its virtual payment solution for the metaverse, showcased at the Epoint Ecommerce Solution hackathon, highlights its versatility. Given these real-world applications, can you elaborate on how Reskiner’s innovations are shaping these industries and what makes it a game-changer in each context?

Answer: Absolutely! Reskiner’s impact across industries showcases its versatility and innovation. In education, AvivLearning, Inc. leveraged our platform to cut development time by nearly half while maintaining high-quality gamified learning experiences. For marketing, Marline Agency rapidly creates personalized, engaging games that resonate with their target audience. In the metaverse, our virtual payment solution, introduced at the Epoint Ecommerce Solution hackathon, is revolutionizing interactions in VR spaces by enabling seamless transactions. These examples underscore how Reskiner empowers businesses to innovate and adapt to the evolving demands of their respective fields.

Question: How has AI reshaped the development process for your users? Can you give an example of something AI can do in Reskiner that was previously impossible or difficult?

Answer: AI has completely transformed the process. For example, game balancing used to take weeks—now it’s done in minutes with simulations. AI also adapts textures and sounds, fixes logic errors, and optimizes mechanics. Tasks that once required an entire team of specialists are now accessible even to beginners.



Question: Reskiner has already proven to be a valuable tool for professionals from various fields. For example, teachers use it to design educational games, marketers apply it to enhance customer engagement, and small businesses develop gamified apps to improve customer loyalty. Given these diverse use cases, who benefits most from Reskiner, and how do users seamlessly integrate it into their professional activities?

Answer: Reskiner is specifically tailored for individuals with little to no coding experience, making it an ideal solution for teachers, marketers, and small business owners. Teachers create interactive educational content that enhances student engagement, while marketers use the platform to craft personalized experiences that drive customer interaction. Small businesses leverage Reskiner to build gamified applications that foster customer loyalty. The platform’s user-friendly design ensures that integrating it into professional workflows is straightforward, enabling users to focus on their goals without the need for technical expertise.

Question: Gamification is a buzzword these days. How do you see its role evolving in education and business?

Answer: Gamification is already becoming the standard. For instance, in education, it helps maintain students’ attention, and in business, it increases engagement. We see enormous potential in integrating gamification into all aspects of work, whether it’s learning or marketing. Reskiner is the perfect tool for this.

Question: What’s next for Reskiner? Are there plans for expanding its capabilities or audience?

Answer: We have big plans. We’re adding machine learning capabilities to support complex game scenarios and expanding cross-platform functionality. Additionally, we’re launching educational programs to help users make the most of the platform. My goal is to make technology accessible to everyone and unlock its creative potential.

Conclusion

Reskiner isn’t just a game development tool—it’s a leap forward in democratizing technology. Mykola Smorgun and his team are demonstrating how artificial intelligence can unlock new opportunities and enable anyone to innovate. Their work is inspiring and proves that the future of technology lies in accessibility and creativity.