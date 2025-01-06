Here’s Why This $20M Market Cap Crypto Is Set To Follow PEPE and SHIB Into The 10’s of Billions

Pepe (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two of the largest cryptos in the market, let alone memecoins. Both have market caps of near or over $10 billion. Analysts believe Remittix, a new DeFi project dubbed the next ‘XRP’ could be the best low-cap crypto to follow them into the 10s of billions.

Remittix (RTX) has set about revolutionizing the cross-border payment sector worth over $190T, allowing users to send cryptocurrencies across borders to bank accounts with ease. The project is currently in the presale stage and could give early investors returns of over 150x in 2025.

Pepe (PEPE) Targets 5x Surge



ChandlerBing, an analyst, has noted that the relative strength index of the PEPE coin has deviated from Bitcoin in recent growth and has not been at this level since April 2024. He notes that after this rather large deviation in April 2024, Pepe (PEPE) went on to have an incredible run, rising over 5x.

ChandlerBing also pointed to this historical precedent, and it appears that there is a high probability of another large increase in the PEPE price.

In another tweet, Ali Martinez noted that TD Sequential has presented a buy signal on the daily Pepe price chart. According to him, a rebound could occur in the next few days.

Presently, the value of the Pepe crypto has soared by 11.38% on the weekly timeframe. The meme coin saw a sharp rise over the past week after Elon Musk changed his X profile picture to a Pepe meme.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets $0.0000355

The Shiba Inu coin is also among the memecoins that are in the green region right now. Data from CoinMarketCap shows the value of Shiba Inu has risen by 8% on the weekly chart, though it is still recovering from a dip at the end of last year and is down nearly 23% in the last 30 days.



A top expert called Shib Spain notes the Shiba Inu coin price could soar in the coming weeks. However, the memecoin must maintain the support around the $0.000020 level.

Another analyst called CW is also bullish about SHIB. They predict the value of the Shiba Inu crypto might soar to $0.0000355 in the next few weeks. The relative strength index currently supports this bullish forecast. It has fallen below the midline and has enough room to rise in the coming days.

Remittix (RTX) Redefines Cross-border Transactions

Remittix is a new PayFi protocol in the decentralized finance space that is gaining serious traction among investors. It is a platform that uses blockchain technology to operate alongside the existing TradeFi financial systems to enable people and companies to transfer and receive digital currencies into fiat.

Remittix is making a difference and encouraging the use of cryptocurrency by offering a stable service that allows for direct crypto to fiat-transfers to bank accounts in over 30 currencies. This solution is unique in that it offers the fastest, safest, and least expensive way of attaining a better financial experience.

Remittix is not just about the transactions; it is about people and companies all over the world. It is playing a role in creating a world where everyone can obtain financial services. With these features, this project seeks to close the gap between TradeFi and DeFi to enable easy crypto payments for its users.

On the other hand, Remittix has its utility coin called RTX which is used in cross-border payment and can be staked to earn an interest. The RTX coin is in the presale phase at the moment and is priced at $0.0177. Some analysts have dubbed it as the best crypto to buy for 150x returns in 2025.

Is Remittix The Next Best Crypto To Reach $1B Market Cap After Pepe (PEPE) And Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

According to the article, RTX could be the next best cryptocurrency to reach a market cap of $1 billion. It is tapping into the global payment industry that could be worth over $250 trillion by 2027. In addition to this, RTX is a huge part of the Remittix ecosystem and has unique utilities that could lead to more adoption and subsequently, price growth.

