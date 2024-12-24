Hershel Korngut 10 Proven Exercises to Help You Take Control of Your Anger

We’ve all been in situations where we feel anger bubbling up inside us—maybe it’s because of an annoying coworker who won’t leave us alone, a boss who thinks their jokes are funny when they’re not, or bigger issues like family arguments, money problems, or challenges in life we can’t control. Hershel Korngut emphasizes that no matter what causes it, losing our temper in the heat of the moment often leads to regret. Looking back, we usually realize we overreacted or that our outburst wasn’t necessary. The good news is, by reflecting on these moments, we can learn to handle similar situations better in the future.

Best Anger Management Exercises

Hershel Korngut short list of activities to help you better control your anger as provided below:

Deep Breathing Progressive Muscle Relaxation Boxing Running Brisk Walk Hiking Dance / Movement Listen First Avoid Dwelling Know your Body’s Anger Warning Signs

1. Deep Breathing

Deep breathing is one of the easiest and most effective tools for managing anger. When you’re angry, your body tends to tense up, and your breathing becomes shallow. Taking slow, deep breaths can reverse this response, calming your mind and body. To practice, breathe in deeply through your nose for a count of four, hold for seven seconds, then exhale slowly through your mouth for eight seconds. This exercise gives you a moment to pause and think before reacting. It’s simple but powerful, helping you regain control and approach situations more calmly.

2. Progressive Muscle Relaxation

Progressive Muscle Relaxation (PMR) helps release the physical tension anger creates. Start by tensing one muscle group at a time, such as your feet, for about five seconds. Then, slowly relax them while focusing on the sensation of tension leaving your body. Work your way up through your legs, torso, arms, and face. This method not only reduces physical stress but also gives your mind a chance to relax. PMR is particularly effective when anger feels overwhelming, as it helps you refocus and calm down both mentally and physically.

3. Boxing

Boxing provides a safe, controlled outlet for releasing anger. Whether you’re punching a heavy bag or shadowboxing, this physical activity helps release built-up frustration. The repetitive motion of hitting a target allows you to channel your energy into something productive. Boxing also triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural mood enhancers, leaving you feeling calmer and more in control. You don’t need to be an expert; even a few punches can make a difference. It’s an excellent way to turn negative emotions into a healthy workout.

4. Running

Running is a powerful way to manage anger while improving your overall health. When you run, your body releases endorphins, which naturally reduce stress and boost your mood. Running also gives you space to process your thoughts and gain clarity. Whether you prefer a quick jog around the block or a long-distance run, the repetitive motion and increased heart rate can help release tension. As you focus on your breathing and stride, anger tends to fade, leaving you feeling refreshed and more in control of your emotions.

5. Brisk Walk

If running feels too intense, a brisk walk is a great alternative for managing anger. Walking helps you step away from the situation that triggered your frustration, giving you time to cool off. The physical movement lowers stress levels and releases pent-up energy, while the fresh air can help clear your mind. Focus on the rhythm of your steps or the beauty of your surroundings to distract yourself from angry thoughts. A 10-15 minute walk can make a significant difference, helping you return to the situation with a calmer mindset.

6. Hiking

Hiking combines the benefits of physical activity with the calming effects of nature. Being outdoors in a peaceful environment helps you disconnect from anger triggers and regain your composure. The effort of hiking up a trail releases tension, while the sights and sounds of nature soothe your mind. This combination of exercise and relaxation makes hiking a perfect anger management tool. Whether you’re climbing a mountain or strolling through a forest, hiking, as suggested by Hershel Korngut, gives you a chance to reflect, breathe deeply, and let go of frustration.

7. Dance / Movement

Dancing is a fun and energetic way to release anger and improve your mood. Put on your favorite music and let yourself move freely—no choreography needed! Dancing helps you redirect the energy from anger into something positive and creative. The combination of physical movement and uplifting music releases endorphins, naturally reducing stress. It’s also an excellent way to express emotions without words. Even a few minutes of dancing can leave you feeling lighter and more in control, turning a frustrating moment into a productive and joyful one.

8. Listen First

When anger flares up during a conversation, it’s often because you feel misunderstood. Taking a moment to actively listen can make a big difference. Pause, focus on the other person’s words, and try to understand their perspective without interrupting. This approach helps de-escalate the situation and reduces misunderstandings. Responding with empathy can also shift the tone of the conversation, making it more constructive. Listening first not only calms your anger but also improves communication, helping both parties work toward a resolution.

9. Avoid Dwelling

Dwelling on what made you angry keeps the emotion alive, making it harder to let go. Instead, shift your focus to something positive or engaging. Try a hobby, call a friend, or watch a lighthearted movie. Distracting yourself helps break the cycle of negative thoughts, giving your mind a chance to reset. Remind yourself that holding onto anger only drains your energy and doesn’t solve the issue. By consciously redirecting your attention, you can let go of the frustration and approach situations with a clearer mind.

10. Know Your Body’s Anger Warning Signs

Your body often signals when anger is building, like a racing heart, clenched fists, or feeling overheated. Recognizing these signs early gives you a chance to take action before anger spirals out of control. When you notice these cues, try calming techniques like deep breathing or stepping away from the situation. By becoming more aware of your body’s responses, you can intervene sooner and manage your emotions more effectively. Knowing your warning signs is a key step toward staying in control during challenging situations.

Bottom Line

Managing anger is all about finding healthy ways to respond to frustration. These 10 exercises, recommended by Hershel Korngut, give you practical tools to channel your emotions and regain control. Whether it’s through physical activities like running and boxing, calming techniques like deep breathing, or simply learning to listen and redirect your thoughts, each step helps you build better habits. With practice and patience, you can handle anger in a way that improves your relationships and overall well-being.