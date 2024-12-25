Here’s Why Early Shiba Inu and Pepe Investors Are Banking on The Next Viral Crypto Sensation

Shiba Inu recorded a massive increase in large holder netflows during the past 24 hours, suggesting high whale confidence. Pepe is also showing signs of a resurgence despite experiencing significant selling activity over the past week.

Meanwhile, Rollblock is outshining the meme coin hype with its blockchain-powered GameFi project. With a tamper-proof betting platform, Rollblock could become the next viral crypto sensation after the highly anticipated 100x rally on the token’s launch day. Can Rollblock surpass both SHIB and PEPE in 2025?

Rollblock (RBLK) Offers More than Just Hype with Tamper-proof Betting Platform

Rollblock is offering a viral opportunity with far more substance than memecoins. By focusing on bringing disruptive new technology to the outdated online casino market, Rollblock is building its momentum based on real-world utility. More than 35,000 early investors have already jumped to Rollblock’s viral presale, with analysts projecting another demand-induced price jump before New Year’s Day.

Rollblock has raised more than $7.6 million in less than a year, highlighting the platform’s ability to attract investors who value decentralization and transparency. Rollblock’s GameFi ecosystem is backed on Ethereum’s immutable blockchain which makes the platform completely tamper-proof. Every bet placed on Rollblock is immediately encrypted on-chain, giving users the confidence that their bets are fair and unaltered.

Rollblock’s success lies in its commitment in turning traders into high rollers by offering several reward programs. All $RBLK holders receive a portion of Rollblock’s weekly revenue, making users an integral part of the GameFi ecosystem.

Investors can add their $RBLK tokens to a staking pool to become liquidity providers in the Rollblock ecosystem which makes them eligible for rewards with up to 30% APY. At the end of every week, Rollblock invests up to 30% of its revenue to repurchase $RBLK and distributes 40% of these tokens as staking rewards.

Rollblock’s demand on the open market will continue to increase because of the open market buyback mechanism, pushing $RBLK’s price upwards over time. $RBLK tokens are currently available for a low price of only $0.043 each, making now the ideal time to invest in this viral crypto sensation before it skyrockets in 2025.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Begins Bullish Recovery with 1,445% Increase in Netflows

Shiba Inu is experiencing massive whale accumulation as the token’s large holder netflows are skyrocketing by a whopping 1,445%. This spike coincides with substantial network activity for Shiba Inu as transaction volumes have also increased by 265.28% in the past 24 hours.

Despite these bullish recovery signals, Shiba Inu’s price action remains quiet with only minor price movements. Shiba Inu is currently trading for $0.00002333 after an intraday increase of 9.93%. On the SHIB/USDT daily chart, Shiba Inu’s RSI is getting closer to the neutral level at 50 while the Momentum Indicator suggests bullish dominance. If Shiba Inu continues to attract new investors, Shiba Inu’s price could rally towards the R2 resistance at $0.00003871 before New Year’s Day.

Pepe (PEPE) Investors Regain Interest After Booking Profits Last Week

Pepe was stuck trading in the red zone during the past seven days as the token’s price retraced by 14.44%. Pepe has been facing difficulty regaining its footing after recording a significant 36% drop from its most recent peak. Pepe’s sudden drop can be attributed to the significant profit-taking after Pepe’s rally in November, making the market sentiment somewhat pessimistic.

As the selling pressure cools down, Pepe’s price has entered the green zone today after an intraday increase of 10.13%. Investors appear to be regaining interest in Pepe as the token’s Momentum and Bull-Bear Power Indicators suggest high buying activity. If Pepe maintains this upward momentum, Pepe’s price could regain its losses by rallying to the $0.00003582 resistance level.

Rollblock Offers More Real-World Utility Than PEPE and SHIB

Memecoins like Shiba Inu and Pepe captured attention in the crypto world with community-driven hype but Rollblock is building its momentum based on innovative technology and a rapidly growing user base. Rollblock is already setting itself apart by delivering value for both active gamers and long-term investors, giving $RBLK the opportunity to become the next viral success story in 2025.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino