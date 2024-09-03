Helpling Group’s Super App Revolutionizes Home Services with AI and Seamless Customer Experience

In today’s world, billions of people rely on online applications to find the closest driver, the tastiest lunch, or their favorite product at the most affordable price and with the highest quality possible. What has started with e-commerce and transportation services has since spilled over into other industries – and with great success.

Founded in 2014, Helpling Group is Europe’s leading platform in the home services business, connecting private individuals and companies with trusted and affordable service providers. Now, with the recent launch of its AI-powered super app, the company aims to set a new industry benchmark to streamline the booking procedure for cleaning and handyman services.

Here’s how they do it.

The rise of Helpling

Although home services have been increasing in popularity ever since significant numbers of women entered the work force back in the 60s, it hasn’t been until recently that families and employers considered the internet as a decent source for their next home cleaner or handyman.

In fact, according to Statista Market Insights, only about 5% of all household services in Germany were ordered online just a few years ago in 2018. As of 2024, this number has tripled to almost 16%, and it’s expected cross 20% as early as 2027.

The reasons for this are relatively straightforward. Before the rise of Helpling and similar services, users were not only struggling to find affordable and good quality household services online, but there was also the issue of trust. After all, inviting strange people into a private house or office comes with certain risks.

Helpling found the perfect solution to fix these hurdles, as it’s platform is home to tens of thousands of differently skilled household service providers that fit any budget and quality expectation. Perhaps most importantly, users can post reviews about their experiences with certain service providers and leave a rating – just like on Airbnb.

Today, Helpling is one of the leading household services platforms in the world, operating in more than 11 countries across Europe and Asia, and facilitating more than 2 million jobs per year.

Enter the super app

In addition to its existing web-based platform, Helpling has now launched its brand new super app – which refers to a mobile application that seamlessly integrates various services into a single platform (think Uber or WeChat).

Notably, the heart of Helpling’s super app is its AI-driven virtual assistant. This feature adjusts to users’ requirements and tastes to deliver individualized, real-time help. The AI uses customers’ selections, schedules, and feedback to improve its suggestions as they interact with the app constantly.

Additionally, the app’s AI adjusts to offer customized recommendations based on location and past bookings. For instance, in Singapore, the app may highlight a more excellent range of home services than just cleaning, while in Germany, it might emphasize the efficiency and timeliness that German users appreciate.

Accompanying its advanced AI features is a highly user-friendly UI that enables users to manage bookings, pay for services, see prior bills for tax purposes, and contact service providers on the app straightforwardly and quickly.

It’s incredible how easily people can schedule home-related services worldwide without switching between various applications or websites.

Moreover, Helpling’s app integrates insurance coverage for service providers. For instance, liability insurance up to £4 million is provided for all registered cleaners in the UK, while other markets could have various insurance arrangements based on regional requirements and laws.

The company’s pricing system is affordable worldwide and competitive enough compared to various nations’ industry benchmarks. The UK platform, for example, offers fair pricing for regular cleaning, beginning at £15 per hour.

What the future holds

Helpling is continuously refining its platform to enhance the user experience. This includes optimizing the matching process to quickly and conveniently connect customers with the right service provider. Additionally, Helpling is expanding its service offerings, with recent additions like in-home massage, and streamlining the onboarding process for new providers.

These updates reinforce Helpling’s commitment to being the leading platform for all home service needs. For more information or to download the Helpling app, visit https://www.helpling.de/.