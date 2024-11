Hilbert Group Acquires Renowned Digital Asset Manager Liberty Road Capital

The deal will meaningfully increase assets under management, boost earnings and add AI-trading and crypto derivatives expertise to Hilbert Group’s strategy offerings.

Stockholm, Sweden – Hilbert Group is delighted to announce the acquisition of Liberty Road Capital Ltd in an equity-only asset-acquisition deal where all AUM, existing client relationships, key employees and all IP, is acquired by Hilbert Group.

Liberty Road brings world class Trading, Asset Management, AI and Operational Experience into the Hilbert Group and this is a significant step forward in our goal of becoming one of the largest digital asset managers in the world.

The acquisition also brings Russell Thompson, an industry-leading figure in hedge fund and digital asset management, to Hilbert Group. Thompson co-founded LRC and in 2003 co-founded The Cambridge Strategy a world class traditional hedge fund that peaked at $3.5 billion in AUM before it was sold in 2018. Russell is widely regarded for his expertise in emerging market currencies, derivatives, and asset management.

Hilbert Group CEO Niclas Sandström praised the deal, saying:

“This acquisition complements Hilbert on multiple fronts. Russell brings unparalleled experience as a CIO and derivatives trader, along with an extensive global network that will significantly accelerate our business development. Moreover, incorporating LRC’s expertise in derivatives and AI-trading expands our range of strategies. In addition, LRC’s co-founders, Anna Dinescu and Tom Bowles, bring exceptional operational, tech, and quantitative expertise to help Hilbert advance its mission of becoming a world-leading digital asset manager.”

Russell Thompson, CEO of LRC, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to join forces with Hilbert Asset Management, merging deep expertise in both fiat and crypto markets to deliver a best-in-class digital asset management experience for our investors. By 2025, I have no doubt that Hilbert will establish itself as a leading name in the digital asset space.”

LRC co-founder and CTO Tom Bowles highlighted the potential of the combined entity, adding that: “We are excited to fully scale our AI-trading capabilities in partnership with Hilbert. In addition, Liberty Road and Hilbert together share common values, culture and vision. We could not be more excited to continue our journey as part of Hilbert”

This acquisition positions Hilbert Group as a formidable player in the digital asset management space, significantly enhancing its expertise in AI-driven trading strategies, crypto derivatives, and operational excellence.

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets. Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors. Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

LibertyRoad Capital, founded in 2019 in Monaco, is regulated as an Approved Investment Manager (IBR/AIM/22/0725) under the BVI Financial Services Commission via the Securities and Investment Business Act (SIBA). Headquartered in the British Virgin Islands, the firm focuses on digital derivatives trading and asset management. It employs data-driven strategies and proprietary AI technology to optimise market opportunities. Its institutional-grade infrastructure with strong risk management supports high-performance strategies in digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

More info: www.libertyroadcapital.com

