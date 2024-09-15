Here’s How X1 & TG Tap Miner Can Boost BlockDAG to 30,000x ROI Asset; Updates on BNB & Shiba Inu

The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with activity as BNB Chain, Shiba Inu, and BlockDAG are making headlines. BNB Chain has seen a significant 29% drop in trading volumes on its decentralized exchanges and a decline in active users. Despite these challenges, BNB’s price is on the rise again, showing it can still pull through tough times. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is making waves with a big increase in transactions—2.65 trillion SHIB traded in just one day—hinting at a possible rebound from recent shaky conditions.

BlockDAG is getting a lot of attention for its creative ways to earn money. It offers two main tools: the X1 Miner app and the TG Tap Miner game. These allow you to earn BDAG coins, which have the potential to bring in returns of up to 30,000 times your outlay.

BNB Chain Faces Drop in Trading Activity, Yet BNB Price Sees Recovery

This past week, BNB Chain’s trading activity has decreased by 29%, which is more than the declines seen with Ethereum (11.5%) and Solana (19%), as reported by DefiLlama. The number of active users on BNB Chain has also fallen by 18%, affecting popular apps like Move Stake, PancakeSwap, and Treasury Ship Game. Despite these challenges, the price of BNB is climbing back up. It has increased over 5% in the last 24 hours to $535, up from $502, although it’s still not back to last week’s high of $557. BNB continues to be one of the top cryptocurrencies with a market cap of $77.98 billion, just behind Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Shiba Inu Sees a Surge in Activity with 2.65 Trillion SHIB Moved in One Day

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been quite active, with 2.65 trillion SHIB traded in the last 24 hours, close to its weekly peak of 3.52 trillion SHIB. This jump in large-scale transactions indicates that momentum might be building for a recovery, following recent market downturns. Despite some ongoing issues with price stability, SHIB’s trading volume has notably increased, showing a resurgence of interest and trading activity. In the last 24 hours alone, the trading volume hit $35.9 million. Currently priced at about $0.000013, SHIB is trying to stabilize, and this increased trading activity could help it rebound more strongly soon.

BlockDAG’s Passive Income Streams: How to Earn Free BDAG Coins

Interested in some passive income through crypto? BlockDAG Network might just be your solution. It’s popular, with over 100,000 holders in 30 countries, and its user-friendly technology makes it easy to get involved.

X1 Miner App is a simple app that lets you mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily right from your smartphone. No need for tech skills here. Initially priced at $0.005, these coins could potentially rise to $1, making it a promising choice for mining.

TG Tap Miner Game is a game on Telegram to earn Tap Points by simply tapping your screen. Each session lasts one minute, and you can earn up to 7,000 points daily. These points can be converted into BDAG coins. Plus, if you invite friends, you’ll get 4,000 extra points per referral, helping the community grow.

BlockDAG’s coin price has increased from $0.001 in the first batch to $0.0178 by the 22nd batch, rewarding early backers with a 1680% return. With 21 batches sold out and over $72.5 million raised, the price of BDAG is projected to reach $1 per coin. This could lead to a 5800% ROI and the potential for 30,000x returns post-launch for those who get in now.

Concluding Thoughts

While BNB faces some challenges and Shiba Inu may be nearing a price surge, BlockDAG offers a reliable way to earn crypto. Its straightforward tools, like the X1 Miner app and TG Tap Miner game, allow users to accumulate coins easily without complex setups or big investments. The strong presale, having raised over $72.5 million, shows significant investor confidence, with early backers already enjoying substantial returns and the possibility for even greater gains in the future.

