Hidden Tuscany: rediscovering Siena’s secret corners

After forty years away from Italy, my wife and I decided it was time to return to our beloved Tuscany. While Florence remains eternally magnificent, we wanted to explore beyond the usual tourist routes this time. Through a friend’s recommendation, we connected with AR Transfer Service, a local luxury transfer company that helped us craft the perfect day discovering Siena’s hidden treasures.

A castle frozen in time

Our chauffeur Alessandro picked us up from our Florence hotel in a pristine Mercedes V-Class, setting the tone for what would be an unforgettable day. Our first stop was the Castello di Belcaro, a medieval fortress perched above Siena that most tourists never see. As we drove through the winding cypress-lined roads, Alessandro shared fascinating stories about the castle’s history, including a tragic legend about a noblewoman who accidentally dropped her baby from the ramparts while waving to her returning husband – supposedly giving the castle its name “Belcaro” (beautiful but costly).

Walking through the beautifully preserved 12th-century fortress felt like stepping into a time capsule. The severe medieval exterior gives way to an unexpectedly elegant interior, with Renaissance frescoes and a lovely courtyard garden. The rampart walk offered breathtaking views of the Sienese countryside, and we could even spot the city’s famous Torre del Mangia in the distance.

A refreshing Tuscan oasis

The summer heat was building as we left the castle, and Alessandro had the perfect suggestion: Fiume Merse, a crystal-clear river hidden in the Alto Merse Nature Reserve. This local swimming spot is what he called “the Sienese beach,” and we quickly understood why. The pristine water flows between tree-shaded banks, creating natural pools perfect for swimming.

We found a quiet sandy spot downstream from the main swimming area, spread out our towels, and enjoyed a refreshing dip in the cool, emerald waters. The sound of the flowing river mixed with rustling leaves created nature’s perfect symphony. It felt worlds away from the tourist crowds we’d left behind in Florence.

Sunset magic at Site Transitorie

As the afternoon began to fade, Alessandro drove us to our final destination: the mysterious Site Transitorie. This contemporary art installation by Jean-Paul Philippe sits in what was once known as the Accona Desert, a striking landscape of white clay formations called “biancane” that create an almost lunar landscape.

The timing was perfect – we arrived just before sunset to watch the dying light play through the installation’s stone window frame. The artist designed this piece to frame the sun perfectly during the summer solstice, but even on a regular evening, the effect was magical. Sitting on the stone bench, watching the sun paint the white clay hills in shades of gold and pink, we felt we’d discovered a secret corner of Tuscany that few visitors ever see.

The luxury of local knowledge

What made our day truly special wasn’t just the destinations, but the seamless way AR Transfer Service connected these hidden gems. Alessandro wasn’t just a driver but a knowledgeable local guide who shared insights about each location’s history and significance. The comfortable Mercedes made the journey between spots as enjoyable as the destinations themselves.

For travelers looking to venture beyond the usual tourist trail, we can’t recommend this kind of personalized transfer service enough. It offers the freedom to explore off-the-beaten-path locations with the comfort and security of local expertise. While mass tourism has changed much of Tuscany since our first visit decades ago, these secret corners remain authentically Italian, waiting to be discovered by those willing to look beyond the guidebooks.