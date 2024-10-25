Holberton School, the Global IT Education Network, Opens New Campus in Cairo, Egypt

We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest campus in Cairo, Egypt, marking a significant milestone as the 20th country hosting our expanding network of programming schools. This vibrant city, known for its rich history and culture, is rapidly transforming into a dynamic hub for technology and innovation. With its youthful population and a growing appetite for digital skills, Egypt presents the perfect environment for nurturing the next generation of programmers and tech leaders.

“I believe in dreaming big and coding bigger at Holberton, where we’re shaping Egypt’s digital future. I’ve seen our booming tech landscape’s hunger for talent – we’re projecting a need for 100,000 to 150,000 software engineers in the next decade – and I know this presents an unprecedented opportunity for our students to shine”, says Paul Wild, entrepreneur who is bringing Holberton School to Egypt, alongside Floreta Zhulali, entrepreneur and FinTech strategist.

“Our Silicon Valley-inspired program doesn’t just teach; it transforms. I’ve watched students dive into real-world projects, master cutting-edge skills, and emerge as the tech innovators companies are eager to hire. We’ve left behind dusty textbooks and endless lectures; at Holberton, we build, create, and innovate from day one. I’m proud to say our graduates don’t just land jobs; they launch thriving careers, often seeing their income skyrocket within months. I encourage you to choose Holberton, and don’t just watch Egypt’s digital story unfold – become its author. I firmly believe your journey to tech stardom and a brilliant future begins here. Are you ready to code your way to success with us?”, says Floreta.

In today’s tech job market, the demand for skilled programmers has never been higher. From startups to large enterprises, companies are continually seeking professionals who can navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. As industries increasingly rely on technology for growth and efficiency, the need for expertise in programming continues to rise. At our new Cairo campus, we are committed to equipping our students with the cutting-edge skills necessary to succeed in various tech roles, from web development to data science.

On that note, Holberton CEO’s, Florian Bucher, has a clear view on the future of the tech industry: “While artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT are making waves, they are not a replacement for human programmers. Instead, these technologies serve as tools that can enhance productivity and creativity but cannot replicate the ingenuity and critical thinking required in software development. Human programmers are essential for designing, implementing, and maintaining the systems that AI relies on. Our curriculum is designed to emphasize these uniquely human skills, ensuring our graduates are well-prepared to collaborate with AI and leverage it within their careers.”

As we prepare to open our doors in Cairo, we invite aspiring programmers and tech enthusiasts to join us on this exciting journey. Together, we can build a strong community centered around learning, innovation, and excellence in programming. With our extensive resources and experienced instructors, we are dedicated to empowering the next generation of tech professionals in Egypt and beyond.

Embark in this exciting journey with us! Apply today at www.holbertonschool.com/apply More info at www.holbertonschool.com/cairo-egypt

About Holberton School

Holberton School was born in San Francisco in 2016. Holberton School is now one of the biggest networks of schools in the World and the only one with the track record and endorsement in Silicon Valley.

Holberton curriculum is training students who end up working at Silicon Valley’s best companies like Tesla, NASA, Apple, LinkedIn… It has been designed by Holberton School in collaboration with more than 100 mentors who are professionals working for Silicon Valley companies including Google, Youtube, IBM, SalesForce, Dropbox… By doing so, we make sure that our curriculum is constantly training students on the latest technologies and concepts that are the most relevant to the Tech industry.

Our project-based and peer-learning based methodology are mimicking the working environment. Students are becoming Software Engineers by working on projects and collaborating with their peers, which is what is happening in the company environment. The curriculum is designed to train students who have no prior knowledge of Software Engineering. Our project’s complexity is increasingly hard and reaches industry level difficulty.