Homework Hacks: 6 Tips to Get It Done Faster

How to do homework faster or write test papers better? How to solve pressing issues easily and naturally without spending too much time and effort on them? Advanced students, with or without the help of adults, always find universal answers.

In this article, we will present life hacks that will make it easier to do homework faster, and in adult life, they will certainly come in handy no less than the subtleties and intricacies described by complex trigonometric functions.

Life hack 1. How to quickly memorize new material

To effectively retain new material, start by identifying the most important aspects—key theses that convey the main ideas. Write these theses on multi-colored sticky notes or cards using different felt-tip pens, and place them around your room. As you review, take turns saying each thesis aloud while mentally visualizing its meaning.

Organize these theses in a logical sequence that makes sense to you. Practice reciting the entire sequence multiple times, ensuring the presentation’s flow remains logical. Pause briefly before introducing each new thesis to reinforce understanding.

Remember, memorization works best with a fresh mind. Before diving in, take a 15-minute break to recharge. During your study sessions, incorporate five-minute breaks to maintain focus and efficiency.

Memorizing material is a vital part of the learning process, as it lays the foundation for successfully completing assignments.

Life hack 2. Use interchangeable methods

You can do homework not only by the standard method; it is recommended to change or interchange them. What does it mean?

Not all countries do homework in the same way . How do students in other countries do their homework? For example, some students are asked to walk in nature and see everything that was studied at school with their own eyes – stamens, plant varieties, types of soil, and so on. Contemplating the world on their own, the student will understand the subject more, it will be more interesting for them to explain it during the lesson, and there is no need to strain during such a pastime.

To do this, you can have a picnic with the family in a place where there is enough material to study. You can go together to a museum of nature, a herbarium or look at plant spores under a microscope.

Other subjects can be studied through videos; literary essays can be viewed in the form of a film. There is not a screen adaptation of the classics for every short story, but if you do not like to read, then diluting the reading with a film will come in handy. And this is also a good time with the family.

Life hack 3. Homework for pleasure

Every student has subjects they enjoy and those they find less appealing. Some assignments are completed with enthusiasm, while others are met with reluctance. Teachers often recommend tackling the less favorite tasks first. This is because once fatigue sets in, the motivation to work on these subjects diminishes even further. In fact, leaving the tasks you enjoy for later can be a smart strategy. For instance, you could read literature before bed as part of your nighttime routine, choosing something from the school curriculum rather than a detective novel. This way, you can “kill two birds with one stone”—enjoying a good read while staying on top of your assignments.

However, if you're someone who loves mathematics, it's best to start with that subject since it demands more focus than something like geography. In such cases, it's advisable to devote uninterrupted time to your favorite subject and complete as many tasks as you can. Ultimately, it's better to do your homework for longer but with interest than to rush through boring assignments.

Life hack 4. Relaxation

Everyone knows that a person’s attention is actively working for the first 45 minutes; if during this time they have not completed the task, then interest in it drops sharply. Therefore, it will be easy to do homework only in the first hour of work; it makes no sense to do it longer. It is better to take a break, relax, think about something completely different, and only then continue. But even here, you don’t need to be very zealous because if you take frequent breaks, you can only stretch homework until the evening.

Life hack 5. How to remember the dates of historical events

Cut out a stack of cards approximately from cardboard. In block letters, write the date of the historical event on one side of the card and its full name on the other.

Lay out the cards date side up. Take them in turn, saying the date out loud. Then, turning it over, also read the corresponding event aloud. In place, lay the cards already up with events.

Do the opposite: take a card, read the event, turn it over – name the date, and return it to the place already up with dates. Try to remember the correct answer yourself.

Now put them in chronological order.

Again, slowly, start reading by taking the cards in order. Try to recall the detail of the event being called and feel the time when it occurred. Again, repeat the procedure twice.

Do this a few more times before bed. Do it first – in order, then – randomly. Then immediately go to bed without being distracted by movies, books, conversations, and other activities.

When you get up in the morning, check the learned information in the same way.

Life hack 6. Memorizing new foreign words

Cut colored cards from thick paper or take stickers – small ones. Paste them around the apartment or room so that each associatively corresponds to the object on which it is located. For example, on the bed, there may be a card with a literal translation of it or a translation of words that are close in meaning: “sleep,” “laziness,” “night,” and “fatigue.” The color of the card should be chosen by association – for example, blue.

Conclusions

As a result, you should receive everything that the education system in the country is obliged to give you, but not by the method of loading assignments for home, where they are often not done properly. Therefore, in order to know how to do homework quickly, you need to decide what you lack – time, silence, or practice. This is fixable; many schools practice classes with little or no homework.