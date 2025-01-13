Here’s Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Won’t Reach $1, But This Viral Altcoin Priced Under $0.02 Will

Shiba Inu price forecast chatter has reached a fever pitch over the past few months, with some die-hard supporters still clinging to the idea that SHIB could someday rise to $1. Realistically, however, an extreme surge would require astronomical market capitalization likely beyond the entire current crypto market’s valuation.

Despite ongoing burn initiatives and ecosystem expansions, Shiba Inu faces intense competition from meme-inspired coins and utility tokens. Simply put, the supply dynamics and current holder distribution make a $1 price target virtually unattainable in the near term.

Given these limitations, many investors are pivoting to a different opportunity: a viral altcoin still priced under $0.02 yet poised for robust growth. While Shiba Inu price forecast updates continue to generate buzz, traders eager for explosive gains are looking elsewhere—specifically at an up-and-coming project already raising eyebrows with its innovative approach.

Why Shiba Inu Might Stay Stuck

According to Cryptwerk, 998 businesses worldwide accept Shiba Inu for goods and services, often small-scale or obscure providers of internet tools, crypto services, or online gambling. The root cause is twofold: the legacy Ethereum network on which Shiba Inu is built is both clunky and expensive, and Shiba Inu itself experiences wild price swings that hamper everyday transactions. Developers tried addressing these issues with Shibarium, a Layer-2 solution, but it hasn’t sparked the consumer adoption they hoped for so far.

Aside from logistical hurdles, Shiba Inu also battles a crippling supply problem. With 589.5 trillion tokens in circulation at a price of $0.000023, it carries a market cap of about $13 billion. A leap to $1 would balloon that figure to $589.5 trillion, making Shiba Inu more valuable than Apple or even more valuable than the $454 trillion in global wealth tallied at the end of 2022.

Despite ongoing token burns, it’s clear Shiba Inu’s best shot at a large price swing could be another speculative frenzy rather than widespread acceptance as a viable currency. Even if a token burn were to work, it would take over 20,000 years to burn the amount of tokens needed to get to the $1 Shiba Inu price forecast!

Remittix: The High-Upside Alternative

So, where is the crypto world’s attention shifting? Remittix (RTX), a PayFi-driven platform priced under $0.02, is capturing significant interest by addressing real problems in cross-border finance. Rather than relying on meme culture, Remittix leverages strategic partnerships to integrate with existing payment providers, paving the way for widespread adoption. Below are three ways Remittix distinguishes itself:

Financial Inclusion

Remittix helps provide banking services to people and businesses in areas with limited traditional banking coverage. Eliminates Intermediaries

Crypto-to-fiat transactions could sometimes be cumbersome, especially when dealing with some altcoins. However, with RTX, the intermediaries commonly present are cut out and the transaction progresses without any administrative problems. Stablecoin Synergy

Remittix supports multiple stablecoins to minimize volatility risks, making it appealing for businesses and everyday users who want to avoid wild market swings.

Conclusion

While Shiba Inu has proven its staying power in the meme coin arena, hitting $1 remains a tall order. Meanwhile, an altcoin like Remittix (RTX)—currently priced under $0.02—could deliver the type of returns meme coin enthusiasts once dreamed of. By tackling real-world remittance challenges and fostering strategic payment alliances, Remittix showcases the kind of utility that can spark genuine long-term growth. If you’re ready to explore meme coins and consider more tangible use cases, Remittix might be the viral altcoin that outperforms the competition.

