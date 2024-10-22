Horizon Protocol Unveils Industry’s First AI-Powered Trading Model for Decentralized Perpetual Futures, Enhancing Profitability and Efficiency

Horizon Protocol has launched the industry’s first true AI trading experience with exclusive strategies & Insights for decentralized perpetual futures to enhance trading efficiency and profitability.

In partnership with Phoenix’s AlphaNet to offer the most advanced institutional-grade trading signals and market indicators developed by AI through deep learning.

These cutting-edge technologies have now been seamlessly integrated into Horizon Protocol’s Perpetual Futures, enabling traders to experience advanced AI strategies and enhancing profitability and efficiency.

There will be three AI-enabled trading signals and indicators available in the Phase One launch: ViperAI, WaveML, and Minima/Maxima. With ViperAI, AlphaNet’s flagship full trading strategy, WaveML for enhanced directional trading, and Minima/Maxima, an AI-driven scalping tool, traders can execute these strategies directly within Horizon Protocol’s Perpetual Futures platform across various markets.

Signals Overview

ViperAI

ViperAI is an AI-driven signal system that helps traders maximize profits by accurately predicting directional momentum. Designed to perform in any market condition, ViperAI provides long/short market-neutral signals. Traders receive real-time entry and exit notifications through Horizon Perpetual Futures. With independent AI models and built-in stop loss features, ViperAI makes it easy to manage trades and enhance overall strategy.

WaveML

WaveML is an indicator that helps traders spot opportunities in the market by detecting potential market inefficiencies. It’s built on the idea that markets aren’t always perfectly efficient, meaning there are moments when prices don’t reflect all available information. WaveML aims to identify these moments, which are like “waves” in the market, where traders might find opportunities to make money.

Minima/Maxima

Minima/Maxima Model is an indicator that helps traders identify the highest and lowest points (peaks and valleys) of market prices as they happen. It’s designed to predict when prices are likely to hit a temporary top (resistance) or bottom (support) using real-time data from exchanges.

The integration of AI-powered trading strategies & Insights will pave the way for Horizon Protocol to introduce trading automation that can execute automated AI-driven trades.

The Horizon Protocol inflation policy incentivizes collateral providers, liquidity providers, and synthetic assets onramps. The Horizon Protocol functions around collateral to back synthetic assets (zAssets) linked to real world assets using price oracles. There is a transaction fee ranging from 0.25% to 0.50% when trading zAssets that translates directly into rewards for those staking HZN and providing liquidity in LPs. We projected that the incentive at early stages would be insufficient for users to perform the critical action required by the protocol. Therefore, we created an inflation policy designed to stimulate growth at early stages by increasing the incentive to provide collateral and liquidity for the protocol as well as synthetic asset onramps.

Long-Term Exploration

Furthermore, we want to present a secondary list that is currently under exploration as our second priority. It is essential to acknowledge that this list is subject to potential changes at any given time, influenced by community feedback, product-market fit, and evolving market demands.

Automated AI Trading

Copy Trading

Off chain notification system

Profit Making Strategies / 1-click strategies (i.e. 1-click arbitrage strategies)

one-click hedging

C-Ratio automation for HZN stake-and-forget experience

Cross-chain deployments via CCIP

Mobile application

Join the whitelist and be the first to try out the powerful AI trading singles on Horizon Protocol Perpetual Futures Testnet! X (Twitter), Telegram, Discord