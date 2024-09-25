House of the Dog Presale Now Live on PinkSale Finance!

We are thrilled to announce that the presale for House of the Dog, a fun and engaging memecoin project, is now live on PinkSale Finance! Join us as we embark on an exciting journey with our beloved mascot, Scoop Dogg, who is here to guide us to the moon!

What is House of the Dog?

House of the Dog is a unique project designed for everyone who loves dogs and wants to have fun in the crypto world. With our mascot Scoop Dogg—known as The Ice Cream Scooping, Gucci Sock Wearing, Moon Shot Making, Diamond Handed Crypto Dogg—we are ready to make waves in the crypto space.

This isn’t just another token; it’s a community-driven experience that combines storytelling, humor, and a shared goal. We believe that dogs truly own the crypto world, and we’re here to celebrate that spirit with you.

Meet HotDog

Our character, HotDog, has a remarkable backstory. Once the richest creature in existence, HotDog faced a tragic accident involving an iceberg and global warming that caused him to drop his precious bag. Many would have given up after such a setback, but not HotDog! He has faced numerous challenges, including being dropped, smooshed, and even set on fire, yet he never loses hope.

HotDog symbolizes resilience and determination. He’s on a mission to reclaim his wealth, but he can’t do it alone. We invite you to join him on this thrilling adventure!

Token Details

Token Name: House of the Dog ($HOTDOG)

Total Supply: 420,000,000 $HOTDOG Presale Supply: 168,000,000 $HOTDOG (40%) Liquidity (Raydium): 214,200,000 $HOTDOG (51%) Team Allocation: 12,600,000 $HOTDOG (3%) Rewards Pool: 25,200,000 $HOTDOG (6%)



Contract Address: 2eH6d9gQiLuDngJQTrU7YCsGveQZ85wn7z7WbtRLA2nS

The presale offers an amazing opportunity to get involved early and become part of our growing community. By participating, you can secure your share of $HOTDOG before it hits the broader market.

Why Choose $HOTDOG?

House of the Dog is built on the Solana blockchain, known for its speed and low transaction fees. This makes $HOTDOG an efficient and reliable token for trading and engagement.

But it’s not just about technology. We are committed to fostering a vibrant and interactive community. We aim to create a space where members can share ideas, have fun, and support one another in their crypto journeys.

Who’s Behind the House of the Dog?

Our team consists of crypto enthusiasts with extensive experience in the meme token market. We have successfully supported various projects worldwide and are bringing our expertise to House of the Dog. Our goal is to make this project not only successful but also entertaining and rewarding for all participants.

The Future of $HOTDOG

We believe the future for $HOTDOG is bright and full of possibilities. Our mission is to take this memecoin to new heights, and with your support, we know we can achieve this together. We are constantly exploring new ways to engage our community, provide value, and ensure that every member feels included in our journey.

Remember, though, while we are optimistic about our potential, it’s essential to do your own research before investing. Crypto investments carry risks, and it’s important to make informed decisions.

Let’s Go to the Moon Together!

In conclusion, the presale for House of the Dog ($HOTDOG) is officially live! Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this exciting project built for dog lovers and crypto enthusiasts alike. Together, we can create a fun, engaging, and successful community that celebrates the spirit of dogs in the crypto world.

Join us today, and let’s embark on this incredible journey together!

Join Our Community!

We invite you to become part of our vibrant community and join us on this thrilling adventure! You can connect with us on various platforms: