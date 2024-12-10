HIO Music ($HIO) Announces Arabian Prince as the Chief Innovation Officer to Enhance User Experience and Artist Empowerment

The rap icon brings much-needed experience to the HIO Music platform amid notable progressive events in the near term.

Arabian Price has already integrated his album content on the HIO Music platform.

The HIO Music team plans to distribute its native token, $HIO, to empower the community financially.

HIO Music ($HIO), a web3 platform focused on bridging the gap between technology and the music industry, has announced the appointment of Arabian Prince , a hip-hop rap icon, as the Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

As the company’s CIO, Arabian Prince is now focusing on enhancing user experiences and introducing innovative solutions that not only engage the artists and listeners but also empower them financially. The HIO Music platform is committed to working with different artists to entertain the listeners on the Solana (SOL) network, a leading layer one (L1) blockchain with a vibrant web3 ecosystem backed by scalable solutions.

“With Arabian Prince on board, we’re entering a new era of innovation. His unparalleled expertise at the crossroads of music and technology makes him the perfect addition to our team as we continue to redefine the music industry,” Ryder Havdale, Founder of HIO Music, noted.

The HIO Music platform has been working with Arabian Prince in the past, whereby his iconic works have been integrated for listeners to enjoy. For instance, the album Innovative Life and the electrifying single Panic Zone, are part of the 6 million songs available on the HIO Music platform.

“I’m thrilled to join HIO and contribute to a platform that not only celebrates musical artistry but also embraces innovation in its truest sense. HIO is pushing boundaries in how music is created, shared, and experienced, and I’m excited to be part of this journey,” Arabian Prince noted.

Why HIO Music Matters a Ton

The music industry is a major backbone of the YouTube platform, which has more than 14 billion videos and a quarterly revenue of over $50 billion. However, YouTube is a web2 platform that takes all the financial benefits from the listeners’ data. Moreover, only a handful of content creators on YouTube make a decent stream of income due to the company’s model of operation.

However, HIO Music is about to disrupt the entire music industry through the Solana blockchain and its native token $HIO. In addition to the more than 6 million songs on the HIO Music platform, the company announced a strategic partnership with Merge Records to feature more interesting independent music creators.

The HIO Music application is available on major outlets including App Store for iOS devices, Play Store for Android devices, and Solana’s Saga Mobile. Consequently, HIO Music is well positioned to reach global markets easily with the HIO token playing a crucial role in incentivizing its users.

Ahead of the $HIO token listing on several exchanges, the HIO Music team has already completed pre-sales on Fjord Foundry and Spores Network. Notably, the HIO token sale on the Spores Network sold out with $150k successfully raised. The Fjord Foundry fair launch LBP concluded with $315k successfully raised to enhance ecosystem growth.