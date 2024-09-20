High Tech Crosswalks Designed to Protect Pedestrians

Accidents involving pedestrians are common and extremely serious. In fact, they lead to approximately 7,500 deaths in the US in 2022.

Fortunately, the latest crosswalk technologies can keep these incidents from occurring. Here are a few of the latest technologies that are being used to keep pedestrians from getting hit by cars:

Thermal cameras

Heated crosswalks

Improved lighting

High-visibility paint

Motion sensors

Thermal Cameras

Thermal cameras can detect pedestrians in the crosswalk automatically, and they work in any light conditions. These crosswalk cameras have become quite widespread in recent years.

Heated Walkways

Ice and snow can cause serious slip and fall injuries. Heated crosswalks can keep the pavement above the freezing point, which prevents ice and snow from forming. Here are a few examples of places that have begun using heated crosswalks:

Holland, Michigan

Reykjavik, Iceland

DTU University, Copenhagen, Denmark

Unfortunately, these systems are fairly expensive to install and run. This has prevented their use from becoming more widespread. Many Northern Cities that experience snow and ice in the winter could benefit from these types of crosswalks.

Improved Lighting

Improvements in lighting can make crosswalks far safer. Some crosswalks actually have LED lights on the pavement to improve visibility. Here are a few examples of cities that have improved the lighting of their crosswalks this way and reduced pedestrian accidents:

Cincinnati, Ohio

Alexandria, Virginia

London, England

Motion Detectors

These devices can be connected to streetlights, and they will change the light from green to red when someone is in the crosswalk. In addition, motion sensors can detect traffic, and this will lead to the crosswalk light showing a stop hand.

High-Visibility Crosswalks

Higher visibility crosswalks can significantly reduce pedestrian accidents during the nighttime hours. These sidewalks use neon-colored paint instead of white. Some examples of colors that can be used are red, neon green and yellow.

The Future of High-Tech Crosswalks

With pedestrian deaths at a 40-year high in the US, addressing safe crossing is an issue for large and small cities. Like most areas, Spokane County, Washington has seen an increase in accidents in recent years, rising to 163 pedestrian accidents resulting in 13 deaths in 2021. As years go on, new technologies are likely to be developed to reduce pedestrian accidents. In fact, smartphone applications for pedestrian safety are now available. These apps alert drivers to upcoming crosswalks and pedestrians.

Furthermore, improvements in thermal cameras and motion sensors are anticipated, and lighting technologies are also likely to advance. This is likely to lead to a reduction in pedestrian accidents throughout the country.