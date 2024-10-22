HouseStack: Pioneering the Real Estate Industry with HouseFax, a First-of-its-Kind AI Property Analysis Report

HouseStack, a first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence platform in the Canadian market, is transforming the industry’s landscape with advanced AI-driven property analysis reports to streamline every facet of real estate operations. Launched in October 2023, founded by Suman Pushparajah and Sana Srithas, HouseStack is rapidly establishing itself as a disruptive force in the real estate sector.

HouseStack’s flagship product is HouseFax, an AI property analysis report leveraging over 1 billion data points and over 30 years of historical data along with proprietary AI algorithms to deliver predictive insights, AI-powered property valuations and market analysis for homeowners, real estate agents, appraisers, lenders and investment analysts. This comprehensive AI-powered property report provides everything stakeholders need to know about a property—from detailed property information and building permit history to market trends.

“HouseFax is genuinely an industry-leading product, the first of its kind to provide such advanced AI-driven property analysis,” said Mustafa Abbasi, Founding President of Zolo. “Having spent years in the real estate industry and been fortunate enough to test and develop numerous products, I can say confidently that HouseFax is revolutionary. It raises the bar on what’s possible in property insights and transforms how data is accessed and understood by professionals and consumers alike.”

The real estate industry has long been characterized as outdated and lacking data, making property valuations and market analysis cumbersome and inefficient. HouseStack addresses these challenges head-on through HouseFax by offering real-time, accurate property valuations and market insights. This solution not only provides access to critical information but also significantly reduces the time and effort involved in making data-driven real estate decisions.

“Our mission is to equip real estate professionals and consumers with data-driven insights and solutions, enabling informed decision-making,” stated Suman Pushparajah, Co-Founder of HouseStack. “We’re not just developing technology; we’re reshaping how real estate operates by leveraging AI to provide real-time analysis, enhancing data accuracy and saving significant time, making information more accessible and actionable.”

With over 5,000 users and more than 10,000 reports generated since its launch, HouseFax has clearly demonstrated rapid adoption and proven effectiveness. The platform also provides tailored solutions that address the specific needs of all real estate professionals, from real estate agents to lenders. By expediting the decision-making process and reducing operational costs, HouseFax meets a crucial market demand for efficient and cost-effective real estate solutions for real estate professionals.

In an industry ripe for digital transformation, HouseStack’s commitment to innovation and excellence is setting new standards in accessing property information. By harnessing the power of AI, HouseStack is not only meeting the current demands of the market but is also paving the way for future advancements.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Ivonn Novikova

Email: media@housestack.ca

For more information about HouseFax, visit housefax.ai.