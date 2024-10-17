HHRD Reflects: A Year of Hardship in Gaza and their Relief Efforts

Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) continues to support Palestine through dedicated relief programs. In a recent social media post, they reflected on their efforts and the challenges faced throughout the year, sharing a heartfelt summary of their impact and experiences.

Image Credit: HHRD

The post was as it follows:

“Today marks 365 days too many of heartache and hardship for the people of Gaza. In this past year, countless lives have been lost, and families continue to live under unimaginable circumstances, struggling to survive each day. As we reflect on the pain and loss, we also honor the incredible resilience of those who continue to persevere.

Helping Hand USA is committed to being a source of relief, providing food, water, and essential aid to those in desperate need. As we remember the lives lost, we pray for those still fighting to survive, and ask Allah to grant them strength, peace, and justice.

With your support, we can continue to offer hope. May Allah (SWT) ease their suffering and protect the people of Gaza. Ameen.

Donate to provide critical relief using the link in our bio.”

Image Credit: HHRD

HHRD Palestine Support Program

Over the past year, the Palestinian people have experienced a lot of uncertainties because of the conflict, resulting in deepening suffering for men, women, and thousands of children. The humanitarian crisis remains dire, with urgent needs for food, water, hygiene supplies, and medical aid. HHRD MENA and trusted NGOs have been a beacon of hope for 1.8 million Palestinians, providing vital humanitarian programs. Over the years, 29,417 received emergency relief, 6,250 orphans received support, and 551 individuals received educational assistance. Healthcare initiatives reached 234,067 beneficiaries, and in-kind gifts benefited over 1.2 million people. Seasonal programs touched 312,880 lives. With your unwavering support, HHRD is committed to providing solace, relief, and hope to Palestinian brothers and sisters facing adversity. Together, we can make a difference for those facing adversity.

In the HHRD website it is stated that their impact and dedication to support Palestine is ongoing.

“Thanks to your support, HHRD has been able to deliver aid to our brothers and sisters in Gaza. During Ramadan in April 2024, we conducted both Iftar Meals Distribution and a Flour Distribution, totaling 6,000 bags of flour, each weighing 55lbs. This assistance will benefit over 30,000 individuals, helping them acquire meals and sustain themselves. Our commitment to these efforts remains steadfast, and we plan to continue supporting the people of Gaza in the foreseeable future.

Helping Hand USA has consistently addressed Palestinian humanitarian needs since 2005, responding to crises in Gaza and the West Bank through collaboration with their Jordan-based team and trusted partner NGOs. In 2015, they identified a shortage of ambulances in Al-Shijeia, Palestine, and provided crucial medical aid through US donors. HHRD has distributed essential goods and medical supplies from the USA and locally over the years, aiding Palestinians during different seasons. They also recently assisted flood-affected Gaza and began a housing renovation project, reaffirming their commitment to support Palestinian families with vital resources and livelihood opportunities.” – HHRD reports.

Make sure to keep up with HHRD and their updates to learn how you can help or support.