Honoring Our Heroes: A Remembrance Day Tribute to the 36th Ulster Division and All Who Serve

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.” – Laurence Binyon, “For the Fallen”

By Richard Topping, Support Operations Manager, DailyPay

As Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom and Veterans Day in the United States descend upon us, we at DailyValor pause to reflect on the sacrifices of those who have served and continue to serve our nation, encompassing not only our brave military personnel but also the courageous law enforcement officers, firefighters, and first responders who dedicate their lives to protecting our communities. This solemn occasion calls upon us to honor the memory of the fallen across all these critical services

This year, our Remembrance Day reflections turn with particular poignancy towards the 36th Ulster Division, whose sacrifices on the battlefields of the First World War, especially during the Somme Offensive, epitomize the courage and devotion we commemorate. Their story serves as a powerful testament to the enduring human cost of conflict and the profound importance of remembering those who gave their lives in the service of their country.

My personal links to the 36th Ulster Division are to my great-great-grandfather, rifleman Samuel Topping who was part of the 11th Battalion, Royal Irish Rifles. He died on 16 August 1917 and is commemorated at Tyne Cot Memorial in Belgium. I am also related to his son, Corporal Allen Topping DSO. He was part of the 15th Battalion Royal Irish Rifles. He died on 28 September 1918 and is commemorated at Hooge Crater Cemetery in Belgium.

The sacrifices of the 36th Ulster Division have profoundly shaped my admiration for those who serve, resonating deeply with my own family’s military background. Growing up surrounded by stories of my grandfather’s service in the Army during World War II, and my father’s service in the Army, instilled in me a profound respect for the courage of those who put their lives on the line for their country. Hearing about their experiences, the camaraderie they shared with their fellow soldiers, and the challenges they faced, ignited within me a desire to honor and support those who serve.

Learning about the Division’s history, particularly their heavy losses on the first day of the Somme, brought home the devastating human cost of conflict and strengthened my resolve to contribute to the support and recognition of veterans. Furthermore, the 36th’s willingness to put aside political differences and unite in service of a greater cause reflects the inclusive nature of DailyValor’s community, where individuals from diverse backgrounds come together, united by their shared experiences and commitment to service

This deep-seated admiration, coupled with my family’s military background, naturally led me to join the DailyValor ERG. It provides a platform to connect with others who share my passion for honoring those who serve, to learn from their experiences, and to contribute to creating a supportive and inclusive community for veterans within DailyPay

Let us, therefore, carry the torch of remembrance not only this week but throughout the year. By honoring the sacrifices of the 36th Ulster Division, and all those who have served, we ensure that their legacy of courage, selflessness, and unwavering dedication continues to inspire us. Through DailyValor, we strive to create a community where the contributions of veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and first responders are recognized and celebrated.